Curfew movement rules are changing: Shmyhal explained what will be allowed

We are changing the rules for citizens' movement on the streets during curfew. People will be able to move freely to get to "Invincibility Points," including at night. - Shmyhal announced on Friday on Telegram.

Shmyhal noted that the state of emergency in the Ukrainian energy sector is in effect due to massive attacks by the Russian Federation. He explained that this is primarily necessary for maximum coordination of actions of all services in the capital, regions, and communities.

He also outlined other measures adopted by the government:

we are strengthening the work of the Emergency Response Headquarters in the energy sector and the Emergency Response Headquarters in the power systems of Kyiv city and Kyiv region. The first meetings of both headquarters have already been held;

we recommend that the NEURC review and maximally simplify the connection of backup energy equipment to the grids as soon as possible. Project review and approval within 2 days. Obtaining technical specifications - 2 days. Inspection and sealing of the metering unit also within 2 days;

we are reallocating backup equipment between regions, taking into account the criticality of needs for life support facilities;

state-owned companies, primarily Ukrzaliznytsia and Naftogaz, must urgently ensure the purchase of imported electricity during the 2025/26 heating season in an amount of at least 50% of total consumption.

