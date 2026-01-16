$43.180.08
Popular news
No passes: Shmyhal clarified the easing of curfew rules

Kyiv • UNN

 • 20 views

In Ukraine, curfew rules have been eased for access to "invincibility points" and heating centers. It is allowed to go out without passes and use transport, police will intensify patrolling.

The relaxation of curfew rules for access to "invincibility points" and heating points will be similar to the approach during an air raid alert, while police patrolling will be intensified. This was announced by First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Energy Denys Shmyhal during the question hour to the government in parliament, writes UNN.

Regarding the curfew. From now on, people will be allowed to go out without special passes and use transport to get to "invincibility points" and heating points.

- Shmyhal said.

According to him, "this is necessary so that everyone who currently has no light, water or heat can receive the necessary assistance, heating, food, warm tea, charging, and communication." "In fact, the same approach will apply as during an air raid alert, when people can move to get to safe places," the minister said.

"At the same time, the police are intensifying street patrols to maintain public order and at the same time provide assistance when needed," Shmyhal said.

Julia Shramko

SocietyPolitics
