Approved new combat operations: Zelenskyy met with SBU head Khmara

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with acting SBU head Yevhen Khmara and approved new combat operations, UNN reports.

Report by Yevhen Khmara. The Security Service of Ukraine, as always, is active in defending our state and people. Approved new combat operations - Zelenskyy reported.

According to the President, "the internal transformation of the Service continues - precisely in order to strengthen our state."

