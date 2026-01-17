Macron appeared in sunglasses at a meeting at the Élysée Palace

French President Emmanuel Macron appeared on Friday wearing blue-tinted sunglasses during a meeting at the Élysée Palace on the institutional future of New Caledonia, UNN reports, citing Le Parisien.

Please excuse these glasses, which are related to a minor issue. I have to wear them for a while, so you'll have to put up with me in this state. - said Macron.

The day before, Macron appeared with a reddened right eye during his New Year's address to the country's Armed Forces at the Istres military base (Bouches-du-Rhône).

"It's just a trifle," the French president explained. "Think of it as a reference to the tiger's eye. For those who understood the reference, it's a sign of determination," he joked.