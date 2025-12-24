$42.150.10
December 23, 03:52 PM • 11384 views
Ukrainian military withdrew from Siversk - General Staff
December 23, 03:42 PM • 18559 views
CEC resumed the work of the State Register of Voters for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion - Arakhamia
Exclusive
December 23, 03:15 PM • 25703 views
Former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky blocked the use of military transport aircraft by the army
December 23, 12:03 PM • 34443 views
How much does a comfortable winter holiday in Bukovel and nearby cost: an overview of accommodation pricesPhoto
December 23, 11:41 AM • 26395 views
Security guarantees, reconstruction, and frameworks for ending the war: Zelenskyy received Umerov and Hnatov's report after Miami on prepared drafts
December 23, 11:27 AM • 31471 views
Christmas in Ukraine 2025: how to celebrate, what not to do, will there be a day off
Exclusive
December 23, 10:40 AM • 17922 views
"The truth hurts"? Relatives of deceased patients claim the clinic blocked the StopOdrex websitePhoto
December 23, 08:27 AM • 17911 views
Russian attack almost completely left three regions without electricity, interruptions in seven more, emergency blackouts in most regions - energy workers
Exclusive
December 23, 06:30 AM • 23474 views
Zelenskyy made over 50 foreign visits this year
December 22, 07:00 PM • 38832 views
It must be fair and correct: Zelenskyy announced changes to the calendar of holidays and special days
Publications
Exclusives
Legendary Ukrainian athlete Anatoliy Bondarchuk has died

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24 views

Anatoliy Bondarchuk, an outstanding Ukrainian athlete, has died at the age of 86. He was the 1972 Olympic champion, a two-time world record holder in hammer throw, and an Honored Coach of the USSR.

Legendary Ukrainian athlete Anatoliy Bondarchuk has died

Anatoly Bondarchuk, an outstanding Ukrainian athlete, has died at the age of 85. This was reported by the Ukrainian Athletics Federation, informs UNN.

Details

The federation indicates that Anatoly Bondarchuk was a European champion, Honored Master of Sports, bronze medalist of the European Championship, champion of the 1972 Olympic Games, bronze medalist of the 1976 Olympics, two-time world record holder in hammer throw, Honored Coach of the USSR, and Doctor of Pedagogical Sciences.

Anatoly Pavlovych trained two-time Olympic hammer throw champion Yuriy Sedykh, Olympic and world championship medalist Yuriy Tamm, and other outstanding athletes.

- the message says.

We should add that Anatoly Bondarchuk twice set a world record in hammer throw in 1969 (74.68 m and 75.48 m).

Recall

Ukrainian boxer Bohdan Protsyshyn, a master of sports who competed professionally and participated in the show "You are a Champion," died a week before his 38th birthday. He is survived by his wife and two sons.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Sports