Zelenskyy: Kyiv needs more Invincibility Points and existing ones need to be checked

The number of Invincibility Points in Kyiv should be increased and existing ones checked. We expect proposals from the Ministry of Education and Science and from local authorities regarding the formats of the educational process during an emergency. - Zelenskyy stated.

Zelenskyy ordered a review of the curfew during extreme cold weather

According to him, it is important that state institutions, businesses, and all levels of local authorities work together in a coordinated manner now.

On the left bank of Kyiv, rescuers have deployed over 40 mobile aid points