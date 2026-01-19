$43.180.08
Ukraine's Defense Forces hit a UAV warehouse in Luhansk region and oil facilities in Russia - General Staff
05:12 PM • 10326 views
Trump urges Europe to focus on Russia's war against Ukraine, not Greenland
Exclusive
04:20 PM • 13223 views
"Shaheds" as a weapon of terror: how Ukrainian air defense works and whether it is possible to close cities 100%
Exclusive
03:17 PM • 15705 views
The price of energy insurance: what Ukraine pays for electricity imports from Europe
02:59 PM • 17055 views
Ukrainians spent UAH 11.3 billion on the "winter thousand": most often on utilities, groceries, medicines, and donations
02:58 PM • 20147 views
Trump opens a second front in Europe: the situation around Greenland escalates
Exclusive
January 19, 01:29 PM • 15344 views
What should be the temperature and humidity in the home: doctor's answer
Exclusive
January 19, 11:57 AM • 34948 views
SBU to investigate possible harm to the state if Zelinsky is appointed head of the State Aviation Service
January 19, 11:54 AM • 34153 views
Trump's "personal yes," the "Prosperity Deal," and negotiations: what is being decided in Davos for Ukraine
January 19, 11:48 AM • 18291 views
National Police completed the investigation of the criminal case regarding the death of an Odesa businessman in the scandalous Odrex clinic
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Moldova officially began the procedure of withdrawal from the CIS

Kyiv • UNN

 • 118 views

Moldova has officially initiated the process of denouncing key agreements that form the legal basis of its membership in the CIS. By mid-February, the documents will be submitted to parliament for consideration.

Moldova officially began the procedure of withdrawal from the CIS

The Moldovan authorities have initiated the process of denouncing key agreements that form the legal basis of the country's membership in the Commonwealth of Independent States. This was announced on January 19 by Foreign Minister Mihai Popșoi. This refers to the CIS Charter and the Agreement on the Establishment of the Organization from 1991. This is reported by UNN.

Details

This will mean that the Republic of Moldova will officially no longer be a member of the CIS. The denunciation of these three basic agreements, which are the basis of our presence in the CIS, will give us the right to say this from a legal point of view.

– noted the Deputy Prime Minister.

According to him, the country's participation had already been suspended de facto, but now the process is moving into the legal sphere.

The documents will be submitted to parliament for consideration by mid-February. Mihai Popșoi added: "Legally, in the shortest possible time, the Republic of Moldova will officially no longer be part of the CIS." At the same time, agreements that directly benefit citizens and do not contradict the country's European course may remain in force.

Referendum in Moldova: number of supporters of EU accession exceeds number of opponents21.10.24, 09:36 • 12243 views

In total, Moldova has signed 283 agreements with the CIS, of which more than 70 have already been denounced, and about 60 are in the process of being canceled. Earlier, the parliament also terminated the Cultural Agreement with Russia, which led to the closure of the Russian Center for Science and Culture in Chisinau.

The Russian cultural center was not cultural at all; it was a center under the guise of which activities aimed at undermining the sovereignty of the Republic of Moldova were carried out.

- emphasized Minister of Culture Cristian Jardan.

Russian 'Gerbera' drone found in Moldova: Country's Foreign Ministry condemns incident18.01.26, 00:17 • 5340 views

