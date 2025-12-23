110 combat engagements per day: Ukrainian Armed Forces exhaust enemy's offensive potential – General Staff

$42.150.10
December 23, 03:52 PM • 11273 views
Ukrainian military withdrew from Siversk - General Staff
December 23, 03:42 PM • 18218 views
CEC resumed the work of the State Register of Voters for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion - Arakhamia
Exclusive
December 23, 03:15 PM • 25330 views
Former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky blocked the use of military transport aircraft by the army
December 23, 12:03 PM • 34082 views
How much does a comfortable winter holiday in Bukovel and nearby cost: an overview of accommodation prices
December 23, 11:41 AM • 26179 views
Security guarantees, reconstruction, and frameworks for ending the war: Zelenskyy received Umerov and Hnatov's report after Miami on prepared drafts
December 23, 11:27 AM • 31277 views
Christmas in Ukraine 2025: how to celebrate, what not to do, will there be a day off
Exclusive
December 23, 10:40 AM • 17817 views
"The truth hurts"? Relatives of deceased patients claim the clinic blocked the StopOdrex website
December 23, 08:27 AM • 17883 views
Russian attack almost completely left three regions without electricity, interruptions in seven more, emergency blackouts in most regions - energy workers
Exclusive
December 23, 06:30 AM • 23447 views
Zelenskyy made over 50 foreign visits this year
December 22, 07:00 PM • 38813 views
It must be fair and correct: Zelenskyy announced changes to the calendar of holidays and special days
Publications
Exclusives
Tags
Authors
The government has allowed electricity distribution system operators to lease state-owned energy equipment without auctions
A NABU agent turned out to be a Russian citizen who was serving time for fraud - the former head of the judicial administration revealed details of the high-profile criminal case
A frightening pattern: what unites the stories of Odrex patients and why the clinic tries to "silence them"
Foreigner killed in cemetery near Kyiv, shot 11 times: three people remanded in custody
Another fake from Kolomoisky: journalistic investigation refutes his statements
Former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky blocked the use of military transport aircraft by the army
Exclusive
December 23, 03:15 PM • 25337 views
A frightening pattern: what unites the stories of Odrex patients and why the clinic tries to "silence them"
How much does a comfortable winter holiday in Bukovel and nearby cost: an overview of accommodation prices
Christmas in Ukraine 2025: how to celebrate, what not to do, will there be a day off
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba's creature in the chair of the head of the State Aviation Service - a continuation of the pro-Russian course instead of a reboot of the industry?
Exclusive
December 22, 02:35 PM • 91582 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Nicolas Maduro
Christopher Nolan
Yulia Svyrydenko
Ukraine
United States
Israel
France
Chernihiv
UNN Lite
"Stranger Things" series broke its own viewing record with the final season
New theory suggests a single suspect in two horrific US murder cases, "Zodiac" and "Black Dahlia"
AmericaFest Blunder: Nicki Minaj Accidentally Calls J.D. Vance a "Murderer" in Front of Charlie Kirk's Widow
Nolan's long-awaited "Odyssey" gets a trailer
Giant gingerbread house from the movie "Home Alone" appeared in the US and broke a world record
Technology
Social network
Film
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
The Diplomat

110 combat engagements per day: Ukrainian Armed Forces exhaust enemy's offensive potential – General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1236 views

The Defense Forces are holding back intense pressure from Russian invaders, with 110 combat engagements recorded. The enemy is actively using aviation and drones, dropping 105 aerial bombs and using over 5,500 kamikaze drones.

110 combat engagements per day: Ukrainian Armed Forces exhaust enemy's offensive potential – General Staff

As of the evening of December 23, the Defense Forces continue to contain the intense pressure of the Russian invaders on key sections of the front. 110 combat engagements were recorded during the day. The enemy actively uses aviation and drones: 105 guided aerial bombs were dropped and more than 5,500 kamikaze drones were used. This was reported by the General Staff, writes UNN.

Details

The highest intensity of fighting remains in the Pokrovsk direction, where 29 attacks were repelled. Significant enemy activity was also observed in the Kostiantynivka (16 attacks) and Huliaipole (14 attacks) directions. In the Prydniprovskyi direction, enemy attempts to advance to the Antonivskyi bridge were unsuccessful.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine emphasizes that the main attention is focused on destroying the resources of the occupiers.

The Defense Forces are directing efforts to disrupt the Russian invaders' offensive plans and deplete their combat potential

– reported the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the Pokrovsk direction alone, 86 occupiers were eliminated and wounded during the day, 18 drones were destroyed, two artillery systems were destroyed, and an enemy tank was hit.

Ukrainian military withdrew from Siversk - General Staff23.12.25, 17:52 • 11273 views

Stepan Haftko

War in Ukraine
Technology
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes