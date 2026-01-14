Zelenskyy ordered a review of the curfew during extreme cold weather

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed the government to prepare a review of the rules regarding the curfew during such extremely cold weather - "people should have maximum opportunities to use support points," UNN reports.

I instructed the government to prepare a review of the rules regarding the curfew during such extremely cold weather. People should have maximum opportunities to use support points, and businesses should have opportunities to plan their work taking into account the situation in the energy system. - Zelenskyy emphasized.

The President added that the number of Invincibility Points in Kyiv should be increased and the existing ones checked.

We expect proposals from the Ministry of Education and Science and from local authorities regarding the formats of the educational process during the emergency. - Zelenskyy noted.

In addition, according to the Head of State, it is important that state institutions, businesses, and all levels of local authorities work together and in a coordinated manner now. The common result of the entire country depends on the results of each.

Emergency declared in Ukraine's energy sector - Zelenskyy