Trump opens a second front in Europe: the situation around Greenland escalates

In early 2026, international attention once again focused on the Arctic region. Donald Trump put forward initiatives regarding Greenland, which led to an escalation of relations between the United States and European allies. The crisis situation is escalating daily and goes beyond statements, moving to specific hostile actions by allies.

What exactly does Trump say about Greenland?

On January 4, 2026, in an interview with The Atlantic, Donald Trump again publicly raised the issue of acquiring Greenland. His argumentation is harsh and repeated almost verbatim in all subsequent statements:

Greenland "is really needed by the US" for reasons of national security;

Denmark, he says, is unable to protect the island;

If the US is not there, Russia or China will be there.

Trump directly draws parallels with the American operation in Venezuela, hinting that the United States has the right to act preemptively if it sees a threat to its strategic interests. He constantly emphasizes the American military presence - the Thule (now Pituffik) base, which is part of the early warning system for missile attacks.

Greenland's refusal - and the transition to threats

Subsequently, a response was heard that shattered any illusions in Washington. Greenland's Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen, during a joint press conference with Mette Frederiksen, stated:

Greenland does not want to belong to or be governed by the US... we choose Denmark - he said.

Trump reacted as harshly as possible. He called this position a "big problem," and the Greenlandic prime minister himself a person he "doesn't know" but for whom "this will be a big problem." This was the moment when diplomacy finally began to give way to pressure.

Why Greenland is actually so important

Greenland is not just the largest island in the world. It is the key to the future geopolitics of the Arctic. Control over Greenland means control over two key routes of the 21st century: the Northwest Passage - a route along Canada and Greenland, which shortens the route from Asia to Europe and the US by almost 40%. The Transpolar Route - the future "Arctic highway" across the North Pole. Greenland becomes the first point of exit of this route into the Atlantic.

Separately - the economy of the future. The island is ideal for giant AI data centers: natural cooling, cheap "green" energy, physical security, and isolation. For technology giants, this is a gold mine.

Denmark's and Europe's position on Greenland

On January 12, Mette Frederiksen called the US rhetoric "absolutely unacceptable pressure on a close ally." On January 6, seven European countries, together with Denmark, published a joint statement in which they directly emphasized: Greenland is part of NATO, and its security issues are resolved within the Alliance, not through ultimatums.

Europeans also remind: the US already has everything it needs. Pituffik Air Base operates under a 1951 agreement that allows American forces to operate in the Arctic without violating Denmark's sovereignty. Europe's proposal is simple: modernize the agreement, strengthen radars in the GIUK area (this is a military-strategic abbreviation meaning Greenland–Iceland–United Kingdom gap. It denotes a sea and air corridor between Greenland, Iceland, and the United Kingdom, through which strategic routes for the movement of warships, submarines, and aircraft in the North Atlantic pass. GIUK is of key importance for NATO and the US), but do not touch sovereignty.

Transition from words to actions

Greenland's Minister of Business, Naaja Nathanielsen, directly appealed to Britain to consider security guarantees.

On January 14, Denmark deployed additional military units. European countries sent military contingents. In total - about 30 people. Ironically small, but politically indicative.

Trump moves to economic warfare against Europe

In turn, on January 17, Trump announced trade sanctions against Denmark and seven other European countries. The reason - the refusal to sell Greenland.

10% tariffs from February 1;

25% - from June 1, if Denmark "does not agree."

In his posts, he again repeats the thesis about "two dog sleds" and states that only the US can truly protect the island.

Currently, they only have two dog sleds as a means of defense, one of which was recently added. Only the United States of America under President Trump can play this game - and do it very successfully! - wrote the American president.

Europe's response regarding Greenland

The leaders of eight countries issued a joint statement, warning that such steps by Trump send transatlantic relations into a "dangerous tailspin." Emmanuel Macron called on the European Union to apply an "anti-coercion instrument" - effectively, to declare a trade war on the US in response to blackmail. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer called tariffs on the issue of NATO collective security "absolutely wrong," and Swedish leader Ulf Kristersson directly stated: "We will not allow ourselves to be blackmailed."

We fully take on this decision, as security in the Arctic and on the external borders of our Europe is at stake. No intimidation or threat will affect us - neither in Ukraine, nor in Greenland, nor anywhere else in the world, when we face such situations. Tariff threats are unacceptable and have no place in this context. Europeans will react unitedly and coordinately if they are confirmed. We will ensure that European sovereignty is respected. It is in this spirit that I will interact with our European partners - wrote French President Macron.

The EU is preparing to suspend the ratification of a new trade agreement with the US. The European Union is also considering imposing tariffs on US goods worth 93 billion euros or restricting American companies' access to the market in response to threats from US President Donald Trump to countries that oppose the seizure of Greenland.

Mass protests in Denmark and Greenland

On January 17, thousands of people in Copenhagen and Nuuk took to the streets to protest against US President Donald Trump's demands to transfer Greenland to American control. Protesters emphasized that the island has the right to determine its own future and rejected the possibility of any purchase or forceful seizure of the territory.

What the situation with Greenland means for Ukraine

For Ukraine, this story is an alarming signal.

First, the US under Trump is increasingly using security as a bargaining chip, not as a principle. Second, Europe is beginning to think about its own autonomous security, and this can both strengthen support for Ukraine and disperse resources. Third, Greenland shows: even NATO allies are not immune to pressure if their territory becomes strategically advantageous.

The world is entering a phase where borders are no longer taboo, and the right of force is returning to global politics. And in this world, Ukraine will have to act as soberly, coldly, and pragmatically as possible. How exactly Ukraine should act on the diplomatic front - we discussed earlier in our material.

Greenlandic Rift: Will Denmark and Europe withstand the pressure of Washington's appetites?