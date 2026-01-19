130 "Points of Invincibility" of the State Emergency Service operate in Kyiv and the region: how many people received assistance

In Kyiv and Kyiv region, 130 "Points of Invincibility" of the State Emergency Service operate around the clock, 100 of which are tent-based, UNN reports with reference to the State Emergency Service.

Details

As rescuers reported, in total, since the beginning of their operation, almost 39,000 people have received assistance at the "Points of Invincibility".

Zelenskyy: Kyiv needs more Invincibility Points and existing ones need to be checked

SES psychologists are working on site, and since the beginning of this day, they have already provided support to 148 residents.

Will the curfew be lifted and how will the Invincibility Points be updated: the first meeting of the headquarters on the situation in Kyiv took place

Additionally

Rescuers are on duty around the clock at the SES points so that every resident can receive the necessary support.

The points offer:

▫️ warmth (tents are equipped with heat guns and generators);

▫️ internet connection and power for devices;

▫️ hot water and tea;

▫️ first aid kits for assistance if needed.

You can also seek help at police departments.