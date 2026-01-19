Veterans can get free car insurance through "Diia": what is known

Ukrainian veterans have the opportunity to obtain mandatory car insurance (motor third-party liability insurance) virtually free of charge. Thanks to the digitalization of services, the state fully covers the cost of the policy, returning the funds directly to the card. This was reported by the Ministry of Veterans Affairs, writes UNN.

How it works

As noted by the agency, the support mechanism consists of two parts. The first 50% discount is provided by the insurance company immediately upon policy issuance (this is a legally enshrined benefit). The remaining part, i.e., the part that the veteran paid independently, is reimbursed by the state through a service in the "Diia" application. As a result, the cost of insurance for a combatant is 0 UAH.

Who can receive compensation

The service is available to citizens who have a veteran's ID in "Diia" (combatant or person with a disability due to war). The main conditions for receiving payment are:

a valid motor third-party liability insurance policy, issued with a benefit (50% discount);

the car has an engine volume of up to 2500 cm³ or an electric motor with a power of up to 100 kW;

the vehicle is used for personal needs (not for taxi or commercial transportation);

availability of a verified tax number (RNOKPP).

The application process takes only a few minutes on a smartphone. After opening the "Diia" application, go to the "Veteran PRO" section and then do the following:

1. Select the service "Motor Third-Party Liability Insurance Compensation".

2. Specify the account ("eRecovery" card or another virtual card in "Diia") for crediting funds.

3. Click "Submit application" and wait for the crediting.

The application deadline has been extended, so you can receive money even if the insurance contract has already expired. This rule also applies to policies concluded in January-February 2025. The technical possibility to submit an application for such "old" contracts will appear in the near future (the system is currently being finalized), and veterans will have three months to apply for compensation. - the message says.

The Ministry of Veterans Affairs reported that since the start of the program, 50,000 veterans across Ukraine have already used the service, and the total amount of paid compensation has exceeded 80 million hryvnias.

