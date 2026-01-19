Kyiv is expanding its distributed generation network and attracting reserves, but emergency blackouts will not be canceled - Shmyhal

Ukrainian Energy Minister Denys Shmyhal chaired a meeting of the Emergency Response Headquarters in the capital and Kyiv region. Following the meeting, priority steps were identified to stabilize the region's energy and heating systems. This was reported by UNN.

Details

Due to the persistent deficit in the energy system, Kyiv cannot currently abandon emergency power outages. The government has identified the development of distributed generation as a priority task.

The strategic task is a plan for the development of distributed generation in the city. We must reach additional capacities of over 100 MW. This will make the capital more resilient to attacks. - Shmyhal reported.

To accelerate the installation of cogeneration units and modular boiler houses, the authorities plan to simplify bureaucratic procedures as much as possible.

Restoration of heat supply

Repair work at thermal power facilities continues around the clock. 60 additional brigades, formed by specialists from all over the country, have been engaged to eliminate accidents in Kyiv.

This is a joint effort of the entire country: 40 brigades were provided by "Ukrzaliznytsia," 18 arrived to help from the regions, including 13 from Kyiv region, and specialists from "Kyivteploenergo" are also involved. - the head of government noted.

Reinforcements from Lviv are also expected to arrive. Two brigades are working simultaneously on the most difficult sections to restore heat to Kyiv residents' homes as quickly as possible.

