$43.180.08
50.320.20
ukenru
02:59 PM • 74 views
Ukrainians spent UAH 11.3 billion on the "winter thousand": most often on utilities, groceries, medicines, and donations
02:58 PM • 116 views
Trump opens a second front in Europe: the situation around Greenland escalates
Exclusive
01:29 PM • 7316 views
What should be the temperature and humidity in the home: doctor's answer
Exclusive
11:57 AM • 22271 views
SBU to investigate possible harm to the state if Zelinsky is appointed head of the State Aviation Service
11:54 AM • 24847 views
Trump's "personal yes," the "Prosperity Deal," and negotiations: what is being decided in Davos for Ukraine
11:48 AM • 16265 views
National Police completed the investigation of the criminal case regarding the death of an Odesa businessman in the scandalous Odrex clinic
January 19, 07:52 AM • 22117 views
Enemy pulls reserves to Pokrovsk: Syrskyi reveals situation in Pokrovsk direction
January 19, 07:13 AM • 30413 views
Trump's threats regarding Greenland force Europe to consider an alliance without the US, with a "coalition of the willing" option taking into account Ukraine's strength - Politico
January 18, 11:31 AM • 40272 views
Frosts and cold snap in Ukraine: what weather to expect next
Exclusive
January 18, 10:58 AM • 60416 views
One of the most interesting and unconventional weeks of the entire year: astrological forecast for January 18-25
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−16°
1m/s
84%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Threads surpasses X in mobile app popularity - reportJanuary 19, 07:47 AM • 16907 views
Tina Karol's new TikTok song about "light," "warmth," and "goodness" was ridiculed onlinePhotoJanuary 19, 08:40 AM • 19062 views
Why is the Ministry of Health delaying the decision on the licenses of the scandalous Odrex: the inspection was completed more than a week ago, but there are still no results09:09 AM • 37719 views
Due to new Russian attacks, power outages in 5 regions, emergency blackouts, situation in Kyiv and region remains difficult - Ministry of Energy10:04 AM • 19414 views
Tymoshenko's property seizure: court announces adjournment until tomorrow11:20 AM • 12616 views
Publications
Trump opens a second front in Europe: the situation around Greenland escalates02:58 PM • 106 views
SBU to investigate possible harm to the state if Zelinsky is appointed head of the State Aviation Service
Exclusive
11:57 AM • 22261 views
Trump's "personal yes," the "Prosperity Deal," and negotiations: what is being decided in Davos for Ukraine11:54 AM • 24838 views
Why is the Ministry of Health delaying the decision on the licenses of the scandalous Odrex: the inspection was completed more than a week ago, but there are still no results09:09 AM • 37916 views
World Pizza Day: How a simple dish became a global legendJanuary 17, 08:55 AM • 65714 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Oleh Syniehubov
Ihor Terekhov
Giorgia Meloni
Musician
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Greenland
Kharkiv
Denmark
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Mom's copy": Inna Miroshnychenko touchingly congratulated her son on his birthdayPhoto02:12 PM • 2290 views
Tina Karol's new TikTok song about "light," "warmth," and "goodness" was ridiculed onlinePhotoJanuary 19, 08:40 AM • 19223 views
Threads surpasses X in mobile app popularity - reportJanuary 19, 07:47 AM • 17023 views
Jennifer Lawrence said she lost a role in Tarantino's film because she "wasn't good enough"January 18, 03:14 AM • 27198 views
Macron appeared in sunglasses at a meeting at the Élysée PalaceVideoJanuary 17, 07:26 AM • 39529 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Heating
The Diplomat
Financial Times

Trump opens a second front in Europe: the situation around Greenland escalates

Kyiv • UNN

 • 128 views

In early 2026, Donald Trump once again raised the issue of acquiring Greenland, leading to an escalation of relations with the US and European allies. Greenland's and Denmark's refusal led to the introduction of trade tariffs against European countries.

Trump opens a second front in Europe: the situation around Greenland escalates

In early 2026, international attention once again focused on the Arctic region. Donald Trump put forward initiatives regarding Greenland, which led to an escalation of relations between the United States and European allies. The crisis situation is escalating daily and goes beyond statements, moving to specific hostile actions by allies.

What exactly does Trump say about Greenland?

On January 4, 2026, in an interview with The Atlantic, Donald Trump again publicly raised the issue of acquiring Greenland. His argumentation is harsh and repeated almost verbatim in all subsequent statements:

  • Greenland "is really needed by the US" for reasons of national security;
    • Denmark, he says, is unable to protect the island;
      • If the US is not there, Russia or China will be there.

        Trump directly draws parallels with the American operation in Venezuela, hinting that the United States has the right to act preemptively if it sees a threat to its strategic interests. He constantly emphasizes the American military presence - the Thule (now Pituffik) base, which is part of the early warning system for missile attacks.

        Greenland's refusal - and the transition to threats

        Subsequently, a response was heard that shattered any illusions in Washington. Greenland's Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen, during a joint press conference with Mette Frederiksen, stated:

        Greenland does not want to belong to or be governed by the US... we choose Denmark

        - he said.

        Trump reacted as harshly as possible. He called this position a "big problem," and the Greenlandic prime minister himself a person he "doesn't know" but for whom "this will be a big problem." This was the moment when diplomacy finally began to give way to pressure.

        Why Greenland is actually so important

        Greenland is not just the largest island in the world. It is the key to the future geopolitics of the Arctic. Control over Greenland means control over two key routes of the 21st century: the Northwest Passage - a route along Canada and Greenland, which shortens the route from Asia to Europe and the US by almost 40%. The Transpolar Route - the future "Arctic highway" across the North Pole. Greenland becomes the first point of exit of this route into the Atlantic.

        Separately - the economy of the future. The island is ideal for giant AI data centers: natural cooling, cheap "green" energy, physical security, and isolation. For technology giants, this is a gold mine.

        Denmark's and Europe's position on Greenland 

        On January 12, Mette Frederiksen called the US rhetoric "absolutely unacceptable pressure on a close ally." On January 6, seven European countries, together with Denmark, published a joint statement in which they directly emphasized: Greenland is part of NATO, and its security issues are resolved within the Alliance, not through ultimatums.

        Europeans also remind: the US already has everything it needs. Pituffik Air Base operates under a 1951 agreement that allows American forces to operate in the Arctic without violating Denmark's sovereignty. Europe's proposal is simple: modernize the agreement, strengthen radars in the GIUK area (this is a military-strategic abbreviation meaning Greenland–Iceland–United Kingdom gap. It denotes a sea and air corridor between Greenland, Iceland, and the United Kingdom, through which strategic routes for the movement of warships, submarines, and aircraft in the North Atlantic pass. GIUK is of key importance for NATO and the US), but do not touch sovereignty.

        Transition from words to actions

        Greenland's Minister of Business, Naaja Nathanielsen, directly appealed to Britain to consider security guarantees.

        On January 14, Denmark deployed additional military units. European countries sent military contingents. In total - about 30 people. Ironically small, but politically indicative.

        Trump moves to economic warfare against Europe

        In turn, on January 17, Trump announced trade sanctions against Denmark and seven other European countries. The reason - the refusal to sell Greenland.

        • 10% tariffs from February 1;
          • 25% - from June 1, if Denmark "does not agree."

            In his posts, he again repeats the thesis about "two dog sleds" and states that only the US can truly protect the island.

            Currently, they only have two dog sleds as a means of defense, one of which was recently added. Only the United States of America under President Trump can play this game - and do it very successfully!

            - wrote the American president.

            Europe's response regarding Greenland 

            The leaders of eight countries issued a joint statement, warning that such steps by Trump send transatlantic relations into a "dangerous tailspin." Emmanuel Macron called on the European Union to apply an "anti-coercion instrument" - effectively, to declare a trade war on the US in response to blackmail. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer called tariffs on the issue of NATO collective security "absolutely wrong," and Swedish leader Ulf Kristersson directly stated: "We will not allow ourselves to be blackmailed."

            We fully take on this decision, as security in the Arctic and on the external borders of our Europe is at stake. No intimidation or threat will affect us - neither in Ukraine, nor in Greenland, nor anywhere else in the world, when we face such situations. Tariff threats are unacceptable and have no place in this context. Europeans will react unitedly and coordinately if they are confirmed. We will ensure that European sovereignty is respected. It is in this spirit that I will interact with our European partners 

            - wrote French President Macron.

            The EU is preparing to suspend the ratification of a new trade agreement with the US. The European Union is also considering imposing tariffs on US goods worth 93 billion euros or restricting American companies' access to the market in response to threats from US President Donald Trump to countries that oppose the seizure of Greenland.

            Mass protests in Denmark and Greenland

            On January 17, thousands of people in Copenhagen and Nuuk took to the streets to protest against US President Donald Trump's demands to transfer Greenland to American control. Protesters emphasized that the island has the right to determine its own future and rejected the possibility of any purchase or forceful seizure of the territory.

            What the situation with Greenland means for Ukraine

            For Ukraine, this story is an alarming signal.

            First, the US under Trump is increasingly using security as a bargaining chip, not as a principle. Second, Europe is beginning to think about its own autonomous security, and this can both strengthen support for Ukraine and disperse resources. Third, Greenland shows: even NATO allies are not immune to pressure if their territory becomes strategically advantageous.

            The world is entering a phase where borders are no longer taboo, and the right of force is returning to global politics. And in this world, Ukraine will have to act as soberly, coldly, and pragmatically as possible. How exactly Ukraine should act on the diplomatic front - we discussed earlier in our material. 

            Greenlandic Rift: Will Denmark and Europe withstand the pressure of Washington's appetites?14.01.26, 09:00 • 63302 views

            Andrii Tymoshchenkov

            PoliticsNews of the WorldPublications
            Nuclear weapons
            Sanctions
            Energy
            War in Ukraine
            Electricity
            Greenland
            Ulf Kristersson
            Keir Starmer
            Mette Frederiksen
            NATO
            Venezuela
            Donald Trump
            Copenhagen
            Great Britain
            European Union
            Emmanuel Macron
            Iceland
            Denmark
            Great Britain
            Europe
            China
            United States
            Ukraine