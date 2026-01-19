$43.180.08
NATO will continue cooperation with Denmark and Greenland on security - Rutte

Kyiv • UNN

 • 130 views

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte announced the continuation of cooperation with Denmark and Greenland on the security of the Arctic region. The Arctic, including Greenland, is important for collective security.

NATO will continue cooperation with Denmark and Greenland on security - Rutte

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte stated that the Alliance will continue cooperation with Denmark and Greenland on security issues, reports UNN.

Details

In a post on X, Rutte noted that the group discussed "how important the Arctic, including Greenland, is for our collective security."

Trump opens a second front in Europe: the situation around Greenland escalates19.01.26, 16:58 • 15873 views

He said that NATO would continue to cooperate with Denmark and Greenland on the security of the Arctic region in the future.

We discussed how important the Arctic, including Greenland, is for our collective security and how Denmark is increasing investment in key capabilities. We will continue to cooperate as allies on these important issues.

- Rutte emphasized.

Denmark and Greenland propose to the alliance head to organize a NATO Arctic mission19.01.26, 19:42 • 342 views

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
Greenland
Mark Rutte
NATO
Denmark