Taxis in Kyiv to operate 24/7

06:27 PM • 2070 views
We have intelligence information that the Russians are preparing for new massive strikes - Zelenskyy
06:20 PM • 3568 views
Ukrainian and US teams to hold talks in Miami tomorrow: what's on the agenda
Exclusive
05:23 PM • 9402 views
Shmyhal's Energy Plan: Why Anti-Crisis Changes in Energy Might Be the Most Expensive Decision for Ukraine
01:20 PM • 13668 views
Zelenskyy announced meetings of the Ukrainian delegation with US representatives
January 16, 12:36 PM • 30980 views
Court sets bail for Tymoshenko at over UAH 33 million
January 16, 12:29 PM • 29062 views
EU is developing a new two-tier system to accelerate Ukraine's accession, but the plan frightens European capitals - FT
January 16, 11:02 AM • 26537 views
Ukraine's economy grew by 2.2% in 2025 despite Russian attacks and complex logistics - Ministry of Economy
January 16, 10:01 AM • 25193 views
Winter holidays in Kyiv extended until February 1, in other regions by decision of the TEB - Ministry of Education
January 16, 08:50 AM • 24115 views
Ukraine has fuel reserves for 20+ days, imports continue, gas reserves also available - minister
Exclusive
January 16, 08:00 AM • 33833 views
How to find out if a person is on the TCC's "wanted list": lawyer's answerPhoto
Publications
Exclusives
Due to new Russian attacks, two regions are without power, Kyiv and two regions have restrictions, and emergency blackouts are in effect in several regions - Ministry of EnergyJanuary 16, 09:52 AM • 8200 views
TCC has no right to forcibly detain citizens - court rulingJanuary 16, 09:54 AM • 31841 views
Shmyhal said he works in a jacket in his office due to the coldJanuary 16, 10:34 AM • 17759 views
Ukraine to be covered by an Asian anticyclone, with snow and storms in places: weather forecast for January 17-18January 16, 12:42 PM • 12600 views
Ukraine and US have differences on peace agreement - Zelenskyy02:04 PM • 10826 views
Shmyhal's Energy Plan: Why Anti-Crisis Changes in Energy Might Be the Most Expensive Decision for Ukraine
Exclusive
05:23 PM • 9402 views
Show in the HACC: jokes, criticism, emotions, and bail for TymoshenkoPhoto04:00 PM • 7506 views
Red color, prohibitions, and a mythical monster: what the Chinese New Year really means, how and when to celebrate itJanuary 15, 06:00 PM • 45038 views
Daughter of a patient who died at Odrex called the scandalous clinic's lawsuit against UNN pressure on the media and an attempt to erase memoryJanuary 15, 10:29 AM • 76560 views
Crime against the state. The SBU must investigate the decision of former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky
Exclusive
January 15, 08:19 AM • 94761 views
Chinese New Year: traditions and celebration featuresPhoto07:05 PM • 268 views
Shmyhal said he works in a jacket in his office due to the coldJanuary 16, 10:34 AM • 17825 views
Pinterest unveiled its 2026 trend color palettePhotoJanuary 15, 04:22 PM • 23723 views
Musk's X to ban Grok AI from undressing real people's photos into bikinisJanuary 15, 07:20 AM • 35409 views
Paramount Sues Warner Bros. Over Netflix DealJanuary 13, 03:09 PM • 56226 views
Taxis in Kyiv to operate 24/7

Kyiv • UNN

 • 168 views

Uklon and Bolt companies are resuming 24/7 operations in Kyiv starting January 17, having coordinated this with the city authorities. This will allow residents to reach important facilities during curfew hours.

Taxis in Kyiv to operate 24/7

Uklon and Bolt companies announced the resumption of operations during curfew hours. This is reported by UNN with reference to the companies' statements.

Details

"Uklon is starting 24/7 operations in Kyiv. We have important news: together with the city authorities, we have agreed on Uklon's operation during curfew hours. So, from 00:00 on January 17, the service will operate 24/7 in Kyiv," reported Uklon.

The company emphasized that the ability to reach invincibility points, the train station, heating points, medical facilities, or simply deliver groceries to loved ones is now not a luxury, but a vital necessity.

Bolt also confirmed 24/7 operations.

"Bolt is resuming operations in Kyiv during curfew hours with the consent of the city authorities. We are here to help you get to warmth, reach Invincibility Points, heating points, or places with light and communication, get to the hospital on time, receive delivery of food, medicine, or essential items," reported the company.

Recall

President Zelenskyy instructed the government to review curfew rules due to extremely cold weather. In Kyiv, the number of Invincibility Points will be increased, and existing ones will be checked.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

