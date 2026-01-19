"There will be asymmetric operations against the Russian Federation": Zelenskyy revealed details of the meeting with Vasyl Malyuk

Photo: t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

On Monday, January 19, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Vasyl Malyuk, who until recently headed the Security Service of Ukraine, but despite his de facto dismissal, remained in the SBU system. This was reported by UNN with reference to Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Details

Zelenskyy stated that he heard Malyuk's report on asymmetric operations against Russia.

All necessary resources of the Security Service of Ukraine and other state structures are fully provided - the post says.

Later, in an address to the public on January 19, Zelenskyy spoke about the details of his meetings with SBU representatives. These included Yevhen Khmara, Oleksandr Poklad, and Vasyl Malyuk.

I instructed Oleksandr Poklad to provide the public with all the necessary details. Lieutenant General Vasyl Malyuk was at the report - active asymmetric operations against Russia will take place, and there are resources for this. - said Zelenskyy.

Recall

The Verkhovna Rada supported the submission for the resignation of Vasyl Malyuk from the post of head of the Security Service of Ukraine on January 13. 235 deputies voted for Malyuk's dismissal, while 47 voted against, and 9 abstained.