Zelenskyy announced the capture of a Russian responsible for the execution of Ukrainian prisoners of war in the Kursk region.
UNN
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the capture of a Russian who was responsible for the execution of Ukrainian prisoners of war in October last year in the Kursk region, reports UNN.
Details
Zelenskyy heard a report from Oleksandr Poklad.
"The very Russian who is guilty of shooting Ukrainian prisoners of war in October last year in the Kursk region has been captured," the President emphasized.
He stressed that every Russian killer must be held accountable for their actions.
"We are also countering Russian sabotage in the rear – I thank the Security Service of Ukraine for protecting our citizens. Glory to Ukraine!" Zelenskyy summarized.
Recall
The Prosecutor General's Office has launched a criminal investigation into the alleged execution of nine Ukrainian prisoners of war in the Kursk region.