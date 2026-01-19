$43.180.08
50.320.20
ukenru
05:12 PM • 966 views
Trump urges Europe to focus on Russia's war against Ukraine, not Greenland
Exclusive
04:20 PM • 4856 views
"Shaheds" as a weapon of terror: how Ukrainian air defense works and whether it is possible to close cities 100%
Exclusive
03:17 PM • 10019 views
The price of energy insurance: what Ukraine pays for electricity imports from Europe
02:59 PM • 12191 views
Ukrainians spent UAH 11.3 billion on the "winter thousand": most often on utilities, groceries, medicines, and donations
02:58 PM • 14566 views
Trump opens a second front in Europe: the situation around Greenland escalates
Exclusive
01:29 PM • 13815 views
What should be the temperature and humidity in the home: doctor's answer
Exclusive
11:57 AM • 30585 views
SBU to investigate possible harm to the state if Zelinsky is appointed head of the State Aviation Service
11:54 AM • 30967 views
Trump's "personal yes," the "Prosperity Deal," and negotiations: what is being decided in Davos for Ukraine
11:48 AM • 17879 views
National Police completed the investigation of the criminal case regarding the death of an Odesa businessman in the scandalous Odrex clinic
January 19, 07:52 AM • 23402 views
Enemy pulls reserves to Pokrovsk: Syrskyi reveals situation in Pokrovsk direction
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−16°
1m/s
84%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Threads surpasses X in mobile app popularity - reportJanuary 19, 07:47 AM • 23252 views
Tina Karol's new TikTok song about "light," "warmth," and "goodness" was ridiculed onlinePhotoJanuary 19, 08:40 AM • 26158 views
Why is the Ministry of Health delaying the decision on the licenses of the scandalous Odrex: the inspection was completed more than a week ago, but there are still no resultsJanuary 19, 09:09 AM • 46196 views
Due to new Russian attacks, power outages in 5 regions, emergency blackouts, situation in Kyiv and region remains difficult - Ministry of EnergyJanuary 19, 10:04 AM • 24117 views
Tymoshenko's property seizure: court announces adjournment until tomorrowJanuary 19, 11:20 AM • 17227 views
Publications
Trump opens a second front in Europe: the situation around Greenland escalates02:58 PM • 14556 views
SBU to investigate possible harm to the state if Zelinsky is appointed head of the State Aviation Service
Exclusive
11:57 AM • 30579 views
Trump's "personal yes," the "Prosperity Deal," and negotiations: what is being decided in Davos for Ukraine11:54 AM • 30961 views
Why is the Ministry of Health delaying the decision on the licenses of the scandalous Odrex: the inspection was completed more than a week ago, but there are still no resultsJanuary 19, 09:09 AM • 46234 views
World Pizza Day: How a simple dish became a global legendJanuary 17, 08:55 AM • 69890 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Oleh Syniehubov
Ihor Terekhov
Denys Shmyhal
Rafael Grossi
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Greenland
Denmark
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Mom's copy": Inna Miroshnychenko touchingly congratulated her son on his birthdayPhoto02:12 PM • 7240 views
Tina Karol's new TikTok song about "light," "warmth," and "goodness" was ridiculed onlinePhotoJanuary 19, 08:40 AM • 26187 views
Threads surpasses X in mobile app popularity - reportJanuary 19, 07:47 AM • 23279 views
Jennifer Lawrence said she lost a role in Tarantino's film because she "wasn't good enough"January 18, 03:14 AM • 29502 views
Macron appeared in sunglasses at a meeting at the Élysée PalaceVideoJanuary 17, 07:26 AM • 41739 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Shahed-136
Boeing 747

Trump urges Europe to focus on Russia's war against Ukraine, not Greenland

Kyiv • UNN

 • 966 views

Donald Trump criticized European leaders for resisting his plans to acquire Greenland. He emphasized that Europe should focus on Russia's war with Ukraine.

Trump urges Europe to focus on Russia's war against Ukraine, not Greenland

US President Donald Trump stated that Europe should focus on Russia's war with Ukraine, not on Greenland, UNN reports.

Details

In a phone interview with NBC News, Trump criticized European leaders who resisted his efforts to acquire Greenland, which he said was necessary to protect national security from external threats.

EU leaders to shift focus in Davos from Ukraine to Greenland after Trump's threats - Media19.01.26, 15:12 • 5358 views

"Europe should focus on Russia's war with Ukraine, because, frankly, you see what it has led to," Trump said. "That's what Europe should focus on, not Greenland."

When asked if he would follow through on plans to impose tariffs on European countries if no deal was reached on Greenland, Trump replied: "I am 100% following through on that."

Trump opens a second front in Europe: the situation around Greenland escalates19.01.26, 16:58 • 14566 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkrainePolitics
War in Ukraine
Greenland
Donald Trump
Europe
Ukraine