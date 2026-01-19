Trump urges Europe to focus on Russia's war against Ukraine, not Greenland

US President Donald Trump stated that Europe should focus on Russia's war with Ukraine, not on Greenland, UNN reports.

Details

In a phone interview with NBC News, Trump criticized European leaders who resisted his efforts to acquire Greenland, which he said was necessary to protect national security from external threats.

"Europe should focus on Russia's war with Ukraine, because, frankly, you see what it has led to," Trump said. "That's what Europe should focus on, not Greenland."

When asked if he would follow through on plans to impose tariffs on European countries if no deal was reached on Greenland, Trump replied: "I am 100% following through on that."

