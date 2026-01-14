Emergency declared in Ukraine's energy sector - Zelenskyy

A state of emergency will be introduced in Ukraine's energy sector. This was announced by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN reports.

A headquarters will be established to coordinate the situation in the city of Kyiv, which will operate permanently. A state of emergency will be introduced in Ukraine's energy sector. The First Vice Prime Minister - Minister of Energy of Ukraine has been appointed as the head of operations to support people and communities in such conditions, as well as to resolve practical issues. - Zelenskyy said.

According to him, the consequences of Russian strikes and deteriorating weather conditions are severe. Repair crews, energy companies, utility services, and the State Emergency Service of Ukraine continue to work around the clock to restore electricity and heating supplies. Many issues require urgent resolution.

The most difficult situation in energy after Russian attacks is in the capital region, restrictions in Odesa region, 40,000 without electricity in Dnipro region - Ministry of Energy