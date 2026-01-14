Zelenskyy: Kyiv needs more Invincibility Points and existing ones need to be checked

$43.180.08
Zelenskyy ordered a review of the curfew during extreme cold weather
05:29 PM • 2134 views
Emergency declared in Ukraine's energy sector - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
04:42 PM • 4680 views
Frozen homes leave people homeless: what happens to utility networks and structures
02:56 PM • 8846 views
9th-grader's knife attack at a Kyiv school: 14-year-old boy to be sent to pre-trial detention center after treatment
Exclusive
02:35 PM • 11467 views
People's Deputy Serhiy Vlasenko announced political revenge by NABU due to the work of the Temporary Investigative Commission and criticism of anti-corruption bodies
01:56 PM • 11876 views
European Commission approves legislative package for financial support to Ukraine worth €90 billion: what's next
01:18 PM • 12615 views
The Rada appointed Dmytro Natalukha as head of the State Property Fund
Exclusive
01:16 PM • 11785 views
NABU's attack on Tymoshenko is political reprisal and an attempt to destabilize the government - political scientist
Exclusive
12:53 PM • 16886 views
Odrex tries to silence journalists. The clinic sued UNN
12:25 PM • 10257 views
Rada appointed Shmyhal as Minister of Energy on the second attempt
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
Trump's envoys Witkoff and Kushner plan a trip to Moscow to meet with Putin in the near future - BloombergJanuary 14, 08:52 AM • 14313 views
The GUR identified 50 foreign machine tools operating for the Russian military-industrial complexJanuary 14, 09:19 AM • 19733 views
Fighting in Zaporizhzhia Oblast: authorities announce mandatory evacuation of children from five settlementsJanuary 14, 09:48 AM • 6668 views
Yulia Tymoshenko stated from the Verkhovna Rada rostrum about pressure from NABU and illegal searchesVideoJanuary 14, 11:32 AM • 21469 views
The government has a real mechanism to seize $300 billion of Russian assets, but ignores it - Kulyk12:31 PM • 6952 views
Odrex tries to silence journalists. The clinic sued UNN
Exclusive
12:53 PM • 16883 views
Yulia Tymoshenko stated from the Verkhovna Rada rostrum about pressure from NABU and illegal searchesVideoJanuary 14, 11:32 AM • 21506 views
Greenlandic Rift: Will Denmark and Europe withstand the pressure of Washington's appetites?January 14, 07:00 AM • 36572 views
Consequences of the massive strike on Kyiv and the region: how the capital and Kyiv region live in conditions of power outagesPhotoJanuary 13, 07:36 PM • 50780 views
Different versions of the same operation: the widow of a deceased Odrex patient discovered facts of medical documentation forgery by the clinicPhoto
Exclusive
January 13, 12:46 PM • 63794 views
Paramount Sues Warner Bros. Over Netflix DealJanuary 13, 03:09 PM • 24502 views
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom KaulitzPhotoJanuary 12, 12:45 AM • 59185 views
Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort servicesJanuary 11, 11:46 PM • 51796 views
Love is light: Klopotenko proposed to his belovedPhotoJanuary 10, 03:04 PM • 56481 views
"Living life to the fullest": singer Alina Grosu announced her pregnancyVideoJanuary 10, 01:08 PM • 57804 views
Zelenskyy: Kyiv needs more Invincibility Points and existing ones need to be checked

Kyiv • UNN

 • 220 views

President Zelenskyy called for an increase in the number of "Invincibility Points" in Kyiv and a review of their operation. Proposals for education in emergency situations are also expected.

Zelenskyy: Kyiv needs more Invincibility Points and existing ones need to be checked

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that the number of Invincibility Points in Kyiv should be increased and existing ones checked. In addition, proposals are expected regarding the formats of the educational process during an emergency, UNN reports.

The number of Invincibility Points in Kyiv should be increased and existing ones checked. We expect proposals from the Ministry of Education and Science and from local authorities regarding the formats of the educational process during an emergency.

- Zelenskyy stated.

Zelenskyy ordered a review of the curfew during extreme cold weather14.01.26, 19:38

According to him, it is important that state institutions, businesses, and all levels of local authorities work together in a coordinated manner now.

On the left bank of Kyiv, rescuers have deployed over 40 mobile aid points13.01.26, 17:54

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkrainePoliticsKyiv
