Due to new Russian attacks, power outages in 5 regions, emergency blackouts, situation in Kyiv and region remains difficult - Ministry of Energy

$43.180.08
50.320.20
ukenru
07:52 AM • 5542 views
Enemy pulls reserves to Pokrovsk: Syrskyi reveals situation in Pokrovsk direction
07:13 AM • 10966 views
Trump's threats regarding Greenland force Europe to consider an alliance without the US, with a "coalition of the willing" option taking into account Ukraine's strength - Politico
January 18, 11:31 AM • 26157 views
Frosts and cold snap in Ukraine: what weather to expect next
Exclusive
January 18, 10:58 AM • 47769 views
One of the most interesting and unconventional weeks of the entire year: astrological forecast for January 18-25
January 18, 08:25 AM • 39094 views
European countries have begun to fight Russia's "shadow fleet" - ISW
January 17, 12:49 PM • 72740 views
General Staff confirms enemy air defense and drone depot hit in occupied territories
January 17, 12:29 PM • 105753 views
New curfew rules: law enforcement explained point by point how it works
January 17, 09:19 AM • 47529 views
Budanov, Umerov, and Arakhamia arrive in the US: what's on the agenda
January 17, 12:18 AM • 56911 views
IAEA achieved a local ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine for the repair of ZNPP lines
January 16, 06:27 PM • 60298 views
We have intelligence information that the Russians are preparing for new massive strikes - Zelenskyy
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−16°
1m/s
84%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Two high-speed trains derailed in Spain, 21 people diedVideoJanuary 19, 12:14 AM • 6468 views
US secretly collected data on Greenland's military facilities, bypassing Denmark - MediaJanuary 19, 12:46 AM • 9998 views
A mural dedicated to the deceased Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska appeared in New YorkPhotoJanuary 19, 02:25 AM • 8250 views
EU prepares response to Trump's threats regarding Greenland: tariffs of 93 billion euros - FTJanuary 19, 03:32 AM • 8966 views
Bessent: Annexation of Greenland is best for Greenland, Europe, and the United StatesJanuary 19, 04:03 AM • 5740 views
Publications
Why is the Ministry of Health delaying the decision on the licenses of the scandalous Odrex: the inspection was completed more than a week ago, but there are still no results09:09 AM • 3040 views
World Pizza Day: How a simple dish became a global legendJanuary 17, 08:55 AM • 48926 views
Shmyhal's Energy Plan: Why Anti-Crisis Changes in Energy Might Be the Most Expensive Decision for Ukraine
Exclusive
January 16, 05:23 PM • 87415 views
Show in the HACC: jokes, criticism, emotions, and bail for TymoshenkoPhotoJanuary 16, 04:00 PM • 53785 views
Red color, prohibitions, and a mythical monster: what the Chinese New Year really means, how and when to celebrate itJanuary 15, 06:00 PM • 84157 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Musician
Ihor Terekhov
Oleh Syniehubov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Greenland
Kharkiv
Denmark
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Tina Karol's new TikTok song about "light," "warmth," and "goodness" was ridiculed onlinePhoto08:40 AM • 1840 views
Threads surpasses X in mobile app popularity - report07:47 AM • 2686 views
Jennifer Lawrence said she lost a role in Tarantino's film because she "wasn't good enough"January 18, 03:14 AM • 18546 views
Macron appeared in sunglasses at a meeting at the Élysée PalaceVideoJanuary 17, 07:26 AM • 31332 views
Musk's child's mother sues xAI over pornographic deepfakes created by Grok chatbotJanuary 17, 03:45 AM • 28113 views
Actual
Social network
Heating
Technology
The Diplomat
TikTok

Due to new Russian attacks, power outages in 5 regions, emergency blackouts, situation in Kyiv and region remains difficult - Ministry of Energy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 240 views

Russia attacked energy infrastructure overnight, cutting off power to consumers in 5 regions. The situation in Kyiv and the region remains difficult, and network restrictions are in effect in Odesa region.

Due to new Russian attacks, power outages in 5 regions, emergency blackouts, situation in Kyiv and region remains difficult - Ministry of Energy

Russia again shelled energy facilities in Ukraine overnight, causing power outages in 5 regions, emergency shutdowns are being applied in several regions, the situation in Kyiv and the region is still difficult, network restrictions are in effect in Odesa region, the Ministry of Energy reported on Monday, writes UNN.

"The situation in Ukraine's energy system remains difficult. Russia's constant attacks on energy facilities and difficult weather conditions necessitate the forced application of restrictions throughout the country," the report says.

Enemy shelling

This night, the enemy attacked energy infrastructure in several regions. As of this morning, consumers in Sumy, Odesa, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, and Chernihiv regions are without power.

- reported the Ministry of Energy.

Emergency restoration work continues wherever the security situation allows.

As stated, "in Kyiv and Kyiv region, the situation remains difficult, frosts create an additional load on the energy system." 60 brigades are working to restore electricity supply in the capital, 12 of which are involved from other regions. Distribution system operators continue to apply network restrictions. Previously published hourly outage schedules are temporarily not in effect. A return to forecasted schedules will occur immediately after the situation in the energy system stabilizes.

As in previous weeks, network restrictions remain in Odesa region. Emergency restoration work continues in the region after previous enemy attacks.

Schedules and emergency shutdowns

"In all other regions, hourly outage schedules for all categories of consumers and power limitation schedules for industry are in effect. In several regions, emergency shutdowns are forcedly applied due to equipment overload in conditions of very high consumption during frosts. A return to hourly outage schedules will occur after the situation stabilizes," the report says.

Increased imports and better transmission to the East: Shmyhal announced tasks to reduce outages where it is most difficult19.01.26, 10:57 • 1194 views

Julia Shramko

EconomyNews of the World
Frosts in Ukraine
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Sumy Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Odesa Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Ministry of Energy of Ukraine
Chernihiv Oblast
Ukraine
Kyiv