Russian 'Gerbera' drone found in Moldova: Country's Foreign Ministry condemns incident

On January 17, a Gerbera-type unmanned aerial vehicle was discovered in the Telenești district of Moldova, near the village of Nucăreni. The drone, about 2.5 meters in size, was spotted by a local hunter on the bank of a pond, after which law enforcement officers and bomb disposal experts arrived at the scene. This was reported by Realitatea and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Moldova, writes UNN.

Details

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Moldova promptly reacted to the incident, calling it a direct violation of sovereignty and a threat to the safety of citizens.

The Republic of Moldova condemns such violations, condemns the aggressive war of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, which also endangers the security of our citizens. Faced with these risks, the Republic of Moldova will continue to invest in peace and security – the official statement of the department reads.

Technical details

Specialists from the technical explosives department inspected the find. It was established that the device did not contain explosives. Gerbera-type UAVs are often used by Russian troops as false targets to distract air defense systems.

This is not the first case of Russian drones falling on the territory of Moldova since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The country's authorities emphasize the need for further strengthening of defense capabilities to protect its airspace.

