Denmark and Greenland propose to the alliance head to organize a NATO Arctic mission

$43.180.08
50.320.20
ukenru
05:12 PM • 1832 views
Trump urges Europe to focus on Russia's war against Ukraine, not Greenland
Exclusive
04:20 PM • 6216 views
"Shaheds" as a weapon of terror: how Ukrainian air defense works and whether it is possible to close cities 100%
Exclusive
03:17 PM • 10686 views
The price of energy insurance: what Ukraine pays for electricity imports from Europe
02:59 PM • 12882 views
Ukrainians spent UAH 11.3 billion on the "winter thousand": most often on utilities, groceries, medicines, and donations
02:58 PM • 15312 views
Trump opens a second front in Europe: the situation around Greenland escalates
Exclusive
01:29 PM • 14070 views
What should be the temperature and humidity in the home: doctor's answer
Exclusive
11:57 AM • 31110 views
SBU to investigate possible harm to the state if Zelinsky is appointed head of the State Aviation Service
11:54 AM • 31302 views
Trump's "personal yes," the "Prosperity Deal," and negotiations: what is being decided in Davos for Ukraine
January 19, 11:48 AM • 17943 views
National Police completed the investigation of the criminal case regarding the death of an Odesa businessman in the scandalous Odrex clinic
January 19, 07:52 AM • 23484 views
Enemy pulls reserves to Pokrovsk: Syrskyi reveals situation in Pokrovsk direction
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−16°
1m/s
84%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Threads surpasses X in mobile app popularity - reportJanuary 19, 07:47 AM • 23748 views
Tina Karol's new TikTok song about "light," "warmth," and "goodness" was ridiculed onlinePhotoJanuary 19, 08:40 AM • 26708 views
Why is the Ministry of Health delaying the decision on the licenses of the scandalous Odrex: the inspection was completed more than a week ago, but there are still no resultsJanuary 19, 09:09 AM • 46837 views
Due to new Russian attacks, power outages in 5 regions, emergency blackouts, situation in Kyiv and region remains difficult - Ministry of EnergyJanuary 19, 10:04 AM • 24517 views
Tymoshenko's property seizure: court announces adjournment until tomorrowJanuary 19, 11:20 AM • 17603 views
Publications
Trump opens a second front in Europe: the situation around Greenland escalates02:58 PM • 15312 views
SBU to investigate possible harm to the state if Zelinsky is appointed head of the State Aviation Service
Exclusive
11:57 AM • 31110 views
Trump's "personal yes," the "Prosperity Deal," and negotiations: what is being decided in Davos for Ukraine11:54 AM • 31302 views
Why is the Ministry of Health delaying the decision on the licenses of the scandalous Odrex: the inspection was completed more than a week ago, but there are still no resultsJanuary 19, 09:09 AM • 46889 views
World Pizza Day: How a simple dish became a global legendJanuary 17, 08:55 AM • 70190 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Oleh Syniehubov
Ihor Terekhov
Denys Shmyhal
Rafael Grossi
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Greenland
Denmark
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Mom's copy": Inna Miroshnychenko touchingly congratulated her son on his birthdayPhoto02:12 PM • 7572 views
Tina Karol's new TikTok song about "light," "warmth," and "goodness" was ridiculed onlinePhotoJanuary 19, 08:40 AM • 26746 views
Threads surpasses X in mobile app popularity - reportJanuary 19, 07:47 AM • 23795 views
Jennifer Lawrence said she lost a role in Tarantino's film because she "wasn't good enough"January 18, 03:14 AM • 29646 views
Macron appeared in sunglasses at a meeting at the Élysée PalaceVideoJanuary 17, 07:26 AM • 41889 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Shahed-136
Boeing 747

Denmark and Greenland propose to the alliance head to organize a NATO Arctic mission

Kyiv • UNN

 • 126 views

Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen announced discussions on the possibility of deploying a NATO mission in Greenland and the Arctic. This followed a meeting with NATO chief Mark Rutte and Greenlandic Foreign Minister Vivian Motzfeldt.

Denmark and Greenland propose to the alliance head to organize a NATO Arctic mission

Denmark and Greenland discussed the possibility of deploying a NATO mission in Greenland and the Arctic. This was stated by Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen, UNN reports with reference to Sky News.

Details

Troels Lund Poulsen made the statement after meeting with NATO chief Mark Rutte and Greenland's Foreign Minister Vivian Motzfeldt in Brussels.

"We have proposed it. The NATO Secretary General has also taken note of it, and I hope that we can now develop a framework to achieve this goal," he said.

"The time has come, and it will be done": Trump accused Denmark of failing to protect Greenland from the "Russian threat"19.01.26, 12:07 • 3400 views

"This is also in line with what we have discussed with the Greenlandic government."

Add

Earlier, Trump stated that US and global security considerations are key to his desire to take control of Greenland, suggesting that Russia and China could take control of the Arctic if Washington does not.

Trump opens a second front in Europe: the situation around Greenland escalates19.01.26, 16:58 • 15324 views

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
Greenland
Mark Rutte
Troels Lund Poulsen
NATO
Donald Trump
Brussels
Denmark
China
United States