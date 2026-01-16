Curfew movement rules are changing: Shmyhal explained what will be allowed

$43.180.08
50.320.20
ukenru
05:32 AM • 2516 views
Great Britain allocates £20 million to save Ukraine's energy sector
January 15, 10:04 PM • 11509 views
Trump did receive the Nobel Peace Medal, symbolically presented by Machado
January 15, 02:15 PM • 23054 views
Cereals, bread, meat, eggs or vegetables: what's next in line for price increases
Exclusive
January 15, 01:18 PM • 29211 views
Emergency in Ukraine's energy sector: what it means for city residents
Exclusive
January 15, 08:19 AM • 63785 views
Crime against the state. The SBU must investigate the decision of former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky
January 15, 08:08 AM • 74737 views
Rare astrological aspect and high-profile scandals: what's happening with Yulia Tymoshenko's horoscope
Exclusive
January 15, 07:52 AM • 38583 views
Frost and snow: what is happening with winter crops in Ukraine
January 15, 06:16 AM • 34645 views
IMF head Georgieva arrives in Kyiv for first visit since 2023
January 15, 02:34 AM • 53715 views
Trump accused Ukraine of hindering a peace agreement with Russia
January 14, 07:44 PM • 42958 views
State of emergency in energy: what it means
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−16°
1m/s
84%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Czech President Pavel called for replacing sympathy for Ukraine with direct and clear supportVideoJanuary 15, 08:52 PM • 8026 views
Venezuelan opposition leader Machado met with Trump at the White HouseJanuary 15, 09:26 PM • 3560 views
US threatens decisive action against Iran at UN Security Council, while Russia is the only one to support TehranJanuary 16, 12:11 AM • 4014 views
Oil prices sharply dropped: the market calmed down after the US abandoned a strike on IranJanuary 16, 12:25 AM • 8394 views
Over the day, 1370 occupiers eliminated: General Staff updated data on Russian losses as of January 16Photo04:55 AM • 6536 views
Publications
Red color, prohibitions, and a mythical monster: what the Chinese New Year really means, how and when to celebrate itJanuary 15, 06:00 PM • 17463 views
Daughter of a patient who died at Odrex called the scandalous clinic's lawsuit against UNN pressure on the media and an attempt to erase memoryJanuary 15, 10:29 AM • 49922 views
Crime against the state. The SBU must investigate the decision of former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky
Exclusive
January 15, 08:19 AM • 63785 views
Rare astrological aspect and high-profile scandals: what's happening with Yulia Tymoshenko's horoscopeJanuary 15, 08:08 AM • 74737 views
Odrex tries to silence journalists. The clinic sued UNN
Exclusive
January 14, 12:53 PM • 63268 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Denys Shmyhal
Karoline Leavitt
Nicolas Maduro
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
United States
Ukraine
Iran
White House
Venezuela
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Pinterest unveiled its 2026 trend color palettePhotoJanuary 15, 04:22 PM • 12056 views
Musk's X to ban Grok AI from undressing real people's photos into bikinisJanuary 15, 07:20 AM • 24630 views
Paramount Sues Warner Bros. Over Netflix DealJanuary 13, 03:09 PM • 46215 views
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom KaulitzPhotoJanuary 12, 12:45 AM • 79869 views
Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort servicesJanuary 11, 11:46 PM • 70680 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
The New York Times
Truth Social

Curfew movement rules are changing: Shmyhal explained what will be allowed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 80 views

A state of emergency is in effect in the Ukrainian energy sector. Citizens are allowed to move freely to "invincibility points" at night.

Curfew movement rules are changing: Shmyhal explained what will be allowed

Under the state of emergency in the Ukrainian energy sector, curfew rules are changing – people will be able to move freely to "invincibility points" at night, said First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy Denys Shmyhal, who has been appointed head of emergency response efforts, UNN reports.

We are changing the rules for citizens' movement on the streets during curfew. People will be able to move freely to get to "Invincibility Points," including at night.

- Shmyhal announced on Friday on Telegram.

Shmyhal noted that the state of emergency in the Ukrainian energy sector is in effect due to massive attacks by the Russian Federation. He explained that this is primarily necessary for maximum coordination of actions of all services in the capital, regions, and communities.

He also outlined other measures adopted by the government:

  • we are strengthening the work of the Emergency Response Headquarters in the energy sector and the Emergency Response Headquarters in the power systems of Kyiv city and Kyiv region. The first meetings of both headquarters have already been held;
    • we recommend that the NEURC review and maximally simplify the connection of backup energy equipment to the grids as soon as possible. Project review and approval within 2 days. Obtaining technical specifications - 2 days. Inspection and sealing of the metering unit also within 2 days;
      • we are reallocating backup equipment between regions, taking into account the criticality of needs for life support facilities;
        • state-owned companies, primarily Ukrzaliznytsia and Naftogaz, must urgently ensure the purchase of imported electricity during the 2025/26 heating season in an amount of at least 50% of total consumption.

          Emergency in Ukraine's energy sector: what it means for city residents15.01.26, 15:18 • 29216 views

          Julia Shramko

          SocietyPolitics
          Electricity outage schedules
          Energy
          Martial law
          War in Ukraine
          Power outage
          Blackout
          Electricity
          Ukrainian Railways
          Naftogaz
          Ukraine
          Denys Shmyhal
          Kyiv