05:38 PM
Zelenskyy ordered a review of the curfew during extreme cold weather
05:29 PM
Emergency declared in Ukraine's energy sector - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
04:42 PM
Frozen homes leave people homeless: what happens to utility networks and structures
02:56 PM
9th-grader's knife attack at a Kyiv school: 14-year-old boy to be sent to pre-trial detention center after treatment
Exclusive
02:35 PM
People's Deputy Serhiy Vlasenko announced political revenge by NABU due to the work of the Temporary Investigative Commission and criticism of anti-corruption bodies
01:56 PM
European Commission approves legislative package for financial support to Ukraine worth €90 billion: what's next
01:18 PM
The Rada appointed Dmytro Natalukha as head of the State Property Fund
Exclusive
01:16 PM
NABU's attack on Tymoshenko is political reprisal and an attempt to destabilize the government - political scientist
Exclusive
12:53 PM
Odrex tries to silence journalists. The clinic sued UNN
January 14, 12:25 PM
Rada appointed Shmyhal as Minister of Energy on the second attempt
Where the security situation allows: Zelenskyy announced the lifting of the curfew in some cities

Kyiv • UNN

 • 124 views

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has instructed to review the curfew rules. It may be lifted in some cities and communities where the security situation allows.

Where the security situation allows: Zelenskyy announced the lifting of the curfew in some cities

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that during an emergency, the curfew can be lifted for some cities and communities where the security situation allows it, UNN reports.

I have instructed to review the rules for the curfew: during an emergency, we can lift the curfew for some cities and communities. Where the security situation allows it

- Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy: Kyiv needs more Invincibility Points and existing ones need to be checked14.01.26, 19:46 • 762 views

According to him, government officials should present relevant proposals. So that people can receive all necessary support at any time and so that businesses can plan their work more rationally.

Zelenskyy ordered a review of the curfew during extreme cold weather14.01.26, 19:38 • 1906 views

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyPolitics
