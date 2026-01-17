In Kyiv, emergency restoration work continues to return heat to 102 residential buildings - Kuleba

$43.180.08
12:49 PM • 7792 views
General Staff confirms enemy air defense and drone depot hit in occupied territories
12:29 PM • 12652 views
New curfew rules: law enforcement explained point by point how it works
January 17, 09:19 AM • 14933 views
Budanov, Umerov, and Arakhamia arrive in the US: what's on the agenda
January 17, 12:18 AM • 26531 views
IAEA achieved a local ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine for the repair of ZNPP lines
January 16, 06:27 PM • 37285 views
We have intelligence information that the Russians are preparing for new massive strikes - Zelenskyy
January 16, 06:20 PM • 33606 views
Ukrainian and US teams to hold talks in Miami tomorrow: what's on the agenda
Exclusive
January 16, 05:23 PM • 47267 views
Shmyhal's Energy Plan: Why Anti-Crisis Changes in Energy Might Be the Most Expensive Decision for Ukraine
January 16, 01:20 PM • 27839 views
Zelenskyy announced meetings of the Ukrainian delegation with US representatives
January 16, 12:36 PM • 42802 views
Court sets bail for Tymoshenko at over UAH 33 million
January 16, 12:29 PM • 35536 views
EU is developing a new two-tier system to accelerate Ukraine's accession, but the plan frightens European capitals - FT
Macron appeared in sunglasses at a meeting at the Élysée PalaceVideoJanuary 17, 07:26 AM • 17609 views
Volkswagen ID.4 becomes an "electric Tiguan": what does the major update entailPhotoJanuary 17, 07:54 AM • 4998 views
Number of regions have been switched to emergency power outages; new Russian attacks have caused blackouts in two regionsJanuary 17, 08:46 AM • 7102 views
World Pizza Day: How a simple dish became a global legendJanuary 17, 08:55 AM • 16676 views
Italy seizes ship with Russian ferrous metal, violating sanctionsPhotoVideo12:09 PM • 12543 views
World Pizza Day: How a simple dish became a global legendJanuary 17, 08:55 AM • 16679 views
Shmyhal's Energy Plan: Why Anti-Crisis Changes in Energy Might Be the Most Expensive Decision for Ukraine
Exclusive
January 16, 05:23 PM • 47269 views
Show in the HACC: jokes, criticism, emotions, and bail for TymoshenkoPhotoJanuary 16, 04:00 PM • 27493 views
Red color, prohibitions, and a mythical monster: what the Chinese New Year really means, how and when to celebrate itJanuary 15, 06:00 PM • 59136 views
Daughter of a patient who died at Odrex called the scandalous clinic's lawsuit against UNN pressure on the media and an attempt to erase memoryJanuary 15, 10:29 AM • 89521 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Kyrylo Budanov
David Arakhamia
Ihor Terekhov
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv
France
Chernihiv Oblast
Macron appeared in sunglasses at a meeting at the Élysée PalaceVideoJanuary 17, 07:26 AM • 17611 views
Musk's child's mother sues xAI over pornographic deepfakes created by Grok chatbotJanuary 17, 03:45 AM • 15955 views
Kate Middleton impressed fans by driving herself to a reception at Windsor CastlePhotoJanuary 17, 12:47 AM • 14438 views
Chinese New Year: traditions and celebration featuresPhotoJanuary 16, 07:05 PM • 14121 views
Shmyhal said he works in a jacket in his office due to the coldJanuary 16, 10:34 AM • 25741 views
In Kyiv, emergency restoration work continues to return heat to 102 residential buildings - Kuleba

Kyiv • UNN

 • 8 views

In Kyiv, work is underway to restore heat supply to 102 residential buildings after the Russian attack on January 9 and the frosts. The biggest problems are in the Holosiivskyi and Shevchenkivskyi districts, with 16 repair crews involved.

In Kyiv, emergency restoration work continues to return heat to 102 residential buildings - Kuleba

In Kyiv, emergency restoration work on heat supply to 102 residential buildings is ongoing, with the largest number of buildings without heat currently in the Holosiivskyi district, and work is also underway in the Shevchenkivskyi district. This was reported by the Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction of Ukraine – Minister for Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine Oleksiy Kuleba, writes UNN.

46 multi-story buildings were left without heating after a massive Russian attack on January 9. Another 56 buildings have local accidents due to severe frosts and worn-out internal systems. The situation is dynamic: crews are eliminating failures in real time. The largest number of buildings without heat is currently in the Holosiivskyi district, and work is also underway in the Shevchenkivskyi district. Buildings are gradually being heated, and the launch of heating is accompanied by constant specialist support to avoid repeated accidents.

- the message says.

According to him, 16 repair crews are currently involved, working around the clock.

"We are strengthening resources. We are attracting an additional 20 brigades from other regions, and another 30 are ready to be provided by Ukrzaliznytsia. In total, up to 50 emergency brigades, about 200 specialists, will work in Kyiv," the minister noted.

Also, an additional support Point of Invincibility from the State Emergency Service will be deployed to support people.

In buildings where heating has not yet been restored, electricity will not be cut off.

Taxis in Kyiv to operate 24/716.01.26, 21:10 • 3852 views

Olga Rozgon

SocietyKyiv
Frosts in Ukraine
Energy
Heating
War in Ukraine
Ukrainian Railways
Kyiv