06:36 PM
Ukraine's Defense Forces hit a UAV warehouse in Luhansk region and oil facilities in Russia - General Staff
05:12 PM
Trump urges Europe to focus on Russia's war against Ukraine, not Greenland
Exclusive
04:20 PM
"Shaheds" as a weapon of terror: how Ukrainian air defense works and whether it is possible to close cities 100%
Exclusive
03:17 PM
The price of energy insurance: what Ukraine pays for electricity imports from Europe
02:59 PM
Ukrainians spent UAH 11.3 billion on the "winter thousand": most often on utilities, groceries, medicines, and donations
02:58 PM
Trump opens a second front in Europe: the situation around Greenland escalates
Exclusive
01:29 PM
What should be the temperature and humidity in the home: doctor's answer
Exclusive
January 19, 11:57 AM
SBU to investigate possible harm to the state if Zelinsky is appointed head of the State Aviation Service
January 19, 11:54 AM
Trump's "personal yes," the "Prosperity Deal," and negotiations: what is being decided in Davos for Ukraine
January 19, 11:48 AM
National Police completed the investigation of the criminal case regarding the death of an Odesa businessman in the scandalous Odrex clinic
Zelenskyy appoints new Deputy Commander of the Air Force: what is known about Pavlo Yelizarov

Kyiv • UNN

 • 302 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed Pavlo Yelizarov as the new Deputy Commander of the Air Force.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed a new deputy commander of the Air Force – Pavlo Yelizarov. This was announced by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

As Zelenskyy noted, Ukraine will have a new approach to the use of air defense by the Air Force. This applies to mobile fire groups, interceptor drones, and other means of "small" air defense.

I approved the appointment of a new deputy commander of the Air Force – Pavlo Yelizarov. In the army, he is known as Lazar, a special unit that works, and works effectively. Together with the Minister of Defense of Ukraine and the military command, a new organization for the entire component of such sky protection must be developed – and will be developed

- Zelenskyy stated.

Who is Pavlo Yelizarov

Pavlo Yelizarov is the commander of the Lasar's Group unmanned aerial vehicle unit of the National Guard of Ukraine, his pseudonym is "Lazar". He participated in the defense of Kyiv and battles in the Zaporizhzhia direction.

Before that, he was Deputy Minister of Transport and Communications of Ukraine (2007-2008), Deputy Head of the State Road Service of Ukraine (2009-2010), as well as a producer, media manager, co-founder of a group of companies that created Savik Shuster's talk show and the 3S.TV channel.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyPolitics
War in Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine