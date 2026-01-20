Occupied Mariupol hit by a wave of stray dog attacks - CNS

$43.180.08
January 19, 06:36 PM • 9076 views
Ukraine's Defense Forces hit a UAV warehouse in Luhansk region and oil facilities in Russia - General Staff
January 19, 05:12 PM • 17528 views
Trump urges Europe to focus on Russia's war against Ukraine, not Greenland
January 19, 04:20 PM • 18770 views
"Shaheds" as a weapon of terror: how Ukrainian air defense works and whether it is possible to close cities 100%
January 19, 03:17 PM • 20941 views
The price of energy insurance: what Ukraine pays for electricity imports from Europe
January 19, 02:59 PM • 20934 views
Ukrainians spent UAH 11.3 billion on the "winter thousand": most often on utilities, groceries, medicines, and donations
January 19, 02:58 PM • 24100 views
Trump opens a second front in Europe: the situation around Greenland escalates
January 19, 01:29 PM • 16387 views
What should be the temperature and humidity in the home: doctor's answer
January 19, 11:57 AM • 38282 views
SBU to investigate possible harm to the state if Zelinsky is appointed head of the State Aviation Service
January 19, 11:54 AM • 36864 views
Trump's "personal yes," the "Prosperity Deal," and negotiations: what is being decided in Davos for Ukraine
January 19, 11:48 AM • 18581 views
National Police completed the investigation of the criminal case regarding the death of an Odesa businessman in the scandalous Odrex clinic
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Popular news
Two toddlers died, 55 injured in kindergarten in Israel - The Jerusalem PostJanuary 19, 03:15 PM • 5918 views
New rules for acquiring and retaining citizenship came into force in Ukraine: what has changedJanuary 19, 03:38 PM • 4232 views
"I assume who needs this": Taras Topolya reacted to the leak of his ex-wife's private videosPhotoJanuary 19, 03:48 PM • 12531 views
Ukrainians warned of power outages across the country on January 20January 19, 03:52 PM • 3842 views
Veterans can get free car insurance through "Diia": what is knownJanuary 19, 04:25 PM • 10405 views
Trump opens a second front in Europe: the situation around Greenland escalatesJanuary 19, 02:58 PM • 24100 views
SBU to investigate possible harm to the state if Zelinsky is appointed head of the State Aviation Service
January 19, 11:57 AM • 38282 views
Trump's "personal yes," the "Prosperity Deal," and negotiations: what is being decided in Davos for UkraineJanuary 19, 11:54 AM • 36864 views
Why is the Ministry of Health delaying the decision on the licenses of the scandalous Odrex: the inspection was completed more than a week ago, but there are still no resultsJanuary 19, 09:09 AM • 53961 views
World Pizza Day: How a simple dish became a global legendJanuary 17, 08:55 AM • 75467 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mykhailo Fedorov
Donald Tusk
Denys Shmyhal
Ukraine
United States
Greenland
China
Poland
"Mom's copy": Inna Miroshnychenko touchingly congratulated her son on his birthdayPhotoJanuary 19, 02:12 PM • 15937 views
Tina Karol's new TikTok song about "light," "warmth," and "goodness" was ridiculed onlinePhotoJanuary 19, 08:40 AM • 31796 views
Threads surpasses X in mobile app popularity - reportJanuary 19, 07:47 AM • 27026 views
Jennifer Lawrence said she lost a role in Tarantino's film because she "wasn't good enough"January 18, 03:14 AM • 32204 views
Macron appeared in sunglasses at a meeting at the Élysée PalaceVideoJanuary 17, 07:26 AM • 44395 views
Technology
Social network
Heating
The Diplomat
Fox News

Occupied Mariupol hit by a wave of stray dog attacks - CNS

Kyiv • UNN

 • 422 views

In Mariupol, the number of stray dog attacks is increasing, with two children hospitalized. The occupation administration is feigning a response without solving the problem.

Occupied Mariupol hit by a wave of stray dog attacks - CNS

In temporarily occupied Mariupol, the number of stray dog attacks is rapidly increasing, and more and more residents are forced to seek medical help. This is reported by the Center for National Resistance of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (CNS), informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that new cases of bites have been recorded in recent days, among the victims are two children who were hospitalized.

Despite this, the occupation administration continues to feign a response, without addressing the problem in essence

- the report says.

The CNS emphasizes: the situation with stray dogs is another symptom of the degradation of the management system in the temporarily occupied territories.

Recall

In the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk region, stray dog attacks have become a daily occurrence due to the collapse of utility services. Dogs feed on the bodies of the dead, and the occupation authorities do not solve the problem.

Occupied Mariupol in fear: packs of stray dogs terrorize citizens and children26.08.25, 14:36 • 3277 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Society
Animals
Donetsk Oblast
Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Mariupol