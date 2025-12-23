Intensification of ice phenomena expected on Ukrainian rivers and reservoirs: State Emergency Service reminds of safety rules

Starting tomorrow, December 24, on the rivers of Ukraine and in the shallow waters of the Kyiv, Kamianske, and Dnipro reservoirs, the appearance and further strengthening of ice phenomena are expected: ice fringes, slush, followed by the establishment of incomplete, and then continuous ice cover. This is stated in the message of the State Emergency Service, informs UNN.

Details

Rescuers ask Ukrainians to be careful near water bodies, not to go out on the ice, and to observe safety rules.

Do not leave children unattended during winter holidays. Follow the rules, protect your life, and in case of an emergency, call 101 - urged the State Emergency Service.

They added that over 800 people died on the water in 2025, 57 of them children.

Recall

In Rivne region, in the village of Bile, Varash district, a "Cherry" tractor fell through the ice of a lake, the driver died.