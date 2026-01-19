Zelenskyy announced the capture of a Russian responsible for the execution of Ukrainian prisoners of war in the Kursk region.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the capture of a Russian who was responsible for the execution of Ukrainian prisoners of war in October last year in the Kursk region, reports UNN.

Details

Zelenskyy heard a report from Oleksandr Poklad.

"The very Russian who is guilty of shooting Ukrainian prisoners of war in October last year in the Kursk region has been captured," the President emphasized. - the President emphasized.

He stressed that every Russian killer must be held accountable for their actions.

"We are also countering Russian sabotage in the rear – I thank the Security Service of Ukraine for protecting our citizens. Glory to Ukraine!" Zelenskyy summarized. - Zelenskyy summarized.

Recall

The Prosecutor General's Office has launched a criminal investigation into the alleged execution of nine Ukrainian prisoners of war in the Kursk region.