In the Kemerovo region, a key coal region of the Russian Federation, systemic problems with salary payments to public sector employees, primarily medical workers, have begun due to a deep crisis in the coal industry. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (CPD), informs UNN.

It is noted that at the end of 2025 and the beginning of 2026, employees of medical institutions in Kuzbass faced salary reductions and non-payment of bonuses.

Kuzbass is a clear example of how Russia's "pillar" regions are gradually declining due to the complete indifference of the federal center, focused on the war with Ukraine. Instead of diversifying the economy, investing, and supporting the social sphere, the Kremlin has simply been squeezing resources out of the region for years. - the material states.

It is indicated that against the backdrop of falling revenues in the coal industry, regional budgets in the Russian Federation are bursting at the seams, and those who provide basic state functions - public sector employees - are the first to be hit.

"For the Kremlin, this is another 'insignificant' problem that can be ignored. The accumulation of socio-economic failures undermines Russia's internal stability, no matter how beautiful the propaganda picture of 'resilience' may be," the CPD summarizes.

According to the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, Russian regions are experiencing an increasingly deep deadlock, as sanctions and the loss of external markets have exposed the structural weakness of their budgets. The worst situation is observed in depressed entities, as well as in industrial and metallurgical regions, where significant budget deficits are predicted.

