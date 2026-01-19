Approved new combat operations: Zelenskyy met with SBU head Khmara
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with acting SBU head Yevhen Khmara. Following the meeting, new combat operations were approved and the internal transformation of the Service was discussed.
Report by Yevhen Khmara. The Security Service of Ukraine, as always, is active in defending our state and people. Approved new combat operations
According to the President, "the internal transformation of the Service continues - precisely in order to strengthen our state."
