$43.180.08
50.320.20
ukenru
05:29 PM • 134 views
Emergency declared in Ukraine's energy sector - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
04:42 PM • 2926 views
Frozen homes leave people homeless: what happens to utility networks and structures
02:56 PM • 7298 views
9th-grader's knife attack at a Kyiv school: 14-year-old boy to be sent to pre-trial detention center after treatment
Exclusive
02:35 PM • 10739 views
People's Deputy Serhiy Vlasenko announced political revenge by NABU due to the work of the Temporary Investigative Commission and criticism of anti-corruption bodies
01:56 PM • 11386 views
European Commission approves legislative package for financial support to Ukraine worth €90 billion: what's next
01:18 PM • 12340 views
The Rada appointed Dmytro Natalukha as head of the State Property Fund
Exclusive
01:16 PM • 11624 views
NABU's attack on Tymoshenko is political reprisal and an attempt to destabilize the government - political scientist
Exclusive
12:53 PM • 16298 views
Odrex tries to silence journalists. The clinic sued UNN
12:25 PM • 10206 views
Rada appointed Shmyhal as Minister of Energy on the second attempt
12:14 PM • 11333 views
Oleksandr Kabanov, People's Deputy from "Servant of the People" and former screenwriter of Studio "Kvartal 95", has died
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−11°
1.1m/s
82%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Explosion in an apartment in Kyiv, one person injuredVideoJanuary 14, 07:43 AM • 22039 views
The GUR identified 50 foreign machine tools operating for the Russian military-industrial complexJanuary 14, 09:19 AM • 18653 views
Fighting in Zaporizhzhia Oblast: authorities announce mandatory evacuation of children from five settlementsJanuary 14, 09:48 AM • 5656 views
Yulia Tymoshenko stated from the Verkhovna Rada rostrum about pressure from NABU and illegal searchesVideoJanuary 14, 11:32 AM • 20374 views
The government has a real mechanism to seize $300 billion of Russian assets, but ignores it - Kulyk12:31 PM • 5866 views
Publications
Odrex tries to silence journalists. The clinic sued UNN
Exclusive
12:53 PM • 16300 views
Yulia Tymoshenko stated from the Verkhovna Rada rostrum about pressure from NABU and illegal searchesVideoJanuary 14, 11:32 AM • 20482 views
Greenlandic Rift: Will Denmark and Europe withstand the pressure of Washington's appetites?January 14, 07:00 AM • 36042 views
Consequences of the massive strike on Kyiv and the region: how the capital and Kyiv region live in conditions of power outagesPhotoJanuary 13, 07:36 PM • 50226 views
Different versions of the same operation: the widow of a deceased Odrex patient discovered facts of medical documentation forgery by the clinicPhoto
Exclusive
January 13, 12:46 PM • 63367 views
Actual people
Mykhailo Fedorov
Yulia Tymoshenko
Denys Shmyhal
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Lviv Oblast
Somalia
Afghanistan
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Paramount Sues Warner Bros. Over Netflix DealJanuary 13, 03:09 PM • 24294 views
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom KaulitzPhotoJanuary 12, 12:45 AM • 58972 views
Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort servicesJanuary 11, 11:46 PM • 51605 views
Love is light: Klopotenko proposed to his belovedPhotoJanuary 10, 03:04 PM • 56301 views
"Living life to the fullest": singer Alina Grosu announced her pregnancyVideoJanuary 10, 01:08 PM • 57638 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Shahed-136
Bild

Emergency declared in Ukraine's energy sector - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 134 views

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the introduction of a state of emergency in Ukraine's energy sector. A headquarters has been established in Kyiv, and the First Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Energy has been appointed as the head of operations.

Emergency declared in Ukraine's energy sector - Zelenskyy

A state of emergency will be introduced in Ukraine's energy sector. This was announced by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN reports.

A headquarters will be established to coordinate the situation in the city of Kyiv, which will operate permanently. A state of emergency will be introduced in Ukraine's energy sector. The First Vice Prime Minister - Minister of Energy of Ukraine has been appointed as the head of operations to support people and communities in such conditions, as well as to resolve practical issues.

- Zelenskyy said.

According to him, the consequences of Russian strikes and deteriorating weather conditions are severe. Repair crews, energy companies, utility services, and the State Emergency Service of Ukraine continue to work around the clock to restore electricity and heating supplies. Many issues require urgent resolution.

The most difficult situation in energy after Russian attacks is in the capital region, restrictions in Odesa region, 40,000 without electricity in Dnipro region - Ministry of Energy14.01.26, 10:33 • 3636 views

Antonina Tumanova

EconomyPolitics
Energy
Heating
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Electricity
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Kyiv