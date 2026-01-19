Due to new Russian attacks, power outages in 5 regions, emergency blackouts, situation in Kyiv and region remains difficult - Ministry of Energy

Russia again shelled energy facilities in Ukraine overnight, causing power outages in 5 regions, emergency shutdowns are being applied in several regions, the situation in Kyiv and the region is still difficult, network restrictions are in effect in Odesa region, the Ministry of Energy reported on Monday, writes UNN.

"The situation in Ukraine's energy system remains difficult. Russia's constant attacks on energy facilities and difficult weather conditions necessitate the forced application of restrictions throughout the country," the report says.

Enemy shelling

This night, the enemy attacked energy infrastructure in several regions. As of this morning, consumers in Sumy, Odesa, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, and Chernihiv regions are without power. - reported the Ministry of Energy.

Emergency restoration work continues wherever the security situation allows.

As stated, "in Kyiv and Kyiv region, the situation remains difficult, frosts create an additional load on the energy system." 60 brigades are working to restore electricity supply in the capital, 12 of which are involved from other regions. Distribution system operators continue to apply network restrictions. Previously published hourly outage schedules are temporarily not in effect. A return to forecasted schedules will occur immediately after the situation in the energy system stabilizes.

As in previous weeks, network restrictions remain in Odesa region. Emergency restoration work continues in the region after previous enemy attacks.

Schedules and emergency shutdowns

"In all other regions, hourly outage schedules for all categories of consumers and power limitation schedules for industry are in effect. In several regions, emergency shutdowns are forcedly applied due to equipment overload in conditions of very high consumption during frosts. A return to hourly outage schedules will occur after the situation stabilizes," the report says.

Increased imports and better transmission to the East: Shmyhal announced tasks to reduce outages where it is most difficult