Occupied Mariupol hit by a wave of stray dog attacks - CNS

In temporarily occupied Mariupol, the number of stray dog attacks is rapidly increasing, and more and more residents are forced to seek medical help. This is reported by the Center for National Resistance of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (CNS), informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that new cases of bites have been recorded in recent days, among the victims are two children who were hospitalized.

Despite this, the occupation administration continues to feign a response, without addressing the problem in essence - the report says.

The CNS emphasizes: the situation with stray dogs is another symptom of the degradation of the management system in the temporarily occupied territories.

Recall

In the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk region, stray dog attacks have become a daily occurrence due to the collapse of utility services. Dogs feed on the bodies of the dead, and the occupation authorities do not solve the problem.

Occupied Mariupol in fear: packs of stray dogs terrorize citizens and children