Macron appeared in sunglasses at a meeting at the Élysée Palace
Kyiv • UNN
French President Emmanuel Macron appeared in blue-tinted sunglasses at a meeting at the Élysée Palace. The day before, he had a red right eye during his New Year's address to the Armed Forces.
French President Emmanuel Macron appeared on Friday wearing blue-tinted sunglasses during a meeting at the Élysée Palace on the institutional future of New Caledonia, UNN reports, citing Le Parisien.
Please excuse these glasses, which are related to a minor issue. I have to wear them for a while, so you'll have to put up with me in this state.
The day before, Macron appeared with a reddened right eye during his New Year's address to the country's Armed Forces at the Istres military base (Bouches-du-Rhône).
"It's just a trifle," the French president explained. "Think of it as a reference to the tiger's eye. For those who understood the reference, it's a sign of determination," he joked.