January 13, 07:36 PM • 27182 views
Consequences of the massive strike on Kyiv and the region: how the capital and Kyiv region live in conditions of power outagesPhoto
Exclusive
January 13, 05:19 PM • 31638 views
Medvedchuk's yacht: The Prosecutor General's Office announced its position on the arrest and sale of the asset
Exclusive
January 13, 02:15 PM • 29117 views
Fuel excise tax hike from January 1: expert answers whether to expect price increases for gasoline, diesel, and gas
January 13, 02:07 PM • 31938 views
Heating problems in the Rada: MPs talk about working conditions
Exclusive
January 13, 12:46 PM • 47671 views
Different versions of the same operation: the widow of a deceased Odrex patient discovered facts of medical documentation forgery by the clinicPhoto
January 13, 08:22 AM • 28011 views
General Staff confirms drone factory hit in Taganrog, Russia, and enemy targets in occupied territories
January 13, 07:21 AM • 31210 views
9th-grader's knife attack at a Kyiv school: teenager charged with suspicion
January 12, 07:13 PM • 36058 views
Zelenskyy: Russia is preparing a new massive strike, wants to use frosts for maximum damage
January 12, 06:47 PM • 51369 views
Documents for signing with the Trump team are practically ready, meeting schedules are being coordinated – ZelenskyyVideo
Exclusive
January 12, 05:49 PM • 38907 views
Are large supermarkets closing in Kyiv due to prolonged outages? What do retail chains say?
Publications
Exclusives
Tags
Authors
The most difficult situation in energy after Russian attacks is in the capital region, restrictions in Odesa region, 40,000 without electricity in Dnipro region - Ministry of Energy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 302 views

The most difficult situation in energy after Russian attacks remains in the capital region. In Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast, outage schedules are not in effect, and there are also restrictions in Odesa and Dnipropetrovsk Oblasts.

The most difficult situation in energy after Russian attacks is in the capital region, restrictions in Odesa region, 40,000 without electricity in Dnipro region - Ministry of Energy

The most difficult situation in the energy sector after the Russian attacks remains in the capital region, Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast are without blackout schedules, Odesa Oblast also has restrictions, in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast after a night attack by Russia, 40 thousand consumers are without electricity, in several oblasts there are emergency blackouts, and two oblasts are without power due to bad weather, the Ministry of Energy reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

Details

"The situation in Ukraine's energy system remains difficult. Constant Russian attacks on energy facilities and difficult weather conditions necessitate the forced application of restrictions throughout the country," the report says.

The most difficult situation remains in the capital region. In Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast, distribution system operators apply network restrictions. Previously published hourly blackout schedules are temporarily not in effect. A return to forecasted schedules will occur immediately after the situation in the energy system stabilizes, the Ministry of Energy reported.

As stated, emergency restoration work in the capital and Kyiv Oblast continues around the clock, despite difficult weather conditions.

"Certain restrictions, as in previous weeks, remain in Odesa Oblast," the report notes. Emergency restoration work continues in the region after previous enemy attacks.

"In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, 74 thousand consumers were cut off due to night attacks. As of morning, more than 40 thousand subscribers remained without electricity. Restoration work is ongoing," the Ministry of Energy indicated.

Bad weather

"Due to unfavorable weather conditions, 12 settlements in Chernihiv and Kyiv Oblasts are without power," the report says.

Schedules and emergency shutdowns

"In most regions of Ukraine, hourly blackout schedules are in effect for all categories of consumers, as well as power limitation schedules for industry. In several oblasts, emergency shutdowns are forcedly applied due to equipment overload in conditions of high consumption during frosts," the Ministry of Energy noted.

The ministry called on Ukrainians to minimize the load on the energy system and, if possible, limit the use of powerful electrical appliances. Economical electricity consumption will help reduce the duration of forced blackouts.

Julia Shramko

