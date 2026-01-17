Updated curfew rules introduced in Kyiv

$43.180.08
General Staff confirms enemy air defense and drone depot hit in occupied territories
12:29 PM • 14254 views
New curfew rules: law enforcement explained point by point how it works
January 17, 09:19 AM • 15865 views
Budanov, Umerov, and Arakhamia arrive in the US: what's on the agenda
January 17, 12:18 AM • 27433 views
IAEA achieved a local ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine for the repair of ZNPP lines
January 16, 06:27 PM • 38121 views
We have intelligence information that the Russians are preparing for new massive strikes - Zelenskyy
January 16, 06:20 PM • 34094 views
Ukrainian and US teams to hold talks in Miami tomorrow: what's on the agenda
Exclusive
January 16, 05:23 PM • 48295 views
Shmyhal's Energy Plan: Why Anti-Crisis Changes in Energy Might Be the Most Expensive Decision for Ukraine
January 16, 01:20 PM • 27973 views
Zelenskyy announced meetings of the Ukrainian delegation with US representatives
January 16, 12:36 PM • 43009 views
Court sets bail for Tymoshenko at over UAH 33 million
January 16, 12:29 PM • 35637 views
EU is developing a new two-tier system to accelerate Ukraine's accession, but the plan frightens European capitals - FT
Popular news
Number of regions have been switched to emergency power outages; new Russian attacks have caused blackouts in two regionsJanuary 17, 08:46 AM • 8258 views
World Pizza Day: How a simple dish became a global legendJanuary 17, 08:55 AM • 17779 views
US threatens Syria with sanctions over Kurds - WSJJanuary 17, 10:14 AM • 5374 views
International bus with 25 passengers involved in accident on road to border: 9 injuredPhotoJanuary 17, 10:51 AM • 4472 views
Italy seizes ship with Russian ferrous metal, violating sanctionsPhotoVideoJanuary 17, 12:09 PM • 13268 views
World Pizza Day: How a simple dish became a global legendJanuary 17, 08:55 AM • 17876 views
Shmyhal's Energy Plan: Why Anti-Crisis Changes in Energy Might Be the Most Expensive Decision for Ukraine
Exclusive
January 16, 05:23 PM • 48297 views
Show in the HACC: jokes, criticism, emotions, and bail for TymoshenkoPhotoJanuary 16, 04:00 PM • 27985 views
Red color, prohibitions, and a mythical monster: what the Chinese New Year really means, how and when to celebrate itJanuary 15, 06:00 PM • 59631 views
Daughter of a patient who died at Odrex called the scandalous clinic's lawsuit against UNN pressure on the media and an attempt to erase memoryJanuary 15, 10:29 AM • 89969 views
Macron appeared in sunglasses at a meeting at the Élysée PalaceVideoJanuary 17, 07:26 AM • 18069 views
Musk's child's mother sues xAI over pornographic deepfakes created by Grok chatbotJanuary 17, 03:45 AM • 16229 views
Kate Middleton impressed fans by driving herself to a reception at Windsor CastlePhotoJanuary 17, 12:47 AM • 14684 views
Chinese New Year: traditions and celebration featuresPhotoJanuary 16, 07:05 PM • 14340 views
Shmyhal said he works in a jacket in his office due to the coldJanuary 16, 10:34 AM • 25951 views
Updated curfew rules introduced in Kyiv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 38 views

Kyiv has updated its curfew rules, allowing people to reach 'Points of Invincibility' or their homes on foot or by transport. 'Points of Invincibility' will now operate 24/7, but documents are required.

Updated curfew rules introduced in Kyiv

According to the updated curfew rules in Kyiv, during this time you can go on foot or by private transport, including a taxi, to the Invincibility Point or home. This was announced by the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Tymur Tkachenko, UNN reports.

Details

Tkachenko reminded that the decision to update the rules was adopted by the Kyiv Defense Council on January 16 in pursuance of the government's order.

From now on, during the curfew, you will be able to go on foot or by private transport, including a taxi, to the Invincibility Point or home

- the message says.

For Kyiv residents, this means simple and important things:

• get home at night, including from a train that arrived late

• you will be able to find warmth, light and help at any time."

Taxis in Kyiv to operate 24/716.01.26, 21:10 • 3900 views

Invincibility Points can now operate 24/7. This applies to both municipal points and responsible businesses that are ready to provide heat, electricity, communication, water, and hot tea.

At the same time, Tkachenko added that city patrolling is being strengthened, and all decisions are being implemented under the control of security forces. Therefore, it is necessary to have an identity document with you, and for those liable for military service, a military registration document.

Government allowed flexible curfew rules: first decision expected in Kyiv - Deputy Prime Minister16.01.26, 15:22 • 2636 views

Olga Rozgon

SocietyKyiv
