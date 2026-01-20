Crisis in Russian regions: Kuzbass has no money for medical salaries - CPD

$43.180.08
January 19, 06:36 PM • 9572 views
Ukraine's Defense Forces hit a UAV warehouse in Luhansk region and oil facilities in Russia - General Staff
January 19, 05:12 PM • 18227 views
Trump urges Europe to focus on Russia's war against Ukraine, not Greenland
Exclusive
January 19, 04:20 PM • 19137 views
"Shaheds" as a weapon of terror: how Ukrainian air defense works and whether it is possible to close cities 100%
Exclusive
January 19, 03:17 PM • 21276 views
The price of energy insurance: what Ukraine pays for electricity imports from Europe
January 19, 02:59 PM • 21183 views
Ukrainians spent UAH 11.3 billion on the "winter thousand": most often on utilities, groceries, medicines, and donations
January 19, 02:58 PM • 24291 views
Trump opens a second front in Europe: the situation around Greenland escalates
Exclusive
January 19, 01:29 PM • 16441 views
What should be the temperature and humidity in the home: doctor's answer
Exclusive
January 19, 11:57 AM • 38432 views
SBU to investigate possible harm to the state if Zelinsky is appointed head of the State Aviation Service
January 19, 11:54 AM • 36987 views
Trump's "personal yes," the "Prosperity Deal," and negotiations: what is being decided in Davos for Ukraine
January 19, 11:48 AM • 18599 views
National Police completed the investigation of the criminal case regarding the death of an Odesa businessman in the scandalous Odrex clinic
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
Kyiv
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Two toddlers died, 55 injured in kindergarten in Israel - The Jerusalem PostJanuary 19, 03:15 PM • 6234 views
New rules for acquiring and retaining citizenship came into force in Ukraine: what has changedJanuary 19, 03:38 PM • 4354 views
"I assume who needs this": Taras Topolya reacted to the leak of his ex-wife's private videosPhotoJanuary 19, 03:48 PM • 12676 views
Ukrainians warned of power outages across the country on January 20January 19, 03:52 PM • 3954 views
Veterans can get free car insurance through "Diia": what is knownJanuary 19, 04:25 PM • 10559 views
Trump opens a second front in Europe: the situation around Greenland escalatesJanuary 19, 02:58 PM • 24291 views
SBU to investigate possible harm to the state if Zelinsky is appointed head of the State Aviation Service
Exclusive
January 19, 11:57 AM • 38432 views
Trump's "personal yes," the "Prosperity Deal," and negotiations: what is being decided in Davos for UkraineJanuary 19, 11:54 AM • 36987 views
Why is the Ministry of Health delaying the decision on the licenses of the scandalous Odrex: the inspection was completed more than a week ago, but there are still no resultsJanuary 19, 09:09 AM • 54070 views
World Pizza Day: How a simple dish became a global legendJanuary 17, 08:55 AM • 75573 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mykhailo Fedorov
Donald Tusk
Denys Shmyhal
Ukraine
United States
Greenland
China
Poland
"Mom's copy": Inna Miroshnychenko touchingly congratulated her son on his birthdayPhotoJanuary 19, 02:12 PM • 16084 views
Tina Karol's new TikTok song about "light," "warmth," and "goodness" was ridiculed onlinePhotoJanuary 19, 08:40 AM • 31877 views
Threads surpasses X in mobile app popularity - reportJanuary 19, 07:47 AM • 27093 views
Jennifer Lawrence said she lost a role in Tarantino's film because she "wasn't good enough"January 18, 03:14 AM • 32259 views
Macron appeared in sunglasses at a meeting at the Élysée PalaceVideoJanuary 17, 07:26 AM • 44450 views
Technology
Social network
Heating
The Diplomat
Fox News

Crisis in Russian regions: Kuzbass has no money for medical salaries - CPD

Kyiv • UNN

 • 86 views

In Kemerovo Oblast, a key coal-mining region of Russia, systemic problems have arisen with salary payments to public sector employees. Medical workers faced reduced salaries and non-payment of bonuses at the end of 2025 and beginning of 2026.

Crisis in Russian regions: Kuzbass has no money for medical salaries - CPD

In the Kemerovo region, a key coal region of the Russian Federation, systemic problems with salary payments to public sector employees, primarily medical workers, have begun due to a deep crisis in the coal industry. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (CPD), informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that at the end of 2025 and the beginning of 2026, employees of medical institutions in Kuzbass faced salary reductions and non-payment of bonuses.

Kuzbass is a clear example of how Russia's "pillar" regions are gradually declining due to the complete indifference of the federal center, focused on the war with Ukraine. Instead of diversifying the economy, investing, and supporting the social sphere, the Kremlin has simply been squeezing resources out of the region for years.

- the material states.

It is indicated that against the backdrop of falling revenues in the coal industry, regional budgets in the Russian Federation are bursting at the seams, and those who provide basic state functions - public sector employees - are the first to be hit.

"For the Kremlin, this is another 'insignificant' problem that can be ignored. The accumulation of socio-economic failures undermines Russia's internal stability, no matter how beautiful the propaganda picture of 'resilience' may be," the CPD summarizes.

Recall

According to the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, Russian regions are experiencing an increasingly deep deadlock, as sanctions and the loss of external markets have exposed the structural weakness of their budgets. The worst situation is observed in depressed entities, as well as in industrial and metallurgical regions, where significant budget deficits are predicted.

ISW: Russians increasingly feel the consequences of the Kremlin's bet on the defense industry due to the war in Ukraine13.01.26, 04:51 • 14090 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

