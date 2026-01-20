$43.180.08
Ukraine's Defense Forces hit a UAV warehouse in Luhansk region and oil facilities in Russia - General Staff
05:12 PM • 14081 views
Trump urges Europe to focus on Russia's war against Ukraine, not Greenland
Exclusive
January 19, 04:20 PM • 16473 views
"Shaheds" as a weapon of terror: how Ukrainian air defense works and whether it is possible to close cities 100%
Exclusive
January 19, 03:17 PM • 18761 views
The price of energy insurance: what Ukraine pays for electricity imports from Europe
January 19, 02:59 PM • 19349 views
Ukrainians spent UAH 11.3 billion on the "winter thousand": most often on utilities, groceries, medicines, and donations
January 19, 02:58 PM • 22744 views
Trump opens a second front in Europe: the situation around Greenland escalates
Exclusive
January 19, 01:29 PM • 15999 views
What should be the temperature and humidity in the home: doctor's answer
Exclusive
January 19, 11:57 AM • 37142 views
SBU to investigate possible harm to the state if Zelinsky is appointed head of the State Aviation Service
January 19, 11:54 AM • 35944 views
Trump's "personal yes," the "Prosperity Deal," and negotiations: what is being decided in Davos for Ukraine
January 19, 11:48 AM • 18472 views
National Police completed the investigation of the criminal case regarding the death of an Odesa businessman in the scandalous Odrex clinic
"Fought alongside me in the most difficult areas": Syrskyi praises appointment of Colonel Yelizarov as Deputy Commander of the Air Force

Kyiv • UNN

 • 42 views

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi positively assessed the appointment of Colonel Pavlo Yelizarov as Deputy Commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Syrskyi noted that Yelizarov fought alongside him in difficult areas, and his unmanned aerial vehicle unit, Lasar's group, became one of the most effective in all the Defense Forces.

"Fought alongside me in the most difficult areas": Syrskyi praises appointment of Colonel Yelizarov as Deputy Commander of the Air Force

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi assessed the appointment of Colonel Pavlo Yelizarov "Lazar" as Deputy Commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This is reported by UNN.

Details

According to the Commander-in-Chief, he has personally known Yelizarov since the first days of repelling Russia's full-scale aggression.

He fought alongside us in the most difficult areas. The unmanned aerial vehicle unit of National Guardsman Yelizarov - Lasar's group - has come a long way in its development and has become one of the most effective in all the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

- Syrskyi said.

He is convinced that with Yelizarov's participation, taking into account his experience and innovative approaches, the "small air defense" system will be improved.

"I am convinced that in his new position, Colonel Yelizarov will demonstrate his best qualities for the effective use of the designated segment of forces and means in the fight against enemy attack UAVs," the Commander-in-Chief added.

Recall

Earlier, Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov signed an order appointing Pavlo Yelizarov as Deputy Commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who will be responsible for the development of small air defense.

Zelenskyy appoints new Deputy Commander of the Air Force: what is known about Pavlo Yelizarov19.01.26, 20:56 • 1812 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in UkrainePolitics
War in Ukraine
Mykhailo Fedorov
Ukrainian Air Force
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Oleksandr Syrskyi