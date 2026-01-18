Russian 'Gerbera' drone found in Moldova: Country's Foreign Ministry condemns incident

$43.180.08
January 17, 12:49 PM • 13125 views
General Staff confirms enemy air defense and drone depot hit in occupied territories
January 17, 12:29 PM • 21793 views
New curfew rules: law enforcement explained point by point how it works
January 17, 09:19 AM • 20096 views
Budanov, Umerov, and Arakhamia arrive in the US: what's on the agenda
January 17, 12:18 AM • 31522 views
IAEA achieved a local ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine for the repair of ZNPP lines
January 16, 06:27 PM • 41779 views
We have intelligence information that the Russians are preparing for new massive strikes - Zelenskyy
January 16, 06:20 PM • 36246 views
Ukrainian and US teams to hold talks in Miami tomorrow: what's on the agenda
Exclusive
January 16, 05:23 PM • 52647 views
Shmyhal's Energy Plan: Why Anti-Crisis Changes in Energy Might Be the Most Expensive Decision for Ukraine
January 16, 01:20 PM • 28633 views
Zelenskyy announced meetings of the Ukrainian delegation with US representatives
January 16, 12:36 PM • 44013 views
Court sets bail for Tymoshenko at over UAH 33 million
January 16, 12:29 PM • 36140 views
EU is developing a new two-tier system to accelerate Ukraine's accession, but the plan frightens European capitals - FT
Law on strengthening security measures in schools came into force in Ukraine: what it entailsJanuary 17, 02:20 PM • 5934 views
Russia is considering options for striking nuclear power plant substations - GURJanuary 17, 02:47 PM • 4610 views
Russia may be preparing strikes on facilities serving nuclear power plants - ZelenskyyJanuary 17, 03:40 PM • 3938 views
On January 18, power outage schedules will be in effect in all regions of Ukraine04:25 PM • 7468 views
Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against Russian Paralympic Committee and Cybersport Federation04:36 PM • 4408 views
World Pizza Day: How a simple dish became a global legendJanuary 17, 08:55 AM • 21625 views
Shmyhal's Energy Plan: Why Anti-Crisis Changes in Energy Might Be the Most Expensive Decision for Ukraine
Exclusive
January 16, 05:23 PM • 52647 views
Show in the HACC: jokes, criticism, emotions, and bail for TymoshenkoPhotoJanuary 16, 04:00 PM • 30226 views
Red color, prohibitions, and a mythical monster: what the Chinese New Year really means, how and when to celebrate itJanuary 15, 06:00 PM • 61879 views
Daughter of a patient who died at Odrex called the scandalous clinic's lawsuit against UNN pressure on the media and an attempt to erase memoryJanuary 15, 10:29 AM • 92024 views
Macron appeared in sunglasses at a meeting at the Élysée PalaceVideoJanuary 17, 07:26 AM • 19720 views
Musk's child's mother sues xAI over pornographic deepfakes created by Grok chatbotJanuary 17, 03:45 AM • 17538 views
Kate Middleton impressed fans by driving herself to a reception at Windsor CastlePhotoJanuary 17, 12:47 AM • 15829 views
Chinese New Year: traditions and celebration featuresPhotoJanuary 16, 07:05 PM • 15380 views
Shmyhal said he works in a jacket in his office due to the coldJanuary 16, 10:34 AM • 26976 views
Russian 'Gerbera' drone found in Moldova: Country's Foreign Ministry condemns incident

Kyiv • UNN

 • 30 views

On January 17, a 2.5-meter Russian 'Gerbera' drone was discovered in Moldova. The country's Foreign Ministry condemned the incident as a violation of sovereignty.

Russian 'Gerbera' drone found in Moldova: Country's Foreign Ministry condemns incident

On January 17, a Gerbera-type unmanned aerial vehicle was discovered in the Telenești district of Moldova, near the village of Nucăreni. The drone, about 2.5 meters in size, was spotted by a local hunter on the bank of a pond, after which law enforcement officers and bomb disposal experts arrived at the scene. This was reported by Realitatea and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Moldova, writes UNN.

Details

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Moldova promptly reacted to the incident, calling it a direct violation of sovereignty and a threat to the safety of citizens.

Moldova temporarily closed its airspace due to Russian drones that flew in from Ukraine29.11.25, 02:36 • 6101 view

The Republic of Moldova condemns such violations, condemns the aggressive war of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, which also endangers the security of our citizens. Faced with these risks, the Republic of Moldova will continue to invest in peace and security

– the official statement of the department reads.

Technical details

Specialists from the technical explosives department inspected the find. It was established that the device did not contain explosives. Gerbera-type UAVs are often used by Russian troops as false targets to distract air defense systems.

This is not the first case of Russian drones falling on the territory of Moldova since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The country's authorities emphasize the need for further strengthening of defense capabilities to protect its airspace. 

Russia intensifies activities in Transnistria to divert Ukraine's resources - intelligence10.12.25, 13:06 • 4822 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Village
Technology
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Ukraine
Moldova