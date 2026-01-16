Taxis in Kyiv to operate 24/7

Uklon and Bolt companies announced the resumption of operations during curfew hours. This is reported by UNN with reference to the companies' statements.

Details

"Uklon is starting 24/7 operations in Kyiv. We have important news: together with the city authorities, we have agreed on Uklon's operation during curfew hours. So, from 00:00 on January 17, the service will operate 24/7 in Kyiv," reported Uklon.

The company emphasized that the ability to reach invincibility points, the train station, heating points, medical facilities, or simply deliver groceries to loved ones is now not a luxury, but a vital necessity.

Bolt also confirmed 24/7 operations.

"Bolt is resuming operations in Kyiv during curfew hours with the consent of the city authorities. We are here to help you get to warmth, reach Invincibility Points, heating points, or places with light and communication, get to the hospital on time, receive delivery of food, medicine, or essential items," reported the company.

Recall

President Zelenskyy instructed the government to review curfew rules due to extremely cold weather. In Kyiv, the number of Invincibility Points will be increased, and existing ones will be checked.