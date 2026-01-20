"Fought alongside me in the most difficult areas": Syrskyi praises appointment of Colonel Yelizarov as Deputy Commander of the Air Force
Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi positively assessed the appointment of Colonel Pavlo Yelizarov as Deputy Commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Syrskyi noted that Yelizarov fought alongside him in difficult areas, and his unmanned aerial vehicle unit, Lasar's group, became one of the most effective in all the Defense Forces.
Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi assessed the appointment of Colonel Pavlo Yelizarov "Lazar" as Deputy Commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This is reported by UNN.
Details
According to the Commander-in-Chief, he has personally known Yelizarov since the first days of repelling Russia's full-scale aggression.
He fought alongside us in the most difficult areas. The unmanned aerial vehicle unit of National Guardsman Yelizarov - Lasar's group - has come a long way in its development and has become one of the most effective in all the Defense Forces of Ukraine.
He is convinced that with Yelizarov's participation, taking into account his experience and innovative approaches, the "small air defense" system will be improved.
"I am convinced that in his new position, Colonel Yelizarov will demonstrate his best qualities for the effective use of the designated segment of forces and means in the fight against enemy attack UAVs," the Commander-in-Chief added.
Earlier, Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov signed an order appointing Pavlo Yelizarov as Deputy Commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who will be responsible for the development of small air defense.
