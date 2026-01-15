$43.180.08
Crime against the state. The SBU must investigate the decision of former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky
08:08 AM • 9528 views
Rare astrological aspect and high-profile scandals: what's happening with Yulia Tymoshenko's horoscope
Exclusive
07:52 AM • 6518 views
Frost and snow: what is happening with winter crops in Ukraine
06:16 AM • 10628 views
IMF head Georgieva arrives in Kyiv for first visit since 2023
January 15, 02:34 AM • 32520 views
Trump accused Ukraine of hindering a peace agreement with Russia
January 14, 07:44 PM • 31912 views
State of emergency in energy: what it means
January 14, 05:38 PM • 33753 views
Zelenskyy ordered a review of the curfew during extreme cold weather
January 14, 05:29 PM • 32784 views
Emergency declared in Ukraine's energy sector - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
January 14, 04:42 PM • 26937 views
Frozen homes leave people homeless: what happens to utility networks and structures
January 14, 02:56 PM • 22720 views
9th-grader's knife attack at a Kyiv school: 14-year-old boy to be sent to pre-trial detention center after treatment
The Kremlin does this deliberately and consistently: the SBU classified Russian attacks on energy infrastructure as crimes against humanity

Kyiv • UNN

 • 206 views

The Security Service of Ukraine has collected evidence of 256 Russian attacks on energy facilities, which are classified as crimes against humanity. These actions by the Kremlin are aimed at destroying the Ukrainian people.

The Kremlin does this deliberately and consistently: the SBU classified Russian attacks on energy infrastructure as crimes against humanity

The Security Service of Ukraine has classified Russian strikes on Ukrainian energy infrastructure as crimes against humanity. The necessary evidence has already been collected, confirming that the Kremlin is pursuing a consistent policy of destroying the Ukrainian people. This was reported by UNN with reference to the SSU.

Details

Since the beginning of this year's heating season, 256 Russian air attacks on energy facilities and heating systems in Ukraine have been documented. In particular, from the beginning of October 2025 until now, the occupiers have deliberately attacked 11 hydroelectric power plants and 45 of the largest thermal power plants, the SSU noted.

The Russians also launched 49 pinpoint air strikes on thermal power plants and 151 on electrical substations in various regions of Ukraine. Each of the aforementioned attacks was combined and carried out using dozens of Russian drones and missiles

- the Security Service stated.

The Russians carried out the most shelling of thermal and electrical generation facilities in Kyiv and Kyiv, Kharkiv, Odesa, Dnipropetrovsk, Sumy, Mykolaiv, and Chernihiv regions.

The occupiers attacked Ukraine's critical infrastructure with Iskander, Kalibr, Kh-101, Kh-69 ballistic and cruise missiles, and Geran-type drones.

Such strikes during a sharp cold snap led to widespread power and heat outages, as well as disruptions in water supply to the homes of millions of civilian Ukrainians

- the Security Service stated.

These crimes of the Russian occupiers are classified under Article 442-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (Crimes against humanity). The maximum penalty provided for by this article is life imprisonment.

Recall

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday, January 14, announced the introduction of a state of emergency in Ukraine's energy sector.

Yevhen Ustimenko

