Zelenskyy appoints new Deputy Commander of the Air Force: what is known about Pavlo Yelizarov

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed a new deputy commander of the Air Force – Pavlo Yelizarov. This was announced by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

As Zelenskyy noted, Ukraine will have a new approach to the use of air defense by the Air Force. This applies to mobile fire groups, interceptor drones, and other means of "small" air defense.

I approved the appointment of a new deputy commander of the Air Force – Pavlo Yelizarov. In the army, he is known as Lazar, a special unit that works, and works effectively. Together with the Minister of Defense of Ukraine and the military command, a new organization for the entire component of such sky protection must be developed – and will be developed - Zelenskyy stated.

Who is Pavlo Yelizarov

Pavlo Yelizarov is the commander of the Lasar's Group unmanned aerial vehicle unit of the National Guard of Ukraine, his pseudonym is "Lazar". He participated in the defense of Kyiv and battles in the Zaporizhzhia direction.

Before that, he was Deputy Minister of Transport and Communications of Ukraine (2007-2008), Deputy Head of the State Road Service of Ukraine (2009-2010), as well as a producer, media manager, co-founder of a group of companies that created Savik Shuster's talk show and the 3S.TV channel.

