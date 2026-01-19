Increased imports and better transmission to the East: Shmyhal announced tasks to reduce outages where it is most difficult

At a meeting with the board of NPC "Ukrenergo", it was instructed to increase opportunities for electricity imports, implement projects to improve electricity transmission from Western Ukraine to the East, and set tasks that "will reduce the duration of outages" where the situation is currently the most difficult, said First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Energy Denys Shmyhal on Monday, writes UNN.

Details

According to Shmyhal, urgent tasks were worked out during the meeting.

Increase technical capabilities for electricity imports to Ukraine. We expect quick results regarding the development of interstate interconnectors at the borders with the EU - Shmyhal pointed to one of them.

Second, according to him:

Implement projects to improve electricity transmission from Western Ukraine to the East. For the efficient use of generated and imported electricity exactly where it is most needed. This refers to both repairs and network development. Tasks have been set that will reduce the duration of outages where the situation is currently most difficult.

According to him, there is also a task to reduce the amount of reporting and bureaucracy, through already implemented digital programs and tools, to accelerate the adoption of effective anti-crisis solutions.

"Together with the State Special Transport Service, work out approaches to rapid repairs and restoration of power grids and substations in areas close to the front line. Separately, work out the protection of substations, both with special shelters and with electronic warfare and air defense," Shmyhal continued.

According to him, there is also a task to "maximize the simplification of connecting all distributed generation." "Cogeneration units, powerful generators. The energy system must be ready to quickly connect alternative generation, primarily in the most energy-deficient regions," Shmyhal pointed out.

"Every megawatt is important for the Ukrainian energy system now. This applies to both the return to operation of energy facilities damaged by Russian strikes and the commissioning of new generation capacities," the Deputy Prime Minister summarized.

