In Kyiv, emergency restoration work continues to return heat to 102 residential buildings - Kuleba

In Kyiv, emergency restoration work on heat supply to 102 residential buildings is ongoing, with the largest number of buildings without heat currently in the Holosiivskyi district, and work is also underway in the Shevchenkivskyi district. This was reported by the Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction of Ukraine – Minister for Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine Oleksiy Kuleba, writes UNN.

46 multi-story buildings were left without heating after a massive Russian attack on January 9. Another 56 buildings have local accidents due to severe frosts and worn-out internal systems. The situation is dynamic: crews are eliminating failures in real time. The largest number of buildings without heat is currently in the Holosiivskyi district, and work is also underway in the Shevchenkivskyi district. Buildings are gradually being heated, and the launch of heating is accompanied by constant specialist support to avoid repeated accidents. - the message says.

According to him, 16 repair crews are currently involved, working around the clock.

"We are strengthening resources. We are attracting an additional 20 brigades from other regions, and another 30 are ready to be provided by Ukrzaliznytsia. In total, up to 50 emergency brigades, about 200 specialists, will work in Kyiv," the minister noted.

Also, an additional support Point of Invincibility from the State Emergency Service will be deployed to support people.

In buildings where heating has not yet been restored, electricity will not be cut off.

Taxis in Kyiv to operate 24/7