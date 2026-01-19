NATO will continue cooperation with Denmark and Greenland on security - Rutte
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte announced the continuation of cooperation with Denmark and Greenland on the security of the Arctic region. The Arctic, including Greenland, is important for collective security.
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte stated that the Alliance will continue cooperation with Denmark and Greenland on security issues, reports UNN.
In a post on X, Rutte noted that the group discussed "how important the Arctic, including Greenland, is for our collective security."
He said that NATO would continue to cooperate with Denmark and Greenland on the security of the Arctic region in the future.
We discussed how important the Arctic, including Greenland, is for our collective security and how Denmark is increasing investment in key capabilities. We will continue to cooperate as allies on these important issues.
