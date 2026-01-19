Zelenskyy held an energy meeting: he spoke about the most difficult areas, the transformation of the system to counter "Shaheds", and the tasks of the SBU

$43.180.08
50.320.20
ukenru
Exclusive
11:57 AM • 5540 views
SBU to investigate possible harm to the state if Zelinsky is appointed head of the State Aviation Service
11:54 AM • 7982 views
Trump's "personal yes," the "Prosperity Deal," and negotiations: what is being decided in Davos for Ukraine
11:48 AM • 5348 views
National Police completed the investigation of the criminal case regarding the death of an Odesa businessman in the scandalous Odrex clinic
07:52 AM • 13242 views
Enemy pulls reserves to Pokrovsk: Syrskyi reveals situation in Pokrovsk direction
07:13 AM • 21071 views
Trump's threats regarding Greenland force Europe to consider an alliance without the US, with a "coalition of the willing" option taking into account Ukraine's strength - Politico
January 18, 11:31 AM • 34116 views
Frosts and cold snap in Ukraine: what weather to expect next
Exclusive
January 18, 10:58 AM • 55588 views
One of the most interesting and unconventional weeks of the entire year: astrological forecast for January 18-25
January 18, 08:25 AM • 44941 views
European countries have begun to fight Russia's "shadow fleet" - ISW
January 17, 12:49 PM • 76666 views
General Staff confirms enemy air defense and drone depot hit in occupied territories
January 17, 12:29 PM • 109554 views
New curfew rules: law enforcement explained point by point how it works
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−16°
1m/s
84%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
EU prepares response to Trump's threats regarding Greenland: tariffs of 93 billion euros - FTJanuary 19, 03:32 AM • 17243 views
Bessent: Annexation of Greenland is best for Greenland, Europe, and the United StatesJanuary 19, 04:03 AM • 15394 views
Kremlin prepares Russians for peace rejection, using Medvedchuk for this - ISWJanuary 19, 04:31 AM • 14020 views
Why is the Ministry of Health delaying the decision on the licenses of the scandalous Odrex: the inspection was completed more than a week ago, but there are still no results09:09 AM • 19749 views
Due to new Russian attacks, power outages in 5 regions, emergency blackouts, situation in Kyiv and region remains difficult - Ministry of Energy10:04 AM • 11877 views
Publications
SBU to investigate possible harm to the state if Zelinsky is appointed head of the State Aviation Service
Exclusive
11:57 AM • 5540 views
Trump's "personal yes," the "Prosperity Deal," and negotiations: what is being decided in Davos for Ukraine11:54 AM • 7982 views
Why is the Ministry of Health delaying the decision on the licenses of the scandalous Odrex: the inspection was completed more than a week ago, but there are still no results09:09 AM • 19887 views
World Pizza Day: How a simple dish became a global legendJanuary 17, 08:55 AM • 56511 views
Shmyhal's Energy Plan: Why Anti-Crisis Changes in Energy Might Be the Most Expensive Decision for Ukraine
Exclusive
January 16, 05:23 PM • 94971 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Giorgia Meloni
Javier Milei
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv
Odesa
Canada
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Tina Karol's new TikTok song about "light," "warmth," and "goodness" was ridiculed onlinePhoto08:40 AM • 10015 views
Threads surpasses X in mobile app popularity - report07:47 AM • 10045 views
Jennifer Lawrence said she lost a role in Tarantino's film because she "wasn't good enough"January 18, 03:14 AM • 22124 views
Macron appeared in sunglasses at a meeting at the Élysée PalaceVideoJanuary 17, 07:26 AM • 34657 views
Musk's child's mother sues xAI over pornographic deepfakes created by Grok chatbotJanuary 17, 03:45 AM • 31191 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
The Diplomat
Financial Times
Heating

Zelenskyy held an energy meeting: he spoke about the most difficult areas, the transformation of the system to counter "Shaheds", and the tasks of the SBU

Kyiv • UNN

 • 642 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held an energy meeting on the situation in the most difficult regions, including Kyiv, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, Chernihiv, Sumy, and Odesa. Additional repair crews have been brought in for Kyiv, and ministers reported on the restoration of the energy system, the supply of interceptor drones, and generators.

Zelenskyy held an energy meeting: he spoke about the most difficult areas, the transformation of the system to counter "Shaheds", and the tasks of the SBU

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held an energy meeting where he stated that the most difficult energy situation is currently in Kyiv, Kharkiv, Dnipro, Chernihiv, Odesa and the respective regions, Zaporizhzhia and Sumy region, and also announced the transformation of the Ministry of Defense and the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine's system for countering "Shaheds," and tasks for the SBU, writes UNN.

I held an energy meeting regarding the situation in the most difficult regions. Kyiv and the region, including Bila Tserkva, Vasylkiv, Boryspil, also Kharkiv and the region, Zaporizhzhia, cities of Dnipropetrovsk region – Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, Chernihiv and the region, Sumy region, Odesa and the region

- Zelenskyy wrote on social media.

According to the President, "additional repair crews from other regions have been involved for Kyiv, employees of Ukrzaliznytsia and other state companies are helping."

Additional power crews have started working in the capital to restore electricity - Shmyhal17.01.26, 21:12 • 6392 views

According to the President:

  • the Minister of Energy reported on the pace of recovery and specific measures to stabilize the energy system;
    • the Minister of Defense reported on the volume of interceptor drone supplies and the real situation with shooting down Russian drones – the determined supply volumes will be met;
      • the Commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on the "system for countering 'Shaheds' – together with the Minister of Defense, they are implementing the transformation of this system";
        • the Minister of Internal Affairs reported on the supply of additional generators and the formed stock of equipment.

          "I thank all partners who are really helping," the President noted.

          "Separate tasks have been defined for the Security Service of Ukraine," Zelenskyy said.

          Due to new Russian attacks, power outages in 5 regions, emergency blackouts, situation in Kyiv and region remains difficult - Ministry of Energy19.01.26, 12:04 • 11996 views

          Julia Shramko

          Politics
          Technology
          Electricity outage schedules
          Energy
          Air raid alert
          War in Ukraine
          Power outage
          Blackout
          Electricity
          Sumy Oblast
          Ukrainian Railways
          Dnipro
          Security Service of Ukraine
          Volodymyr Zelenskyy
          Kryvyi Rih
          Chernihiv
          Zaporizhzhia
          Odesa
          Kyiv
          Kharkiv