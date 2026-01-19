Massive fire at Karachi shopping mall: dozens missing and 21 dead

$43.180.08
Ukraine's Defense Forces hit a UAV warehouse in Luhansk region and oil facilities in Russia - General Staff
05:12 PM • 11540 views
Trump urges Europe to focus on Russia's war against Ukraine, not Greenland
Exclusive
04:20 PM • 14315 views
"Shaheds" as a weapon of terror: how Ukrainian air defense works and whether it is possible to close cities 100%
Exclusive
03:17 PM • 16746 views
The price of energy insurance: what Ukraine pays for electricity imports from Europe
January 19, 02:59 PM • 17839 views
Ukrainians spent UAH 11.3 billion on the "winter thousand": most often on utilities, groceries, medicines, and donations
January 19, 02:58 PM • 21087 views
Trump opens a second front in Europe: the situation around Greenland escalates
Exclusive
January 19, 01:29 PM • 15553 views
What should be the temperature and humidity in the home: doctor's answer
Exclusive
January 19, 11:57 AM • 35770 views
SBU to investigate possible harm to the state if Zelinsky is appointed head of the State Aviation Service
January 19, 11:54 AM • 34836 views
Trump's "personal yes," the "Prosperity Deal," and negotiations: what is being decided in Davos for Ukraine
January 19, 11:48 AM • 18365 views
National Police completed the investigation of the criminal case regarding the death of an Odesa businessman in the scandalous Odrex clinic
SBU to investigate possible harm to the state if Zelinsky is appointed head of the State Aviation Service
Exclusive
January 19, 11:57 AM • 35771 views
Trump's "personal yes," the "Prosperity Deal," and negotiations: what is being decided in Davos for Ukraine
Why is the Ministry of Health delaying the decision on the licenses of the scandalous Odrex: the inspection was completed more than a week ago, but there are still no results
World Pizza Day: How a simple dish became a global legend
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mykhailo Fedorov
Denys Shmyhal
Mark Rutte
Ukraine
United States
Greenland
China
Great Britain
Massive fire at Karachi shopping mall: dozens missing and 21 dead

Kyiv • UNN

 • 44 views

A massive fire at the "Gul Plaza" shopping mall in Karachi has killed 21 people, with over 60 reported missing. The fire raged for over 24 hours, destroying almost the entire complex.

Massive fire at Karachi shopping mall: dozens missing and 21 dead

In the Pakistani city of Karachi, rescuers have begun an operation to recover bodies from the remains of the "Gul Plaza" shopping center, where at least 21 people died in a massive fire. More than 60 people are still considered missing. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

The fire, the largest in the city in a decade, broke out late on Saturday. The multi-story complex, which houses 1,200 shops and covers an area larger than a football field, was almost completely burned down. The fire raged for more than 24 hours. On Monday, firefighters began clearing debris and cooling structures, much of which had collapsed. Cranes are dismantling the remaining walls due to the threat of uncontrolled collapse.

Relatives of the missing criticize the pace of the rescue operation.

"Bodies will be pulled out of here in pieces. No one will be able to identify them."

– said Qasir Khan, whose wife and relatives were in the center during the fire.

He is convinced that more prompt actions could have saved more lives.

Entrepreneurs also report catastrophic losses.

"We were left to our own devices, reduced to zero; 20 years of hard work – all gone,"

– noted shop owner Yasmin Bano. Rescuers are currently continuing to search for people under the debris of metal and concrete. 

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Real estate
Reuters
Pakistan