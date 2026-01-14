Where the security situation allows: Zelenskyy announced the lifting of the curfew in some cities

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that during an emergency, the curfew can be lifted for some cities and communities where the security situation allows it, UNN reports.

I have instructed to review the rules for the curfew: during an emergency, we can lift the curfew for some cities and communities. Where the security situation allows it - Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy: Kyiv needs more Invincibility Points and existing ones need to be checked

According to him, government officials should present relevant proposals. So that people can receive all necessary support at any time and so that businesses can plan their work more rationally.

Zelenskyy ordered a review of the curfew during extreme cold weather