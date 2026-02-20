Trump appoints son-in-law Jared Kushner as "special peace envoy"

$43.290.03
51.260.09
ukenru
Exclusive
February 19, 03:01 PM • 13745 views
Ukraine confirmed participation in the 2026 Paralympics and denied boycotting the Games
Exclusive
February 19, 02:46 PM • 23347 views
US vs. Iran: Will there be a major war in the Middle East and what's in it for Ukraine?
February 19, 02:37 PM • 19585 views
Ukraine is changing its approach to passenger trains - they want to keep ticket prices "affordable"
Exclusive
February 19, 01:31 PM • 32889 views
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Exclusive
February 19, 12:37 PM • 22626 views
Zaluzhnyi's high-profile interview: expert explained whether it can be considered that the election campaign has started in Ukraine
Exclusive
February 19, 11:28 AM • 34177 views
Demolish or compensate for the cost: can the Odesa community take land from the scandalous Odrex clinic?
February 19, 09:20 AM • 27008 views
"Poisoning" of MPs not related to canteen food, norovirus found - Parliament's apparatus
February 19, 09:12 AM • 25880 views
SBU drones hit the Velikolukskaya oil depot in Russia's Pskov region - source
Exclusive
February 19, 07:36 AM • 25183 views
Potholes on the roads: why asphalt disappears with the snow and where to turn in case of car damage
February 19, 07:02 AM • 18919 views
"They always forget that we are not Russia": Zelenskyy reveals conditions for holding elections in Ukraine
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−6°
1m/s
75%
751mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
US demands allies cut NATO overseas missions and not invite Ukraine to Ankara summit - mediaFebruary 19, 01:59 PM • 11698 views
The most sensitive and vulnerable: what you need to know about the Pisces zodiac signFebruary 19, 02:22 PM • 22567 views
21-year-old Ukrainian in BMW crashes into Montenegrin PM's motorcade, injuries reportedFebruary 19, 04:13 PM • 4270 views
Enemy launched a missile strike on the regional road service: the road industry base was destroyedFebruary 19, 05:03 PM • 6136 views
Man changed sex to female to avoid mobilization - court ordered TCC to remove him from military registration08:57 PM • 6316 views
Publications
The most sensitive and vulnerable: what you need to know about the Pisces zodiac signFebruary 19, 02:22 PM • 22595 views
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Exclusive
February 19, 01:31 PM • 32896 views
Demolish or compensate for the cost: can the Odesa community take land from the scandalous Odrex clinic?
Exclusive
February 19, 11:28 AM • 34180 views
The ice has broken: the fight against pressure on business has moved from a standstill, but custom-made cases have not yet disappearedFebruary 19, 11:15 AM • 34593 views
Ramadan 2026: a holy month of fasting, prayer, and spiritual renewalFebruary 18, 05:10 PM • 46824 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Jeffrey Epstein
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Musician
Viktor Orbán
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
State Border of Ukraine
Hungary
Advertisement
UNN Lite
MELOVIN commented on rumors about his ex-lover's infidelity09:12 PM • 2478 views
Chinese streamer loses 140,000 followers due to beauty filter glitchFebruary 19, 12:42 PM • 22038 views
Iconic Mustang "Eleanor" from the film "Gone in 60 Seconds" has been put up for auctionPhotoFebruary 19, 12:06 PM • 26696 views
Alexis from "Dynasty" touchingly congratulated her 32-year-younger beloved on their wedding anniversaryVideoFebruary 18, 07:06 PM • 26496 views
Shia LaBeouf got into a fight at Mardi Gras with paramedics, arrest, and dancing in the French QuarterPhotoFebruary 18, 12:23 PM • 34257 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Film
Shahed-136

Trump appoints son-in-law Jared Kushner as "special peace envoy"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 174 views

Donald Trump has appointed Jared Kushner as a special peace envoy, introducing him at his "Peace Council." Kushner will focus on mediating new diplomatic agreements, including stabilizing Gaza and the war in Ukraine.

Trump appoints son-in-law Jared Kushner as "special peace envoy"

US President Donald Trump announced his intention to appoint his son-in-law Jared Kushner as a special peace envoy, presenting this decision at his "Peace Council." This was reported by Politico, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that Trump "praised" his new organization's efforts to stabilize and rebuild Gaza, including a promise of $10 billion, although details of what exactly it will be used for are not known.

Trump said Kushner would focus on mediating new diplomatic agreements and praised his previous role in Middle East negotiations, including the Abraham Accords.

Very smart guy. We're making Jared a peace envoy. They're both peace envoys, and I'll tell you what: I watch these guys, and I say - at least they're moving us forward in terms of IQ.

- Trump said about Kushner and Steve Witkoff.

When developing security guarantees for Ukraine, Trump relies on conversations with Putin - Kushner06.01.26, 21:38 • 6974 views

The publication indicates that Kushner, who served as a senior advisor during Trump's first term, played a central role in the administration's efforts to normalize relations between Israel and several Arab states. In addition, Kushner and Witkoff worked together during negotiations to end Russia's war against Ukraine.

We cannot change the past, but I think what you see today is that we can potentially change the future if we focus and do it right. If Jews and Muslims work together, Israelis and Palestinians, Americans, British, Bulgarians, and people from all over the world, then we can unite for a common goal - peace and unity.

- the publication quotes Kushner.

Recall

According to the Associated Press, the US is changing its tactics for negotiations on Ukraine.

Zelenskyy discussed meetings in Geneva with Trump's representatives Kushner and Witkoff14.02.26, 22:45 • 7392 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Steve Witkoff
Israel
United States
Gaza Strip
Ukraine