Massive fire at Karachi shopping mall: dozens missing and 21 dead

In the Pakistani city of Karachi, rescuers have begun an operation to recover bodies from the remains of the "Gul Plaza" shopping center, where at least 21 people died in a massive fire. More than 60 people are still considered missing. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

The fire, the largest in the city in a decade, broke out late on Saturday. The multi-story complex, which houses 1,200 shops and covers an area larger than a football field, was almost completely burned down. The fire raged for more than 24 hours. On Monday, firefighters began clearing debris and cooling structures, much of which had collapsed. Cranes are dismantling the remaining walls due to the threat of uncontrolled collapse.

Relatives of the missing criticize the pace of the rescue operation.

"Bodies will be pulled out of here in pieces. No one will be able to identify them." – said Qasir Khan, whose wife and relatives were in the center during the fire.

He is convinced that more prompt actions could have saved more lives.

Entrepreneurs also report catastrophic losses.

"We were left to our own devices, reduced to zero; 20 years of hard work – all gone," – noted shop owner Yasmin Bano. Rescuers are currently continuing to search for people under the debris of metal and concrete.

