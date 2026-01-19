Analysts warn of nuclear risks amid Iran's internal crisis

Rising tensions between the US and Iran, coupled with internal protests, threaten the security of Tehran's nuclear assets. Experts emphasize that the destabilization of the Iranian theocracy could lead to a loss of control over dangerous materials. This is stated in the AP material, writes UNN.

Details

Former nuclear weapons inspector David Albright notes that in conditions of chaos, the government may lose the ability to protect its assets. The greatest concern is caused by stockpiles of highly enriched uranium, the net mass of which, according to the IAEA, is more than 440 kilograms.

Containers with this material are mobile, which creates a risk of their theft by individual factions within the country or smuggling to non-state actors.

Uncertainty of stock status

The IAEA reports a loss of "continuity of knowledge" regarding Iranian nuclear facilities after a series of strikes by the US and Israel. Currently, the agency does not have confirmed information about the location and condition of uranium stockpiles enriched to 60%. Analysts suggest that some of the materials may remain under the rubble in tunnels, which makes them difficult to access, but the risk of their diversion to a secret military program remains real.

Threat of sabotage at the Bushehr reactor

In addition to uranium stockpiles, the commercial nuclear power plant in Bushehr is under threat. In the event of an internal conflict, the facility could become a target for sabotage. According to Albright, a serious accident at the reactor would lead to the spread of radioactive fallout to neighboring countries – the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and Oman – within 12-15 hours.

