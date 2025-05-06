Russians are preparing a landing operation in Kherson region: about 300 boats spotted nearby

$41.600.11
47.190.13
ukenru
Guys are stuffing their pockets: the Verkhovna Rada's agrarian committee is interested in schemes at the State Land Bank
Exclusive
07:11 AM • 2376 views

Guys are stuffing their pockets: the Verkhovna Rada's agrarian committee is interested in schemes at the State Land Bank

05:57 AM • 12106 views

What to give for Mother's Day: the best gift ideas

04:48 AM • 12777 views

Day of the Infantry of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: the role of infantrymen during the war against the Russian Federation

Exclusive
04:00 AM • 15103 views

The Cabinet of Ministers still does not have the results of the NABU audit: the Commission's work has been going on for more than half a year

Exclusive
May 5, 02:12 PM • 41814 views

The mission is to stay. Expert explains why Duma resorts to manipulations regarding the draft law on ARMA reform

May 5, 08:41 AM • 118498 views

Kursk operation achieved most of its goals - Syrskyi

Exclusive
May 5, 06:29 AM • 180709 views

Sleep Breathing Disorders: How to Recognize, Diagnose, and Treat Apnea

Exclusive
May 5, 06:08 AM • 182016 views

A Week of Profound Changes and Creative Opportunities: Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs from May 5–11

May 3, 09:33 AM • 176493 views

Ukraine hopes to host national security advisors from the US, Britain, France and Germany - Zelensky

Exclusive
May 3, 06:30 AM • 190325 views

Stroke in children: doctor explains how often it occurs and whether it is possible to fully recover after it

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+10°
2.6m/s
60%
750 mm
Popular news

In Poltava region, a schoolboy died in a physical education lesson

May 5, 09:58 PM • 9284 views

In Hungary, treasures dating back 3,400 years were discovered on an extinct volcano

May 5, 11:26 PM • 10802 views

Drones attacked Moscow at night: what is known about the consequences

May 5, 11:52 PM • 19151 views

"There will be no offensive today": Ukrainian Armed Forces fighters thwarted an attempt by the occupiers to advance in the Pokrovsk direction

02:03 AM • 11468 views

A missile ship with "Calibers" has left the Black Sea - Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

03:22 AM • 13527 views
Publications

What to give for Mother's Day: the best gift ideas

05:57 AM • 12106 views

Science that feeds Ukraine: how the development of Ukrainian animal husbandry ensures the food security of the state?

May 5, 01:53 PM • 77278 views

Sleep Breathing Disorders: How to Recognize, Diagnose, and Treat Apnea
Exclusive

May 5, 06:29 AM • 180709 views

A Week of Profound Changes and Creative Opportunities: Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs from May 5–11
Exclusive

May 5, 06:08 AM • 182016 views

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 3, 06:01 AM • 239370 views
Advertisement
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Robert Fico

Pope Francis

Friedrich Merz

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Germany

Donetsk Oblast

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Met Gala 2025: celebrities impressed with their looks, Rihanna announced her third pregnancy

05:59 AM • 1512 views

Netflix released a teaser for the final season of "Squid Game": release date

05:16 AM • 4800 views

Sasha Bo's ex-husband is getting married for the second time

May 5, 08:19 PM • 13430 views

Sean Penn: Trump, like a "jealous killer", could destroy the world because of his own ambitions

May 5, 08:45 AM • 78019 views

Lady Gaga addressed fans after an attempted terrorist attack at the singer's largest concert in Rio de Janeiro

May 5, 08:03 AM • 76650 views
Actual

MIM-104 Patriot

Sukhoi Su-30

Saab JAS 39 Gripen

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Dassault Rafale

Russians are preparing a landing operation in Kherson region: about 300 boats spotted nearby

Kyiv • UNN

 • 864 views

Russia is starting preparations for a landing operation in the Kherson region, concentrating about 300 ships. The goal of the occupiers is to take control of the Kherson and Mykolaiv regions, destroying everything in their path.

Russians are preparing a landing operation in Kherson region: about 300 boats spotted nearby

Russia is starting preparations for an amphibious operation in the Kherson region, with several hundred enemy boats spotted nearby. The goal of the invaders is to take control of the Kherson and Mykolaiv regions, destroying everything around. This was announced on one of the Ukrainian TV channels by Yuriy Tkachuk, an officer of the "OMEGA" diving unit of the National Guard of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

Tkachuk noted that the Russians are trying to land troops on small islands controlled by the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

The enemy is starting preparations for an amphibious operation and several hundred ships have already been spotted, we were talking about 300. We also see that there was an attempt to land troops on small islands that are currently under the control of the Defense Forces of Ukraine. Fortunately, all enemy units have been eliminated

- he said.

The diving unit officer also added that the goal of the Russians is to take control of the Kherson and Mykolaiv regions.

The goal is the right bank of the Dnieper, which is control over the Kherson and Mykolaiv regions. This is a large, ambitious project that our enemy wants to implement. Currently, we have a constant movement of equipment on the Kinburn Spit, enemy vehicles appear there from time to time, in particular the MLRS system. From there, we also have a large number of shelling of our city of Ochakiv in the Mykolaiv region

- Tkachuk noted.

According to him, the Defense Forces of Ukraine are also actively operating in that area and do not give the invaders a break, successfully destroying enemy equipment. When asked why the Russians are seizing small islands, Tkachuk explained that this would allow the invaders to use their weapons more effectively, which may not currently reach the objects they want to destroy.

The gradual seizure of islands allows them to expand the affected area for their equipment, in particular for UAVs, as well as mortars, because the effective range of a mortar is from 5 km, so they need to get closer to the potential objects they want to destroy. And our enemy has such a strategy - they want to destroy everything around, only then there will be no point in holding these areas and being there by the defense forces of Ukraine and then they will be able to enter

- he explained.

In the Kherson region, Russians struck with ballistics, as a result of the Russian attacks, there is one dead and 7 wounded05.05.25, 08:59 • 4334 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

War
Mykolaiv Oblast
Kherson Oblast
Ukraine
Brent
$61.42
Bitcoin
$94,495.20
S&P 500
$5,675.17
Tesla
$281.41
Газ TTF
$33.24
Золото
$3,373.30
Ethereum
$1,806.35