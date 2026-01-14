$43.180.08
Zelenskyy ordered a review of the curfew during extreme cold weather
05:29 PM • 1024 views
Emergency declared in Ukraine's energy sector - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
04:42 PM • 3772 views
Frozen homes leave people homeless: what happens to utility networks and structures
02:56 PM • 8004 views
9th-grader's knife attack at a Kyiv school: 14-year-old boy to be sent to pre-trial detention center after treatment
Exclusive
02:35 PM • 11079 views
People's Deputy Serhiy Vlasenko announced political revenge by NABU due to the work of the Temporary Investigative Commission and criticism of anti-corruption bodies
01:56 PM • 11663 views
European Commission approves legislative package for financial support to Ukraine worth €90 billion: what's next
01:18 PM • 12476 views
The Rada appointed Dmytro Natalukha as head of the State Property Fund
Exclusive
01:16 PM • 11703 views
NABU's attack on Tymoshenko is political reprisal and an attempt to destabilize the government - political scientist
Exclusive
12:53 PM • 16580 views
Odrex tries to silence journalists. The clinic sued UNN
12:25 PM • 10224 views
Rada appointed Shmyhal as Minister of Energy on the second attempt
Popular news
Explosion in an apartment in Kyiv, one person injuredVideoJanuary 14, 07:43 AM • 22292 views
Trump's envoys Witkoff and Kushner plan a trip to Moscow to meet with Putin in the near future - BloombergJanuary 14, 08:52 AM • 14070 views
The GUR identified 50 foreign machine tools operating for the Russian military-industrial complexJanuary 14, 09:19 AM • 19063 views
Yulia Tymoshenko stated from the Verkhovna Rada rostrum about pressure from NABU and illegal searchesVideoJanuary 14, 11:32 AM • 20806 views
The government has a real mechanism to seize $300 billion of Russian assets, but ignores it - Kulyk12:31 PM • 6284 views
Odrex tries to silence journalists. The clinic sued UNN
Exclusive
12:53 PM • 16580 views
Yulia Tymoshenko stated from the Verkhovna Rada rostrum about pressure from NABU and illegal searchesVideoJanuary 14, 11:32 AM • 20985 views
Greenlandic Rift: Will Denmark and Europe withstand the pressure of Washington's appetites?January 14, 07:00 AM • 36311 views
Consequences of the massive strike on Kyiv and the region: how the capital and Kyiv region live in conditions of power outagesPhotoJanuary 13, 07:36 PM • 50495 views
Different versions of the same operation: the widow of a deceased Odrex patient discovered facts of medical documentation forgery by the clinicPhoto
Exclusive
January 13, 12:46 PM • 63587 views
UNN Lite
Paramount Sues Warner Bros. Over Netflix DealJanuary 13, 03:09 PM • 24387 views
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom KaulitzPhotoJanuary 12, 12:45 AM • 59062 views
Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort servicesJanuary 11, 11:46 PM • 51685 views
Love is light: Klopotenko proposed to his belovedPhotoJanuary 10, 03:04 PM • 56377 views
"Living life to the fullest": singer Alina Grosu announced her pregnancyVideoJanuary 10, 01:08 PM • 57707 views
Zelenskyy ordered a review of the curfew during extreme cold weather

Kyiv • UNN

 • 170 views

President Zelenskyy has instructed the government to review curfew regulations due to extremely cold weather. In Kyiv, the number of Invincibility Points will be increased, and existing ones will be checked.

Zelenskyy ordered a review of the curfew during extreme cold weather

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed the government to prepare a review of the rules regarding the curfew during such extremely cold weather - "people should have maximum opportunities to use support points," UNN reports.

I instructed the government to prepare a review of the rules regarding the curfew during such extremely cold weather. People should have maximum opportunities to use support points, and businesses should have opportunities to plan their work taking into account the situation in the energy system.

- Zelenskyy emphasized.

The President added that the number of Invincibility Points in Kyiv should be increased and the existing ones checked.

We expect proposals from the Ministry of Education and Science and from local authorities regarding the formats of the educational process during the emergency.

- Zelenskyy noted.

In addition, according to the Head of State, it is important that state institutions, businesses, and all levels of local authorities work together and in a coordinated manner now. The common result of the entire country depends on the results of each.

Emergency declared in Ukraine's energy sector - Zelenskyy14.01.26, 19:29 • 1020 views

Antonina Tumanova

