Increased imports and better transmission to the East: Shmyhal announced tasks to reduce outages where it is most difficult

$43.180.08
50.320.20
ukenru
07:52 AM • 3126 views
Enemy pulls reserves to Pokrovsk: Syrskyi reveals situation in Pokrovsk direction
07:13 AM • 6806 views
Trump's threats regarding Greenland force Europe to consider an alliance without the US, with a "coalition of the willing" option taking into account Ukraine's strength - Politico
January 18, 11:31 AM • 24213 views
Frosts and cold snap in Ukraine: what weather to expect next
Exclusive
January 18, 10:58 AM • 45677 views
One of the most interesting and unconventional weeks of the entire year: astrological forecast for January 18-25
January 18, 08:25 AM • 37472 views
European countries have begun to fight Russia's "shadow fleet" - ISW
January 17, 12:49 PM • 71330 views
General Staff confirms enemy air defense and drone depot hit in occupied territories
January 17, 12:29 PM • 104095 views
New curfew rules: law enforcement explained point by point how it works
January 17, 09:19 AM • 47131 views
Budanov, Umerov, and Arakhamia arrive in the US: what's on the agenda
January 17, 12:18 AM • 56493 views
IAEA achieved a local ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine for the repair of ZNPP lines
January 16, 06:27 PM • 59978 views
We have intelligence information that the Russians are preparing for new massive strikes - Zelenskyy
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−16°
1m/s
84%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Protests in Iran: death toll at least 5,000 people - ReutersJanuary 18, 11:03 PM • 7892 views
Two high-speed trains derailed in Spain, 21 people diedVideoJanuary 19, 12:14 AM • 3920 views
US secretly collected data on Greenland's military facilities, bypassing Denmark - MediaJanuary 19, 12:46 AM • 7050 views
A mural dedicated to the deceased Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska appeared in New YorkPhotoJanuary 19, 02:25 AM • 5380 views
EU prepares response to Trump's threats regarding Greenland: tariffs of 93 billion euros - FT03:32 AM • 6068 views
Publications
World Pizza Day: How a simple dish became a global legendJanuary 17, 08:55 AM • 47426 views
Shmyhal's Energy Plan: Why Anti-Crisis Changes in Energy Might Be the Most Expensive Decision for Ukraine
Exclusive
January 16, 05:23 PM • 85967 views
Show in the HACC: jokes, criticism, emotions, and bail for TymoshenkoPhotoJanuary 16, 04:00 PM • 52375 views
Red color, prohibitions, and a mythical monster: what the Chinese New Year really means, how and when to celebrate itJanuary 15, 06:00 PM • 82861 views
Daughter of a patient who died at Odrex called the scandalous clinic's lawsuit against UNN pressure on the media and an attempt to erase memoryJanuary 15, 10:29 AM • 111309 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Giorgia Meloni
Mark Rutte
Mark Carney
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Greenland
Denmark
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Tina Karol's new TikTok song about "light," "warmth," and "goodness" was ridiculed onlinePhoto08:40 AM • 304 views
Threads surpasses X in mobile app popularity - report07:47 AM • 1410 views
Jennifer Lawrence said she lost a role in Tarantino's film because she "wasn't good enough"January 18, 03:14 AM • 17917 views
Macron appeared in sunglasses at a meeting at the Élysée PalaceVideoJanuary 17, 07:26 AM • 30713 views
Musk's child's mother sues xAI over pornographic deepfakes created by Grok chatbotJanuary 17, 03:45 AM • 27531 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Heating
The Diplomat
Facebook

Increased imports and better transmission to the East: Shmyhal announced tasks to reduce outages where it is most difficult

Kyiv • UNN

 • 108 views

First Deputy Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal instructed Ukrenergo to increase electricity import capabilities and implement projects to improve its transmission. This should reduce the duration of outages in the most difficult regions.

Increased imports and better transmission to the East: Shmyhal announced tasks to reduce outages where it is most difficult

At a meeting with the board of NPC "Ukrenergo", it was instructed to increase opportunities for electricity imports, implement projects to improve electricity transmission from Western Ukraine to the East, and set tasks that "will reduce the duration of outages" where the situation is currently the most difficult, said First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Energy Denys Shmyhal on Monday, writes UNN.

Details

According to Shmyhal, urgent tasks were worked out during the meeting.

Increase technical capabilities for electricity imports to Ukraine. We expect quick results regarding the development of interstate interconnectors at the borders with the EU

- Shmyhal pointed to one of them.

Second, according to him:

Implement projects to improve electricity transmission from Western Ukraine to the East. For the efficient use of generated and imported electricity exactly where it is most needed. This refers to both repairs and network development. Tasks have been set that will reduce the duration of outages where the situation is currently most difficult.

According to him, there is also a task to reduce the amount of reporting and bureaucracy, through already implemented digital programs and tools, to accelerate the adoption of effective anti-crisis solutions.

"Together with the State Special Transport Service, work out approaches to rapid repairs and restoration of power grids and substations in areas close to the front line. Separately, work out the protection of substations, both with special shelters and with electronic warfare and air defense," Shmyhal continued.

According to him, there is also a task to "maximize the simplification of connecting all distributed generation." "Cogeneration units, powerful generators. The energy system must be ready to quickly connect alternative generation, primarily in the most energy-deficient regions," Shmyhal pointed out.

"Every megawatt is important for the Ukrainian energy system now. This applies to both the return to operation of energy facilities damaged by Russian strikes and the commissioning of new generation capacities," the Deputy Prime Minister summarized.

Additional power crews have started working in the capital to restore electricity - Shmyhal17.01.26, 21:12 • 6312 views

Julia Shramko

EconomyPolitics
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Ukrenergo
European Union
Ukraine
Denys Shmyhal