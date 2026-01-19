$43.180.08
Ukraine's Defense Forces hit a UAV warehouse in Luhansk region and oil facilities in Russia - General Staff
05:12 PM • 5732 views
Trump urges Europe to focus on Russia's war against Ukraine, not Greenland
Exclusive
04:20 PM • 11027 views
"Shaheds" as a weapon of terror: how Ukrainian air defense works and whether it is possible to close cities 100%
Exclusive
03:17 PM • 13499 views
The price of energy insurance: what Ukraine pays for electricity imports from Europe
02:59 PM • 15437 views
Ukrainians spent UAH 11.3 billion on the "winter thousand": most often on utilities, groceries, medicines, and donations
02:58 PM • 18333 views
Trump opens a second front in Europe: the situation around Greenland escalates
Exclusive
01:29 PM • 14875 views
What should be the temperature and humidity in the home: doctor's answer
Exclusive
January 19, 11:57 AM • 33368 views
SBU to investigate possible harm to the state if Zelinsky is appointed head of the State Aviation Service
January 19, 11:54 AM • 32967 views
Trump's "personal yes," the "Prosperity Deal," and negotiations: what is being decided in Davos for Ukraine
January 19, 11:48 AM • 18157 views
National Police completed the investigation of the criminal case regarding the death of an Odesa businessman in the scandalous Odrex clinic
EU leaders to hold emergency summit on Greenland on Thursday

Kyiv • UNN

 • 94 views

EU leaders will hold an emergency summit in Brussels on Greenland, starting at 8:00 PM Kyiv time. This follows Trump's statement about the US's desire to control Greenland for security reasons.

EU leaders to hold emergency summit on Greenland on Thursday

EU leaders will gather in Brussels on Thursday for an emergency summit on Greenland, UNN reports with reference to Sky News.

According to media reports, the summit is scheduled to begin at 8:00 PM Kyiv time.

Trump opens a second front in Europe: the situation around Greenland escalates19.01.26, 16:58 • 18335 views

Additionally

Earlier, Trump stated that the security considerations of the US and the entire world are key to his desire to take control of Greenland, suggesting that Russia and China could take control of the Arctic if Washington does not.

Trump urges Europe to focus on Russia's war against Ukraine, not Greenland19.01.26, 19:12 • 5746 views

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
Greenland
Donald Trump
European Union
Brussels
China
United States