January 17, 12:18 AM • 8654 views
IAEA achieved a local ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine for the repair of ZNPP lines
January 16, 06:27 PM • 18108 views
We have intelligence information that the Russians are preparing for new massive strikes - Zelenskyy
January 16, 06:20 PM • 20871 views
Ukrainian and US teams to hold talks in Miami tomorrow: what's on the agenda
Exclusive
January 16, 05:23 PM • 27744 views
Shmyhal's Energy Plan: Why Anti-Crisis Changes in Energy Might Be the Most Expensive Decision for Ukraine
January 16, 01:20 PM • 22489 views
Zelenskyy announced meetings of the Ukrainian delegation with US representatives
January 16, 12:36 PM • 38261 views
Court sets bail for Tymoshenko at over UAH 33 million
January 16, 12:29 PM • 33364 views
EU is developing a new two-tier system to accelerate Ukraine's accession, but the plan frightens European capitals - FT
January 16, 11:02 AM • 28486 views
Ukraine's economy grew by 2.2% in 2025 despite Russian attacks and complex logistics - Ministry of Economy
January 16, 10:01 AM • 26262 views
Winter holidays in Kyiv extended until February 1, in other regions by decision of the TEB - Ministry of Education
January 16, 08:50 AM • 25715 views
Ukraine has fuel reserves for 20+ days, imports continue, gas reserves also available - minister
Macron appeared in sunglasses at a meeting at the Élysée Palace

Kyiv • UNN

 • 64 views

French President Emmanuel Macron appeared in blue-tinted sunglasses at a meeting at the Élysée Palace. The day before, he had a red right eye during his New Year's address to the Armed Forces.

Macron appeared in sunglasses at a meeting at the Élysée Palace

French President Emmanuel Macron appeared on Friday wearing blue-tinted sunglasses during a meeting at the Élysée Palace on the institutional future of New Caledonia, UNN reports, citing Le Parisien.

Please excuse these glasses, which are related to a minor issue. I have to wear them for a while, so you'll have to put up with me in this state.

- said Macron.

The day before, Macron appeared with a reddened right eye during his New Year's address to the country's Armed Forces at the Istres military base (Bouches-du-Rhône).

"It's just a trifle," the French president explained. "Think of it as a reference to the tiger's eye. For those who understood the reference, it's a sign of determination," he joked.

Julia Shramko

New Year
Élysée Palace
Emmanuel Macron
France