Government allowed flexible curfew rules: first decision expected in Kyiv - Deputy Prime Minister

Kyiv

 • 98 views

The government has allowed regions to implement flexible curfew rules during an energy emergency. Kyiv may be the first city where these changes are introduced.

Government allowed flexible curfew rules: first decision expected in Kyiv - Deputy Prime Minister

The government has allowed regions to introduce flexible curfew rules, and the first such decision is expected in Kyiv, said Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction - Minister for Communities and Territories Development Oleksiy Kuleba, as reported by UNN.

The government has approved amendments to the resolution that allow regions to introduce flexible curfew rules for the period of an energy emergency. We expect the first such decision at the community level – for the city of Kyiv – in the near future.

- Kuleba wrote.

How it will work

According to him, the mechanism is as follows:

  1. During the energy emergency, you can get to the Invincibility Points 24/7. No passes are required for this.
    1. The movement of private transport is allowed if you are going specifically to an Invincibility Point. Public transport - by decision of local authorities, based on the security situation.
      1. Invincibility Points can be shops, pharmacies, gas stations, service establishments, and shopping and entertainment centers if they have: autonomous power supply; heating; stable communication; extension cords and free hot tea.
        1. Businesses that officially function as Invincibility Points are allowed to operate 24/7.

          "All decisions are made exclusively through the Kyiv City Defense Council, with the participation of security forces. There will be no arbitrary decisions on the ground," Kuleba emphasized.

          No passes: Shmyhal clarified the easing of curfew rules

          Julia Shramko

