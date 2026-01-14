Zelenskyy: Kyiv needs more Invincibility Points and existing ones need to be checked
President Zelenskyy called for an increase in the number of "Invincibility Points" in Kyiv and a review of their operation. Proposals for education in emergency situations are also expected.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that the number of Invincibility Points in Kyiv should be increased and existing ones checked. In addition, proposals are expected regarding the formats of the educational process during an emergency, UNN reports.
The number of Invincibility Points in Kyiv should be increased and existing ones checked. We expect proposals from the Ministry of Education and Science and from local authorities regarding the formats of the educational process during an emergency.
According to him, it is important that state institutions, businesses, and all levels of local authorities work together in a coordinated manner now.
