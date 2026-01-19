Denmark says dialogue with Trump must move from Truth Social to the negotiating room

Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke said that dialogue with US President Donald Trump must move "from Truth Social to the negotiating room," UNN reports with reference to Sky News.

"We have red lines that cannot be crossed," Lars Løkke Rasmussen said, adding that the parties involved must "move this dialogue from Truth Social to the negotiating room."

Earlier, the media quoted the Danish Foreign Minister as saying that Donald Trump "will never be able to achieve" his goals through pressure.

NATO will continue cooperation with Denmark and Greenland on security - Rutte

Trump previously stated that the security considerations of the US and the entire world are key to his desire to take control of Greenland, suggesting that Russia and China could take control of the Arctic if Washington does not.