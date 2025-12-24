Legendary Ukrainian athlete Anatoliy Bondarchuk has died

Anatoly Bondarchuk, an outstanding Ukrainian athlete, has died at the age of 85. This was reported by the Ukrainian Athletics Federation, informs UNN.

Details

The federation indicates that Anatoly Bondarchuk was a European champion, Honored Master of Sports, bronze medalist of the European Championship, champion of the 1972 Olympic Games, bronze medalist of the 1976 Olympics, two-time world record holder in hammer throw, Honored Coach of the USSR, and Doctor of Pedagogical Sciences.

Anatoly Pavlovych trained two-time Olympic hammer throw champion Yuriy Sedykh, Olympic and world championship medalist Yuriy Tamm, and other outstanding athletes. - the message says.

We should add that Anatoly Bondarchuk twice set a world record in hammer throw in 1969 (74.68 m and 75.48 m).

