Russians are preparing a landing operation in Kherson region: about 300 boats spotted nearby

Russia is starting preparations for an amphibious operation in the Kherson region, with several hundred enemy boats spotted nearby. The goal of the invaders is to take control of the Kherson and Mykolaiv regions, destroying everything around. This was announced on one of the Ukrainian TV channels by Yuriy Tkachuk, an officer of the "OMEGA" diving unit of the National Guard of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

Tkachuk noted that the Russians are trying to land troops on small islands controlled by the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

The enemy is starting preparations for an amphibious operation and several hundred ships have already been spotted, we were talking about 300. We also see that there was an attempt to land troops on small islands that are currently under the control of the Defense Forces of Ukraine. Fortunately, all enemy units have been eliminated - he said.

The diving unit officer also added that the goal of the Russians is to take control of the Kherson and Mykolaiv regions.

The goal is the right bank of the Dnieper, which is control over the Kherson and Mykolaiv regions. This is a large, ambitious project that our enemy wants to implement. Currently, we have a constant movement of equipment on the Kinburn Spit, enemy vehicles appear there from time to time, in particular the MLRS system. From there, we also have a large number of shelling of our city of Ochakiv in the Mykolaiv region - Tkachuk noted.

According to him, the Defense Forces of Ukraine are also actively operating in that area and do not give the invaders a break, successfully destroying enemy equipment. When asked why the Russians are seizing small islands, Tkachuk explained that this would allow the invaders to use their weapons more effectively, which may not currently reach the objects they want to destroy.

The gradual seizure of islands allows them to expand the affected area for their equipment, in particular for UAVs, as well as mortars, because the effective range of a mortar is from 5 km, so they need to get closer to the potential objects they want to destroy. And our enemy has such a strategy - they want to destroy everything around, only then there will be no point in holding these areas and being there by the defense forces of Ukraine and then they will be able to enter - he explained.

In the Kherson region, Russians struck with ballistics, as a result of the Russian attacks, there is one dead and 7 wounded