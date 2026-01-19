Veterans can get free car insurance through "Diia": what is known

$43.180.08
50.320.20
ukenru
Exclusive
04:20 PM • 464 views
"Shaheds" as a weapon of terror: how Ukrainian air defense works and whether it is possible to close cities 100%
Exclusive
03:17 PM • 4070 views
The price of energy insurance: what Ukraine pays for electricity imports from Europe
02:59 PM • 8024 views
Ukrainians spent UAH 11.3 billion on the "winter thousand": most often on utilities, groceries, medicines, and donations
02:58 PM • 10774 views
Trump opens a second front in Europe: the situation around Greenland escalates
Exclusive
01:29 PM • 12164 views
What should be the temperature and humidity in the home: doctor's answer
Exclusive
11:57 AM • 28200 views
SBU to investigate possible harm to the state if Zelinsky is appointed head of the State Aviation Service
11:54 AM • 29134 views
Trump's "personal yes," the "Prosperity Deal," and negotiations: what is being decided in Davos for Ukraine
11:48 AM • 17617 views
National Police completed the investigation of the criminal case regarding the death of an Odesa businessman in the scandalous Odrex clinic
January 19, 07:52 AM • 23101 views
Enemy pulls reserves to Pokrovsk: Syrskyi reveals situation in Pokrovsk direction
January 19, 07:13 AM • 31410 views
Trump's threats regarding Greenland force Europe to consider an alliance without the US, with a "coalition of the willing" option taking into account Ukraine's strength - Politico
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−16°
1m/s
84%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Threads surpasses X in mobile app popularity - reportJanuary 19, 07:47 AM • 20916 views
Tina Karol's new TikTok song about "light," "warmth," and "goodness" was ridiculed onlinePhotoJanuary 19, 08:40 AM • 23587 views
Why is the Ministry of Health delaying the decision on the licenses of the scandalous Odrex: the inspection was completed more than a week ago, but there are still no resultsJanuary 19, 09:09 AM • 43251 views
Due to new Russian attacks, power outages in 5 regions, emergency blackouts, situation in Kyiv and region remains difficult - Ministry of EnergyJanuary 19, 10:04 AM • 22478 views
Tymoshenko's property seizure: court announces adjournment until tomorrow11:20 AM • 15556 views
Publications
Trump opens a second front in Europe: the situation around Greenland escalates02:58 PM • 10787 views
SBU to investigate possible harm to the state if Zelinsky is appointed head of the State Aviation Service
Exclusive
11:57 AM • 28208 views
Trump's "personal yes," the "Prosperity Deal," and negotiations: what is being decided in Davos for Ukraine11:54 AM • 29140 views
Why is the Ministry of Health delaying the decision on the licenses of the scandalous Odrex: the inspection was completed more than a week ago, but there are still no resultsJanuary 19, 09:09 AM • 43294 views
World Pizza Day: How a simple dish became a global legendJanuary 17, 08:55 AM • 68432 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Oleh Syniehubov
Ihor Terekhov
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Musician
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Greenland
Kharkiv
Denmark
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Mom's copy": Inna Miroshnychenko touchingly congratulated her son on his birthdayPhoto02:12 PM • 5354 views
Tina Karol's new TikTok song about "light," "warmth," and "goodness" was ridiculed onlinePhotoJanuary 19, 08:40 AM • 23619 views
Threads surpasses X in mobile app popularity - reportJanuary 19, 07:47 AM • 20945 views
Jennifer Lawrence said she lost a role in Tarantino's film because she "wasn't good enough"January 18, 03:14 AM • 28652 views
Macron appeared in sunglasses at a meeting at the Élysée PalaceVideoJanuary 17, 07:26 AM • 40962 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Financial Times
Boeing 747

Veterans can get free car insurance through "Diia": what is known

Kyiv • UNN

 • 116 views

Ukrainian veterans have the opportunity to get mandatory car insurance for free. The state fully covers the cost of the policy, returning funds to the card through "Diia".

Veterans can get free car insurance through "Diia": what is known

Ukrainian veterans have the opportunity to obtain mandatory car insurance (motor third-party liability insurance) virtually free of charge. Thanks to the digitalization of services, the state fully covers the cost of the policy, returning the funds directly to the card. This was reported by the Ministry of Veterans Affairs, writes UNN.

How it works

As noted by the agency, the support mechanism consists of two parts. The first 50% discount is provided by the insurance company immediately upon policy issuance (this is a legally enshrined benefit). The remaining part, i.e., the part that the veteran paid independently, is reimbursed by the state through a service in the "Diia" application. As a result, the cost of insurance for a combatant is 0 UAH.

Who can receive compensation

The service is available to citizens who have a veteran's ID in "Diia" (combatant or person with a disability due to war). The main conditions for receiving payment are:

  • a valid motor third-party liability insurance policy, issued with a benefit (50% discount);
    • the car has an engine volume of up to 2500 cm³ or an electric motor with a power of up to 100 kW;
      • the vehicle is used for personal needs (not for taxi or commercial transportation);
        • availability of a verified tax number (RNOKPP).

          The application process takes only a few minutes on a smartphone. After opening the "Diia" application, go to the "Veteran PRO" section and then do the following:

          1. Select the service "Motor Third-Party Liability Insurance Compensation".

          2. Specify the account ("eRecovery" card or another virtual card in "Diia") for crediting funds.

          3. Click "Submit application" and wait for the crediting.

          The application deadline has been extended, so you can receive money even if the insurance contract has already expired. This rule also applies to policies concluded in January-February 2025. The technical possibility to submit an application for such "old" contracts will appear in the near future (the system is currently being finalized), and veterans will have three months to apply for compensation.

          - the message says.

          The Ministry of Veterans Affairs reported that since the start of the program, 50,000 veterans across Ukraine have already used the service, and the total amount of paid compensation has exceeded 80 million hryvnias.

          Veterans to receive 50% state compensation for car insurance - Cabinet of Ministers22.08.25, 15:03 • 3904 views

          Olga Rozgon

          SocietyAuto
          State budget
          Road traffic accident
          Bank card
          War in Ukraine
          Ukraine