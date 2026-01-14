State of emergency in energy: what it means

On Wednesday, January 14, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the introduction of a state of emergency in Ukraine's energy sector, as well as the creation of a permanent headquarters to coordinate the situation in Kyiv. UNN explains what a state of emergency in the energy sector means according to legislation and what Ukrainians can expect.

As UNN previously reported, President Zelenskyy announced the introduction of a state of emergency in Ukraine's energy sector.

A headquarters will be established to coordinate the situation in the city of Kyiv, which will operate permanently. In general, a state of emergency will be introduced in Ukraine's energy sector. The first Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Energy of Ukraine has been appointed as the head of work to support people and communities in such conditions, as well as to resolve practical issues. - Zelenskyy said in his evening address.

Zelenskyy also instructed the government to prepare a review of the curfew rules for such extremely cold weather - "people should have maximum opportunities to use support points."

He instructed the government to prepare a review of the curfew rules for such extremely cold weather. People should have maximum opportunities to use support points, and businesses should have opportunities to plan their work taking into account the situation in the energy system. - the President stated.

According to the law "On Electric Power Industry," an emergency situation in the integrated energy system of Ukraine is a situation in which there is a threat of disruption to the operation of the integrated energy system of Ukraine or its individual parts, in particular, due to a deficit of electric energy and/or capacity, a decrease in frequency below permissible limits, a violation of the regime of permissible power flows and overload of network elements, a decrease in voltage at control points of the energy system to an emergency level.

According to the law, the State Energy Supervision Inspectorate of Ukraine has the right to stop the operation of electrical, thermal, heat-consuming installations and networks due to their unsatisfactory technical condition.

The basis for such a shutdown is a threat to the life or health of employees and the population or the presence of prerequisites for the occurrence of man-made or natural emergencies.

In the event of a state of emergency, electric power institutions and organizations located in areas where a state of emergency has been introduced are obliged to comply with the orders of the bodies implementing emergency measures in the respective territory regarding energy supply to consumers, regardless of the terms of concluded agreements.

Tomorrow, all regions of Ukraine plan to turn off the lights. Ukrenergo reports the application of hourly schedules, as well as power limitation schedules.