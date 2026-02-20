Trump appoints son-in-law Jared Kushner as "special peace envoy"

US President Donald Trump announced his intention to appoint his son-in-law Jared Kushner as a special peace envoy, presenting this decision at his "Peace Council." This was reported by Politico, according to UNN.

It is noted that Trump "praised" his new organization's efforts to stabilize and rebuild Gaza, including a promise of $10 billion, although details of what exactly it will be used for are not known.

Trump said Kushner would focus on mediating new diplomatic agreements and praised his previous role in Middle East negotiations, including the Abraham Accords.

Very smart guy. We're making Jared a peace envoy. They're both peace envoys, and I'll tell you what: I watch these guys, and I say - at least they're moving us forward in terms of IQ. - Trump said about Kushner and Steve Witkoff.

The publication indicates that Kushner, who served as a senior advisor during Trump's first term, played a central role in the administration's efforts to normalize relations between Israel and several Arab states. In addition, Kushner and Witkoff worked together during negotiations to end Russia's war against Ukraine.

We cannot change the past, but I think what you see today is that we can potentially change the future if we focus and do it right. If Jews and Muslims work together, Israelis and Palestinians, Americans, British, Bulgarians, and people from all over the world, then we can unite for a common goal - peace and unity. - the publication quotes Kushner.

According to the Associated Press, the US is changing its tactics for negotiations on Ukraine.

