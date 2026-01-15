Will the curfew be lifted and how will the Invincibility Points be updated: the first meeting of the headquarters on the situation in Kyiv took place

The first meeting of the headquarters for eliminating the consequences of Russian shelling of energy facilities in Kyiv took place. They discussed the necessary steps for rapid repair of energy facilities, forming equipment reserves, and attracting international assistance. Special attention was paid to strengthening the protection of energy infrastructure. This was reported by First Deputy Prime Minister for Energy Denys Shmyhal, according to UNN.

Details

According to Shmyhal, the meetings will be regular, and the headquarters will operate 24/7.

Our task is to respond promptly and effectively to current challenges to stabilize the energy and heat supply situation. I gave instructions to ensure the continuous operation of the headquarters in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast. - Shmyhal reported.

During the headquarters meeting, according to the Minister of Energy, they heard up-to-date information on the measures taken by the State Emergency Service, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, and representatives of local self-government in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast.

They discussed the necessary steps for rapid repair of energy facilities, forming equipment reserves, and attracting international assistance. We must move systematically and coherently on this issue. Special attention is paid to strengthening the protection of energy infrastructure. No details. A list of measures has been formed. Those responsible for organizing the process will be identified. - Shmyhal summarized.

Additionally

In addition, as reported by Deputy Prime Minister for the Restoration of Ukraine – Minister for Communities and Territories Development of Ukraine Oleksiy Kuleba, during the headquarters meeting, the issues of curfew and the operation of Invincibility Points were separately considered.

I emphasize: the curfew regime is not canceled or revised. At the same time, in case of prolonged heat or electricity outages, the state must act flexibly, without violating security decisions. - Kuleba noted.

According to him, this refers to possible temporary and targeted exceptions that will allow:

▪️ ensure the uninterrupted operation of critical life support facilities;

▪️ give people the opportunity to safely reach Invincibility Points – by analogy with access to shelters;

▪️ ensure the operation of establishments that officially perform the function of Invincibility Points.

Such decisions can be made exclusively with the participation of the military command and defense councils, and only where the security situation allows. No arbitrary decisions can be made locally. - Kuleba added.

In parallel, according to him, the work of Invincibility Points is being strengthened. A nationwide audit is underway – more than 10,000 points have already been checked, and some of them are being re-equipped.

