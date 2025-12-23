Head of German foreign intelligence held talks with Naryshkin

$42.150.10
49.490.02
ukenru
03:52 PM • 6106 views
Ukrainian military withdrew from Siversk - General Staff
03:42 PM • 10712 views
CEC resumed the work of the State Register of Voters for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion - Arakhamia
Exclusive
03:15 PM • 15103 views
Former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky blocked the use of military transport aircraft by the army
December 23, 12:03 PM • 24499 views
How much does a comfortable winter holiday in Bukovel and nearby cost: an overview of accommodation pricesPhoto
December 23, 11:41 AM • 20672 views
Security guarantees, reconstruction, and frameworks for ending the war: Zelenskyy received Umerov and Hnatov's report after Miami on prepared drafts
December 23, 11:27 AM • 26049 views
Christmas in Ukraine 2025: how to celebrate, what not to do, will there be a day off
Exclusive
December 23, 10:40 AM • 16032 views
"The truth hurts"? Relatives of deceased patients claim the clinic blocked the StopOdrex websitePhoto
December 23, 08:27 AM • 17185 views
Russian attack almost completely left three regions without electricity, interruptions in seven more, emergency blackouts in most regions - energy workers
Exclusive
December 23, 06:30 AM • 22687 views
Zelenskyy made over 50 foreign visits this year
December 22, 07:00 PM • 38276 views
It must be fair and correct: Zelenskyy announced changes to the calendar of holidays and special days
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−2°
2m/s
87%
757mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Putin is not interested in compromises, concessions from Ukraine will not stop him - former US Secretary of State BlinkenDecember 23, 09:33 AM • 7604 views
"Stranger Things" series broke its own viewing record with the final seasonVideoDecember 23, 09:59 AM • 18428 views
Russia's economy allows the Kremlin to continue the war against Ukraine and profit from it - CPDDecember 23, 12:12 PM • 16618 views
A NABU agent turned out to be a Russian citizen who was serving time for fraud - the former head of the judicial administration revealed details of the high-profile criminal case02:45 PM • 7358 views
A frightening pattern: what unites the stories of Odrex patients and why the clinic tries to "silence them"Photo02:58 PM • 12638 views
Publications
Former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky blocked the use of military transport aircraft by the army
Exclusive
03:15 PM • 15107 views
A frightening pattern: what unites the stories of Odrex patients and why the clinic tries to "silence them"Photo02:58 PM • 12692 views
How much does a comfortable winter holiday in Bukovel and nearby cost: an overview of accommodation pricesPhotoDecember 23, 12:03 PM • 24504 views
Christmas in Ukraine 2025: how to celebrate, what not to do, will there be a day offDecember 23, 11:27 AM • 26051 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba's creature in the chair of the head of the State Aviation Service - a continuation of the pro-Russian course instead of a reboot of the industry?
Exclusive
December 22, 02:35 PM • 88137 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Ursula von der Leyen
Robert Fico
Jeffrey Epstein
Benjamin Netanyahu
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Israel
Odesa Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Stranger Things" series broke its own viewing record with the final seasonVideoDecember 23, 09:59 AM • 18484 views
New theory suggests a single suspect in two horrific US murder cases, "Zodiac" and "Black Dahlia"VideoDecember 23, 08:10 AM • 20025 views
AmericaFest Blunder: Nicki Minaj Accidentally Calls J.D. Vance a "Murderer" in Front of Charlie Kirk's WidowDecember 22, 05:50 PM • 24362 views
Nolan's long-awaited "Odyssey" gets a trailerVideoDecember 22, 02:33 PM • 26553 views
Giant gingerbread house from the movie "Home Alone" appeared in the US and broke a world recordPhotoDecember 22, 07:59 AM • 49091 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Forbes
9K720 Iskander
Film

Head of German foreign intelligence held talks with Naryshkin

Kyiv • UNN

 • 138 views

The head of Germany's Federal Intelligence Service, Martin Jaeger, held a telephone conversation with the head of Russia's foreign intelligence service, Sergey Naryshkin, last week. This is a rare instance of direct contact between German and Russian authorities; the content of the conversation is unknown.

Head of German foreign intelligence held talks with Naryshkin

The head of Germany's Federal Intelligence Service, Martin Jäger, held a conversation with the head of Russia's foreign intelligence service, Sergey Naryshkin, last week. WDR reports this, according to UNN.

According to our information, the new head of Germany's Federal Intelligence Service, Martin Jäger, spoke by phone last week with the head of Russia's foreign intelligence service, Sergey Naryshkin.

- the report says.

It is noted that this is a rare instance of direct contact between German and Russian authorities.

The content of the conversation is unknown. A spokesperson, in response to an inquiry, stated: "The BND fundamentally does not publicly comment on matters related to potential intelligence activities."

Recall

The German government is working on a significant expansion of the functions of the Federal Intelligence Service. For the first time, it is not only about collecting intelligence, but also about the possibility of active actions against threats to the state, including conducting cyberattacks and sabotage outside the country.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

News of the World
Germany