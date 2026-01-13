On the left bank of Kyiv, rescuers have deployed over 40 mobile aid points

$43.260.18
50.530.38
ukenru
Exclusive
02:15 PM • 5158 views
Fuel excise tax hike from January 1: expert answers whether to expect price increases for gasoline, diesel, and gas
02:07 PM • 10070 views
Heating problems in the Rada: MPs talk about working conditions
Exclusive
12:46 PM • 16514 views
Different versions of the same operation: the widow of a deceased Odrex patient discovered facts of medical documentation forgery by the clinicPhoto
January 13, 08:22 AM • 17028 views
General Staff confirms drone factory hit in Taganrog, Russia, and enemy targets in occupied territories
January 13, 07:21 AM • 21686 views
9th-grader's knife attack at a Kyiv school: teenager charged with suspicion
January 12, 07:13 PM • 31267 views
Zelenskyy: Russia is preparing a new massive strike, wants to use frosts for maximum damage
January 12, 06:47 PM • 48165 views
Documents for signing with the Trump team are practically ready, meeting schedules are being coordinated – ZelenskyyVideo
Exclusive
January 12, 05:49 PM • 35805 views
Are large supermarkets closing in Kyiv due to prolonged outages? What do retail chains say?
Exclusive
January 12, 04:29 PM • 33977 views
Political instability in the world: international law is collapsing, and силові методи (forceful methods) are becoming the main argument
Exclusive
January 12, 02:17 PM • 60296 views
Not a collapse, but a correction: what's happening with the exchange rate and what to expect next
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−10°
1m/s
88%
752mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Kyiv and part of the region switched to emergency blackouts: Ministry of Energy explainedJanuary 13, 06:39 AM • 5444 views
Russians attacked DTEK TPP on January 13: equipment damagedJanuary 13, 06:52 AM • 6748 views
Parliamentary committee supported the dismissal of Maliuk from the post of head of the SBU on the second attemptJanuary 13, 08:16 AM • 19518 views
Almost a million in salary before the New Year. It became known how much the chief lawyer of the National Bank earned in DecemberPhotoJanuary 13, 10:02 AM • 22110 views
Russian strike on Kharkiv postal terminal on January 13: names of deceased employees announcedPhoto02:28 PM • 5122 views
Publications
Different versions of the same operation: the widow of a deceased Odrex patient discovered facts of medical documentation forgery by the clinicPhoto
Exclusive
12:46 PM • 16520 views
Almost a million in salary before the New Year. It became known how much the chief lawyer of the National Bank earned in DecemberPhotoJanuary 13, 10:02 AM • 22155 views
Not a collapse, but a correction: what's happening with the exchange rate and what to expect next
Exclusive
January 12, 02:17 PM • 60301 views
Ignoring national security: why Deputy Minister Derkach "turns a blind eye" to attempts to appoint Zelinsky as head of the State Aviation ServiceJanuary 12, 10:30 AM • 54929 views
Tatiana's Day: History of Faith, Traditions, and New Celebration DateJanuary 12, 10:11 AM • 60464 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mykhailo Fedorov
Denys Shmyhal
Yulia Svyrydenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv Oblast
State Border of Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Paramount Sues Warner Bros. Over Netflix Deal03:09 PM • 962 views
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom KaulitzPhotoJanuary 12, 12:45 AM • 44921 views
Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort servicesJanuary 11, 11:46 PM • 39347 views
Love is light: Klopotenko proposed to his belovedPhotoJanuary 10, 03:04 PM • 44482 views
"Living life to the fullest": singer Alina Grosu announced her pregnancyVideoJanuary 10, 01:08 PM • 46244 views
Actual
Heating
Technology
Social network
Film
Series

On the left bank of Kyiv, rescuers have deployed over 40 mobile aid points

Kyiv • UNN

 • 100 views

On the left bank of Kyiv, 42 mobile aid points of the State Emergency Service are operating. In total, about 7,000 such facilities have been deployed across the country.

On the left bank of Kyiv, rescuers have deployed over 40 mobile aid points

There are currently 42 mobile State Emergency Service assistance points operating on the left bank of Kyiv. This was stated by Viktor Vitovetskyi, Director of the Department of Civil Protection and Preventive Activities of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, during a briefing, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, the network of assistance points throughout the country numbers about 7,000 facilities. More than 730 of them belong to the State Emergency Service units and are located on the basis of fire and rescue units.

The State Emergency Service also practices the deployment of mobile assistance points. Currently, we are actively using them on the Left Bank of Kyiv, where there has been no heat and electricity for a long time. There are 42 assistance points deployed at 30 locations (as of the evening, the number has increased to 45)

- he noted.

In addition, according to preliminary information, several more are currently being deployed.

Recall

Earlier, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko called on Kyiv residents to temporarily leave the city due to the Russian attack, which became the "most painful" for Kyiv's critical infrastructure. Half of the high-rise buildings were left without heat, and there are also interruptions with water and electricity.

Alla Kiosak

SocietyWar in UkraineKyiv
Real estate
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
Heating
Air raid alert
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Vitali Klitschko
Kyiv