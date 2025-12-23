Intensification of ice phenomena expected on Ukrainian rivers and reservoirs: State Emergency Service reminds of safety rules

$42.150.10
December 23, 03:52 PM • 10847 views
Ukrainian military withdrew from Siversk - General Staff
December 23, 03:42 PM • 17123 views
CEC resumed the work of the State Register of Voters for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion - Arakhamia
Exclusive
December 23, 03:15 PM • 24186 views
Former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky blocked the use of military transport aircraft by the army
December 23, 12:03 PM • 32999 views
How much does a comfortable winter holiday in Bukovel and nearby cost: an overview of accommodation pricesPhoto
December 23, 11:41 AM • 25547 views
Security guarantees, reconstruction, and frameworks for ending the war: Zelenskyy received Umerov and Hnatov's report after Miami on prepared drafts
December 23, 11:27 AM • 30681 views
Christmas in Ukraine 2025: how to celebrate, what not to do, will there be a day off
Exclusive
December 23, 10:40 AM • 17525 views
"The truth hurts"? Relatives of deceased patients claim the clinic blocked the StopOdrex websitePhoto
December 23, 08:27 AM • 17790 views
Russian attack almost completely left three regions without electricity, interruptions in seven more, emergency blackouts in most regions - energy workers
Exclusive
December 23, 06:30 AM • 23357 views
Zelenskyy made over 50 foreign visits this year
December 22, 07:00 PM • 38739 views
It must be fair and correct: Zelenskyy announced changes to the calendar of holidays and special days
Publications
Exclusives
Tags
Authors
UNN Lite
"Stranger Things" series broke its own viewing record with the final seasonVideoDecember 23, 09:59 AM • 23093 views
New theory suggests a single suspect in two horrific US murder cases, "Zodiac" and "Black Dahlia"VideoDecember 23, 08:10 AM • 21891 views
AmericaFest Blunder: Nicki Minaj Accidentally Calls J.D. Vance a "Murderer" in Front of Charlie Kirk's WidowDecember 22, 05:50 PM • 25761 views
Nolan's long-awaited "Odyssey" gets a trailerVideoDecember 22, 02:33 PM • 27863 views
Giant gingerbread house from the movie "Home Alone" appeared in the US and broke a world recordPhotoDecember 22, 07:59 AM • 50431 views
Intensification of ice phenomena expected on Ukrainian rivers and reservoirs: State Emergency Service reminds of safety rules

Kyiv • UNN

 • 244 views

From December 24, ice phenomena are expected to appear and intensify on Ukrainian rivers and in the shallow waters of the Kyiv, Kamianske, and Dnipro reservoirs. Rescuers urge Ukrainians to be careful near bodies of water and not to go out on the ice.

Intensification of ice phenomena expected on Ukrainian rivers and reservoirs: State Emergency Service reminds of safety rules

Starting tomorrow, December 24, on the rivers of Ukraine and in the shallow waters of the Kyiv, Kamianske, and Dnipro reservoirs, the appearance and further strengthening of ice phenomena are expected: ice fringes, slush, followed by the establishment of incomplete, and then continuous ice cover. This is stated in the message of the State Emergency Service, informs UNN.

Details

Rescuers ask Ukrainians to be careful near water bodies, not to go out on the ice, and to observe safety rules.

Do not leave children unattended during winter holidays. Follow the rules, protect your life, and in case of an emergency, call 101

- urged the State Emergency Service.

They added that over 800 people died on the water in 2025, 57 of them children.

Recall

In Rivne region, in the village of Bile, Varash district, a "Cherry" tractor fell through the ice of a lake, the driver died.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyHealth
Frosts in Ukraine
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Ukraine