The Moldovan authorities have initiated the process of denouncing key agreements that form the legal basis of the country's membership in the Commonwealth of Independent States. This was announced on January 19 by Foreign Minister Mihai Popșoi. This refers to the CIS Charter and the Agreement on the Establishment of the Organization from 1991. This is reported by UNN.

Details

This will mean that the Republic of Moldova will officially no longer be a member of the CIS. The denunciation of these three basic agreements, which are the basis of our presence in the CIS, will give us the right to say this from a legal point of view. – noted the Deputy Prime Minister.

According to him, the country's participation had already been suspended de facto, but now the process is moving into the legal sphere.

The documents will be submitted to parliament for consideration by mid-February. Mihai Popșoi added: "Legally, in the shortest possible time, the Republic of Moldova will officially no longer be part of the CIS." At the same time, agreements that directly benefit citizens and do not contradict the country's European course may remain in force.

In total, Moldova has signed 283 agreements with the CIS, of which more than 70 have already been denounced, and about 60 are in the process of being canceled. Earlier, the parliament also terminated the Cultural Agreement with Russia, which led to the closure of the Russian Center for Science and Culture in Chisinau.

The Russian cultural center was not cultural at all; it was a center under the guise of which activities aimed at undermining the sovereignty of the Republic of Moldova were carried out. - emphasized Minister of Culture Cristian Jardan.

