Exclusive
11:57 AM • 7640 views
SBU to investigate possible harm to the state if Zelinsky is appointed head of the State Aviation Service
11:54 AM • 10588 views
Trump's "personal yes," the "Prosperity Deal," and negotiations: what is being decided in Davos for Ukraine
11:48 AM • 7018 views
National Police completed the investigation of the criminal case regarding the death of an Odesa businessman in the scandalous Odrex clinic
07:52 AM • 14342 views
Enemy pulls reserves to Pokrovsk: Syrskyi reveals situation in Pokrovsk direction
07:13 AM • 22725 views
Trump's threats regarding Greenland force Europe to consider an alliance without the US, with a "coalition of the willing" option taking into account Ukraine's strength - Politico
January 18, 11:31 AM • 35295 views
Frosts and cold snap in Ukraine: what weather to expect next
Exclusive
January 18, 10:58 AM • 56704 views
One of the most interesting and unconventional weeks of the entire year: astrological forecast for January 18-25
January 18, 08:25 AM • 45739 views
European countries have begun to fight Russia's "shadow fleet" - ISW
January 17, 12:49 PM • 77265 views
General Staff confirms enemy air defense and drone depot hit in occupied territories
January 17, 12:29 PM • 110161 views
New curfew rules: law enforcement explained point by point how it works
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Heating

130 "Points of Invincibility" of the State Emergency Service operate in Kyiv and the region: how many people received assistance

Kyiv • UNN

 • 252 views

130 "Points of Invincibility" of the State Emergency Service operate around the clock in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast. Since their opening, almost 39,000 people have received assistance there.

130 "Points of Invincibility" of the State Emergency Service operate in Kyiv and the region: how many people received assistance

In Kyiv and Kyiv region, 130 "Points of Invincibility" of the State Emergency Service operate around the clock, 100 of which are tent-based, UNN reports with reference to the State Emergency Service.

Details

As rescuers reported, in total, since the beginning of their operation, almost 39,000 people have received assistance at the "Points of Invincibility".

Zelenskyy: Kyiv needs more Invincibility Points and existing ones need to be checked

SES psychologists are working on site, and since the beginning of this day, they have already provided support to 148 residents.

Will the curfew be lifted and how will the Invincibility Points be updated: the first meeting of the headquarters on the situation in Kyiv took place

Additionally

Rescuers are on duty around the clock at the SES points so that every resident can receive the necessary support.

The points offer:

▫️ warmth (tents are equipped with heat guns and generators);

▫️ internet connection and power for devices;

▫️ hot water and tea;

▫️ first aid kits for assistance if needed.

You can also seek help at police departments.

Antonina Tumanova

