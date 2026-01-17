Additional power crews have started working in the capital to restore electricity - Shmyhal

Starting today, additional teams of power engineers from other regions have begun working in Kyiv to restore electricity. This was announced by First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy Denys Shmyhal following a meeting of the Emergency Response Headquarters in Kyiv and the region, UNN writes.

Details

It is noted that work is currently underway to restore heating to about 100 buildings in Kyiv.

Currently, we are powering them and critical facilities with generators as needed. We are preparing to transfer more than 60 additional generators to the city. - Shmyhal wrote.

Shmyhal instructed the city to work with JSC "Ukrzaliznytsia" and the Ministry for Communities and Territories Development (Minvidnovlennya) to increase the number of thermal repair teams.

"Ukrzaliznytsia" will send at least 30 heating teams to help the city and provide expert assistance for the fastest possible restoration of heat in homes.

Another 20 teams will be sent to the capital from other regions.

In turn, Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration Oleksiy Kuleba reported on the number of cogeneration units that are already on their way to strengthen the city.

"I set the task of removing all bureaucratic obstacles for their quick launch into operation," the official emphasized.

Shmyhal also reported that the electricity situation continues to remain difficult.

Power engineers are working 24/7. Following the decisions of the headquarters in Kyiv, additional teams of power engineers from other regions have already started working today. I instructed energy companies to continue increasing the number of teams. - Shmyhal said.

