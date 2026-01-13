On the left bank of Kyiv, rescuers have deployed over 40 mobile aid points

There are currently 42 mobile State Emergency Service assistance points operating on the left bank of Kyiv. This was stated by Viktor Vitovetskyi, Director of the Department of Civil Protection and Preventive Activities of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, during a briefing, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, the network of assistance points throughout the country numbers about 7,000 facilities. More than 730 of them belong to the State Emergency Service units and are located on the basis of fire and rescue units.

The State Emergency Service also practices the deployment of mobile assistance points. Currently, we are actively using them on the Left Bank of Kyiv, where there has been no heat and electricity for a long time. There are 42 assistance points deployed at 30 locations (as of the evening, the number has increased to 45) - he noted.

In addition, according to preliminary information, several more are currently being deployed.

Recall

Earlier, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko called on Kyiv residents to temporarily leave the city due to the Russian attack, which became the "most painful" for Kyiv's critical infrastructure. Half of the high-rise buildings were left without heat, and there are also interruptions with water and electricity.