Updated curfew rules introduced in Kyiv

According to the updated curfew rules in Kyiv, during this time you can go on foot or by private transport, including a taxi, to the Invincibility Point or home. This was announced by the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Tymur Tkachenko, UNN reports.

Details

Tkachenko reminded that the decision to update the rules was adopted by the Kyiv Defense Council on January 16 in pursuance of the government's order.

From now on, during the curfew, you will be able to go on foot or by private transport, including a taxi, to the Invincibility Point or home - the message says.

For Kyiv residents, this means simple and important things:

• get home at night, including from a train that arrived late

• you will be able to find warmth, light and help at any time."

Taxis in Kyiv to operate 24/7

Invincibility Points can now operate 24/7. This applies to both municipal points and responsible businesses that are ready to provide heat, electricity, communication, water, and hot tea.

At the same time, Tkachenko added that city patrolling is being strengthened, and all decisions are being implemented under the control of security forces. Therefore, it is necessary to have an identity document with you, and for those liable for military service, a military registration document.

Government allowed flexible curfew rules: first decision expected in Kyiv - Deputy Prime Minister