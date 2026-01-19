Zelenskyy held an energy meeting: he spoke about the most difficult areas, the transformation of the system to counter "Shaheds", and the tasks of the SBU

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held an energy meeting where he stated that the most difficult energy situation is currently in Kyiv, Kharkiv, Dnipro, Chernihiv, Odesa and the respective regions, Zaporizhzhia and Sumy region, and also announced the transformation of the Ministry of Defense and the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine's system for countering "Shaheds," and tasks for the SBU, writes UNN.

I held an energy meeting regarding the situation in the most difficult regions. Kyiv and the region, including Bila Tserkva, Vasylkiv, Boryspil, also Kharkiv and the region, Zaporizhzhia, cities of Dnipropetrovsk region – Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, Chernihiv and the region, Sumy region, Odesa and the region - Zelenskyy wrote on social media.

According to the President, "additional repair crews from other regions have been involved for Kyiv, employees of Ukrzaliznytsia and other state companies are helping."

Additional power crews have started working in the capital to restore electricity - Shmyhal

According to the President:

the Minister of Energy reported on the pace of recovery and specific measures to stabilize the energy system;

the Minister of Defense reported on the volume of interceptor drone supplies and the real situation with shooting down Russian drones – the determined supply volumes will be met;

the Commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on the "system for countering 'Shaheds' – together with the Minister of Defense, they are implementing the transformation of this system";

the Minister of Internal Affairs reported on the supply of additional generators and the formed stock of equipment.

"I thank all partners who are really helping," the President noted.

"Separate tasks have been defined for the Security Service of Ukraine," Zelenskyy said.

Due to new Russian attacks, power outages in 5 regions, emergency blackouts, situation in Kyiv and region remains difficult - Ministry of Energy