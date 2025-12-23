110 combat engagements per day: Ukrainian Armed Forces exhaust enemy's offensive potential – General Staff

As of the evening of December 23, the Defense Forces continue to contain the intense pressure of the Russian invaders on key sections of the front. 110 combat engagements were recorded during the day. The enemy actively uses aviation and drones: 105 guided aerial bombs were dropped and more than 5,500 kamikaze drones were used. This was reported by the General Staff, writes UNN.

Details

The highest intensity of fighting remains in the Pokrovsk direction, where 29 attacks were repelled. Significant enemy activity was also observed in the Kostiantynivka (16 attacks) and Huliaipole (14 attacks) directions. In the Prydniprovskyi direction, enemy attempts to advance to the Antonivskyi bridge were unsuccessful.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine emphasizes that the main attention is focused on destroying the resources of the occupiers.

The Defense Forces are directing efforts to disrupt the Russian invaders' offensive plans and deplete their combat potential – reported the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the Pokrovsk direction alone, 86 occupiers were eliminated and wounded during the day, 18 drones were destroyed, two artillery systems were destroyed, and an enemy tank was hit.

