Zelenskyy announced the capture of a Russian responsible for the execution of Ukrainian prisoners of war in the Kursk region.

05:12 PM • 2984 views
Trump urges Europe to focus on Russia's war against Ukraine, not Greenland
Exclusive
04:20 PM • 8434 views
"Shaheds" as a weapon of terror: how Ukrainian air defense works and whether it is possible to close cities 100%
Exclusive
03:17 PM • 11794 views
The price of energy insurance: what Ukraine pays for electricity imports from Europe
02:59 PM • 13996 views
Ukrainians spent UAH 11.3 billion on the "winter thousand": most often on utilities, groceries, medicines, and donations
02:58 PM • 16622 views
Trump opens a second front in Europe: the situation around Greenland escalates
Exclusive
01:29 PM • 14463 views
What should be the temperature and humidity in the home: doctor's answer
Exclusive
January 19, 11:57 AM • 32037 views
SBU to investigate possible harm to the state if Zelinsky is appointed head of the State Aviation Service
January 19, 11:54 AM • 31947 views
Trump's "personal yes," the "Prosperity Deal," and negotiations: what is being decided in Davos for Ukraine
January 19, 11:48 AM • 18036 views
National Police completed the investigation of the criminal case regarding the death of an Odesa businessman in the scandalous Odrex clinic
January 19, 07:52 AM • 23606 views
Enemy pulls reserves to Pokrovsk: Syrskyi reveals situation in Pokrovsk direction
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
Tina Karol's new TikTok song about "light," "warmth," and "goodness" was ridiculed onlinePhotoJanuary 19, 08:40 AM • 27606 views
Why is the Ministry of Health delaying the decision on the licenses of the scandalous Odrex: the inspection was completed more than a week ago, but there are still no resultsJanuary 19, 09:09 AM • 47960 views
Due to new Russian attacks, power outages in 5 regions, emergency blackouts, situation in Kyiv and region remains difficult - Ministry of EnergyJanuary 19, 10:04 AM • 25162 views
Tymoshenko's property seizure: court announces adjournment until tomorrowJanuary 19, 11:20 AM • 18241 views
"Mom's copy": Inna Miroshnychenko touchingly congratulated her son on his birthdayPhoto02:12 PM • 8542 views
Trump opens a second front in Europe: the situation around Greenland escalates02:58 PM • 16618 views
SBU to investigate possible harm to the state if Zelinsky is appointed head of the State Aviation Service
Exclusive
January 19, 11:57 AM • 32033 views
Trump's "personal yes," the "Prosperity Deal," and negotiations: what is being decided in Davos for UkraineJanuary 19, 11:54 AM • 31946 views
Why is the Ministry of Health delaying the decision on the licenses of the scandalous Odrex: the inspection was completed more than a week ago, but there are still no resultsJanuary 19, 09:09 AM • 47980 views
World Pizza Day: How a simple dish became a global legendJanuary 17, 08:55 AM • 70780 views
"Mom's copy": Inna Miroshnychenko touchingly congratulated her son on his birthdayPhoto02:12 PM • 8564 views
Tina Karol's new TikTok song about "light," "warmth," and "goodness" was ridiculed onlinePhotoJanuary 19, 08:40 AM • 27629 views
Threads surpasses X in mobile app popularity - reportJanuary 19, 07:47 AM • 24394 views
Jennifer Lawrence said she lost a role in Tarantino's film because she "wasn't good enough"January 18, 03:14 AM • 29908 views
Macron appeared in sunglasses at a meeting at the Élysée PalaceVideoJanuary 17, 07:26 AM • 42156 views
Zelenskyy announced the capture of a Russian responsible for the execution of Ukrainian prisoners of war in the Kursk region.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 114 views

President Zelenskyy announced the capture of a Russian responsible for the execution of Ukrainian prisoners in the Kursk region last year. Every Russian killer will be held accountable for their actions.

Zelenskyy announced the capture of a Russian responsible for the execution of Ukrainian prisoners of war in the Kursk region.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the capture of a Russian who was responsible for the execution of Ukrainian prisoners of war in October last year in the Kursk region, reports UNN.

Details

Zelenskyy heard a report from Oleksandr Poklad.

"The very Russian who is guilty of shooting Ukrainian prisoners of war in October last year in the Kursk region has been captured," the President emphasized.

- the President emphasized.

Execution of six captured Ukrainian soldiers: Lubinets appeals to ICRC and UN05.11.24, 20:29 • 19028 views

He stressed that every Russian killer must be held accountable for their actions.

"We are also countering Russian sabotage in the rear – I thank the Security Service of Ukraine for protecting our citizens. Glory to Ukraine!" Zelenskyy summarized.

- Zelenskyy summarized.

Recall

The Prosecutor General's Office has launched a criminal investigation into the alleged execution of nine Ukrainian prisoners of war in the Kursk region.

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkrainePolitics
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Kursk Oblast
Security Service of Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine