Additional power crews have started working in the capital to restore electricity - Shmyhal

$43.180.08
50.320.20
ukenru
January 17, 12:49 PM • 10900 views
General Staff confirms enemy air defense and drone depot hit in occupied territories
January 17, 12:29 PM • 16793 views
New curfew rules: law enforcement explained point by point how it works
January 17, 09:19 AM • 17189 views
Budanov, Umerov, and Arakhamia arrive in the US: what's on the agenda
January 17, 12:18 AM • 28691 views
IAEA achieved a local ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine for the repair of ZNPP lines
January 16, 06:27 PM • 39262 views
We have intelligence information that the Russians are preparing for new massive strikes - Zelenskyy
January 16, 06:20 PM • 34767 views
Ukrainian and US teams to hold talks in Miami tomorrow: what's on the agenda
Exclusive
January 16, 05:23 PM • 49598 views
Shmyhal's Energy Plan: Why Anti-Crisis Changes in Energy Might Be the Most Expensive Decision for Ukraine
January 16, 01:20 PM • 28164 views
Zelenskyy announced meetings of the Ukrainian delegation with US representatives
January 16, 12:36 PM • 43296 views
Court sets bail for Tymoshenko at over UAH 33 million
January 16, 12:29 PM • 35785 views
EU is developing a new two-tier system to accelerate Ukraine's accession, but the plan frightens European capitals - FT
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−16°
1m/s
84%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Ukrainian delegation working with Trump's envoys in the US "these days": Umerov named areas of workJanuary 17, 09:58 AM • 4756 views
US threatens Syria with sanctions over Kurds - WSJJanuary 17, 10:14 AM • 7074 views
International bus with 25 passengers involved in accident on road to border: 9 injuredPhotoJanuary 17, 10:51 AM • 5934 views
Zelenskyy held an energy meeting: named where the situation is most difficult and announced instructions for sky protectionJanuary 17, 10:59 AM • 4286 views
Italy seizes ship with Russian ferrous metal, violating sanctionsPhotoVideoJanuary 17, 12:09 PM • 14265 views
Publications
World Pizza Day: How a simple dish became a global legendJanuary 17, 08:55 AM • 19320 views
Shmyhal's Energy Plan: Why Anti-Crisis Changes in Energy Might Be the Most Expensive Decision for Ukraine
Exclusive
January 16, 05:23 PM • 49608 views
Show in the HACC: jokes, criticism, emotions, and bail for TymoshenkoPhotoJanuary 16, 04:00 PM • 28651 views
Red color, prohibitions, and a mythical monster: what the Chinese New Year really means, how and when to celebrate itJanuary 15, 06:00 PM • 60282 views
Daughter of a patient who died at Odrex called the scandalous clinic's lawsuit against UNN pressure on the media and an attempt to erase memoryJanuary 15, 10:29 AM • 90561 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ihor Terekhov
Donald Trump
Rustem Umerov
Kyrylo Budanov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv
France
Chernihiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Macron appeared in sunglasses at a meeting at the Élysée PalaceVideoJanuary 17, 07:26 AM • 18566 views
Musk's child's mother sues xAI over pornographic deepfakes created by Grok chatbotJanuary 17, 03:45 AM • 16643 views
Kate Middleton impressed fans by driving herself to a reception at Windsor CastlePhotoJanuary 17, 12:47 AM • 15065 views
Chinese New Year: traditions and celebration featuresPhotoJanuary 16, 07:05 PM • 14668 views
Shmyhal said he works in a jacket in his office due to the coldJanuary 16, 10:34 AM • 26265 views
Actual
Heating
Technology
Social network
Truth Social
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Additional power crews have started working in the capital to restore electricity - Shmyhal

Kyiv • UNN

 • 36 views

Additional power crews from other regions began working in Kyiv today to restore electricity supply. Work is underway to return heat to about 100 buildings, and more than 60 generators are being prepared for transfer.

Additional power crews have started working in the capital to restore electricity - Shmyhal

Starting today, additional teams of power engineers from other regions have begun working in Kyiv to restore electricity. This was announced by First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy Denys Shmyhal following a meeting of the Emergency Response Headquarters in Kyiv and the region, UNN writes.

Details

It is noted that work is currently underway to restore heating to about 100 buildings in Kyiv.

Currently, we are powering them and critical facilities with generators as needed. We are preparing to transfer more than 60 additional generators to the city.

- Shmyhal wrote.

Shmyhal instructed the city to work with JSC "Ukrzaliznytsia" and the Ministry for Communities and Territories Development (Minvidnovlennya) to increase the number of thermal repair teams.

"Ukrzaliznytsia" will send at least 30 heating teams to help the city and provide expert assistance for the fastest possible restoration of heat in homes.

Another 20 teams will be sent to the capital from other regions.

Updated curfew rules introduced in Kyiv17.01.26, 20:08 • 1148 views

In turn, Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration Oleksiy Kuleba reported on the number of cogeneration units that are already on their way to strengthen the city.

"I set the task of removing all bureaucratic obstacles for their quick launch into operation," the official emphasized.

Shmyhal also reported that the electricity situation continues to remain difficult.

Power engineers are working 24/7. Following the decisions of the headquarters in Kyiv, additional teams of power engineers from other regions have already started working today. I instructed energy companies to continue increasing the number of teams.

- Shmyhal said.

In Kyiv, emergency restoration work continues to return heat to 102 residential buildings - Kuleba17.01.26, 19:21 • 1912 views

Olga Rozgon

SocietyKyiv
Technology
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
Heating
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Ukrainian Railways
Denys Shmyhal
Kyiv