Analysts warn of nuclear risks amid Iran's internal crisis

$43.180.08
50.320.20
ukenru
06:36 PM • 2684 views
Ukraine's Defense Forces hit a UAV warehouse in Luhansk region and oil facilities in Russia - General Staff
05:12 PM • 8324 views
Trump urges Europe to focus on Russia's war against Ukraine, not Greenland
Exclusive
04:20 PM • 12195 views
"Shaheds" as a weapon of terror: how Ukrainian air defense works and whether it is possible to close cities 100%
Exclusive
03:17 PM • 14670 views
The price of energy insurance: what Ukraine pays for electricity imports from Europe
02:59 PM • 16307 views
Ukrainians spent UAH 11.3 billion on the "winter thousand": most often on utilities, groceries, medicines, and donations
02:58 PM • 19292 views
Trump opens a second front in Europe: the situation around Greenland escalates
Exclusive
January 19, 01:29 PM • 15135 views
What should be the temperature and humidity in the home: doctor's answer
Exclusive
January 19, 11:57 AM • 34192 views
SBU to investigate possible harm to the state if Zelinsky is appointed head of the State Aviation Service
January 19, 11:54 AM • 33579 views
Trump's "personal yes," the "Prosperity Deal," and negotiations: what is being decided in Davos for Ukraine
January 19, 11:48 AM • 18219 views
National Police completed the investigation of the criminal case regarding the death of an Odesa businessman in the scandalous Odrex clinic
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−16°
1m/s
84%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Due to new Russian attacks, power outages in 5 regions, emergency blackouts, situation in Kyiv and region remains difficult - Ministry of EnergyJanuary 19, 10:04 AM • 26770 views
Tymoshenko's property seizure: court announces adjournment until tomorrowJanuary 19, 11:20 AM • 19854 views
EU leaders to shift focus in Davos from Ukraine to Greenland after Trump's threats - MediaJanuary 19, 01:12 PM • 6400 views
"Mom's copy": Inna Miroshnychenko touchingly congratulated her son on his birthdayPhoto02:12 PM • 11398 views
"I assume who needs this": Taras Topolya reacted to the leak of his ex-wife's private videosPhoto03:48 PM • 8262 views
Publications
Trump opens a second front in Europe: the situation around Greenland escalates02:58 PM • 19310 views
SBU to investigate possible harm to the state if Zelinsky is appointed head of the State Aviation Service
Exclusive
January 19, 11:57 AM • 34207 views
Trump's "personal yes," the "Prosperity Deal," and negotiations: what is being decided in Davos for UkraineJanuary 19, 11:54 AM • 33586 views
Why is the Ministry of Health delaying the decision on the licenses of the scandalous Odrex: the inspection was completed more than a week ago, but there are still no resultsJanuary 19, 09:09 AM • 50701 views
World Pizza Day: How a simple dish became a global legendJanuary 17, 08:55 AM • 72417 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Denys Shmyhal
Emmanuel Macron
Mark Rutte
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Greenland
China
Denmark
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Mom's copy": Inna Miroshnychenko touchingly congratulated her son on his birthdayPhoto02:12 PM • 11514 views
Tina Karol's new TikTok song about "light," "warmth," and "goodness" was ridiculed onlinePhotoJanuary 19, 08:40 AM • 29323 views
Threads surpasses X in mobile app popularity - reportJanuary 19, 07:47 AM • 25298 views
Jennifer Lawrence said she lost a role in Tarantino's film because she "wasn't good enough"January 18, 03:14 AM • 30670 views
Macron appeared in sunglasses at a meeting at the Élysée PalaceVideoJanuary 17, 07:26 AM • 42909 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
Fox News
Shahed-136

Analysts warn of nuclear risks amid Iran's internal crisis

Kyiv • UNN

 • 94 views

Rising tensions between the US and Iran, as well as internal protests, pose a threat to the security of Tehran's nuclear assets. Experts are concerned about the loss of control over highly enriched uranium and possible sabotage at nuclear power plants.

Analysts warn of nuclear risks amid Iran's internal crisis

Rising tensions between the US and Iran, coupled with internal protests, threaten the security of Tehran's nuclear assets. Experts emphasize that the destabilization of the Iranian theocracy could lead to a loss of control over dangerous materials. This is stated in the AP material, writes UNN.

Details

Former nuclear weapons inspector David Albright notes that in conditions of chaos, the government may lose the ability to protect its assets. The greatest concern is caused by stockpiles of highly enriched uranium, the net mass of which, according to the IAEA, is more than 440 kilograms.

Iran withdraws from nuclear inspection regime: Tehran sharply responds to Western demands20.11.25, 17:57 • 4811 views

Containers with this material are mobile, which creates a risk of their theft by individual factions within the country or smuggling to non-state actors.

Uncertainty of stock status

The IAEA reports a loss of "continuity of knowledge" regarding Iranian nuclear facilities after a series of strikes by the US and Israel. Currently, the agency does not have confirmed information about the location and condition of uranium stockpiles enriched to 60%. Analysts suggest that some of the materials may remain under the rubble in tunnels, which makes them difficult to access, but the risk of their diversion to a secret military program remains real.

Threat of sabotage at the Bushehr reactor

In addition to uranium stockpiles, the commercial nuclear power plant in Bushehr is under threat. In the event of an internal conflict, the facility could become a target for sabotage. According to Albright, a serious accident at the reactor would lead to the spread of radioactive fallout to neighboring countries – the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and Oman – within 12-15 hours.

US and Iran clash over nuclear talks at UN: Washington ready for direct negotiations, Tehran rejects dialogue23.12.25, 22:40 • 4986 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Nuclear weapons
Energy
Israel
International Atomic Energy Agency
Saudi Arabia
Oman
United Arab Emirates
United States
Iran