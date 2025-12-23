Head of German foreign intelligence held talks with Naryshkin

The head of Germany's Federal Intelligence Service, Martin Jäger, held a conversation with the head of Russia's foreign intelligence service, Sergey Naryshkin, last week. WDR reports this, according to UNN.

It is noted that this is a rare instance of direct contact between German and Russian authorities.

The content of the conversation is unknown. A spokesperson, in response to an inquiry, stated: "The BND fundamentally does not publicly comment on matters related to potential intelligence activities."

The German government is working on a significant expansion of the functions of the Federal Intelligence Service. For the first time, it is not only about collecting intelligence, but also about the possibility of active actions against threats to the state, including conducting cyberattacks and sabotage outside the country.