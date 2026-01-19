Denmark and Greenland propose to the alliance head to organize a NATO Arctic mission

Denmark and Greenland discussed the possibility of deploying a NATO mission in Greenland and the Arctic. This was stated by Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen, UNN reports with reference to Sky News.

Troels Lund Poulsen made the statement after meeting with NATO chief Mark Rutte and Greenland's Foreign Minister Vivian Motzfeldt in Brussels.

"We have proposed it. The NATO Secretary General has also taken note of it, and I hope that we can now develop a framework to achieve this goal," he said.

"This is also in line with what we have discussed with the Greenlandic government."

Earlier, Trump stated that US and global security considerations are key to his desire to take control of Greenland, suggesting that Russia and China could take control of the Arctic if Washington does not.

