Emergency in Ukraine's energy sector: what it means for city residents

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine is preparing a decision to introduce a state of emergency in Ukraine's energy sector. Mykhailo Honchar, an energy expert, told a UNN journalist more about what such an initiative means and how it will affect ordinary consumers.

Details

A state of emergency in the energy sector means that the state is switching to a mode of maximum rapid response to damage and power shortages, the expert says. The main goal is to create conditions for urgent repair and restoration work.

It is obvious that the situation, even without a corresponding decision, looks extraordinary. This is, in essence, a de jure formalization of the de facto state, although we do not have corresponding legislative regulation. The bet is made on creating a regime of maximum assistance to repair and restoration work in the affected energy system and additional measures to protect critical infrastructure and citizens in the context of Russia's intensification of targeted strikes to damage critical infrastructure. - explains energy expert Mykhailo Honchar.

State of emergency in energy: what it means

The expert emphasizes that the current state of the energy system is not just a consequence of the latest attacks, but it is an "accumulated" effect of those attacks on energy infrastructure that have occurred over the past 4 years of the war. In such conditions, the main priority is to maintain the functionality of the Integrated Energy System of Ukraine, restore (where possible) the affected generation and power supply to critical consumers.

A state of emergency does not automatically mean less light. It is introduced as a result of the aggressor's actions, when the destruction of the energy system threatens critical consequences. First of all, it is important to minimize the consequences for the defense-industrial complex, the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and railway logistics. - Honchar notes.

And for city residents, a state of emergency means maintaining the restrictions that are already in place. Also, in such conditions, outage schedules may not work stably, and decisions on restrictions are made manually depending on the state of the system, the expert explains. However, the situation differs significantly from region to region, and the largest deficit is observed in large cities, particularly in the capital, where the demand for electricity is highest.

Restrictions have already occurred. We see emergency shutdowns, schedules are practically not working. This will continue, because the system is unstable. Kyiv is the largest consumer of electricity and has never had enough of its own generation. - says the expert.

According to Mykhailo Honchar, a state of emergency also gives the authorities expanded powers for operational decisions. What would take weeks under normal circumstances must now be resolved in hours to avoid accidents and collapses.

When the system is unstable, very prompt decisions are needed in terms of who to disconnect, who to connect, how to change this queue. For example, in Kyiv, ground electric transport does not work, the subway works, but trams and trolleybuses do not. It is obvious that this creates a number of inconveniences. But launching, for example, road transport, means an additional load on the energy system, where there is already a lack of capacity. This will then threaten accidents not as a result of a missile or drone attack, but as a result of system overload and accidents due to the overload of functioning capacities. In such cases, a very prompt appropriate decision must be made. - he explains.

The duration of the state of emergency cannot be predicted yet. It depends on the further actions of the enemy, the technical condition of the equipment, and weather conditions, the expert says.

No one knows how long this will last. Perhaps it will get easier when the peak of frosts passes in a couple of weeks or in spring, when solar generation increases. But these are just assumptions. In any case, spring wins, and we must remember that it is an order of magnitude more difficult for the defenders of Ukraine on the front line than for city residents in a cool Kyiv apartment. - Mykhailo Honchar summarized.

