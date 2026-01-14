The most difficult situation in energy after Russian attacks is in the capital region, restrictions in Odesa region, 40,000 without electricity in Dnipro region - Ministry of Energy

The most difficult situation in the energy sector after the Russian attacks remains in the capital region, Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast are without blackout schedules, Odesa Oblast also has restrictions, in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast after a night attack by Russia, 40 thousand consumers are without electricity, in several oblasts there are emergency blackouts, and two oblasts are without power due to bad weather, the Ministry of Energy reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

Details

"The situation in Ukraine's energy system remains difficult. Constant Russian attacks on energy facilities and difficult weather conditions necessitate the forced application of restrictions throughout the country," the report says.

The most difficult situation remains in the capital region. In Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast, distribution system operators apply network restrictions. Previously published hourly blackout schedules are temporarily not in effect. A return to forecasted schedules will occur immediately after the situation in the energy system stabilizes, the Ministry of Energy reported.

As stated, emergency restoration work in the capital and Kyiv Oblast continues around the clock, despite difficult weather conditions.

"Certain restrictions, as in previous weeks, remain in Odesa Oblast," the report notes. Emergency restoration work continues in the region after previous enemy attacks.

"In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, 74 thousand consumers were cut off due to night attacks. As of morning, more than 40 thousand subscribers remained without electricity. Restoration work is ongoing," the Ministry of Energy indicated.

Bad weather

"Due to unfavorable weather conditions, 12 settlements in Chernihiv and Kyiv Oblasts are without power," the report says.

Schedules and emergency shutdowns

"In most regions of Ukraine, hourly blackout schedules are in effect for all categories of consumers, as well as power limitation schedules for industry. In several oblasts, emergency shutdowns are forcedly applied due to equipment overload in conditions of high consumption during frosts," the Ministry of Energy noted.

The ministry called on Ukrainians to minimize the load on the energy system and, if possible, limit the use of powerful electrical appliances. Economical electricity consumption will help reduce the duration of forced blackouts.