How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing
05:56 AM • 338 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 34971 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 139825 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 189449 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 118143 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 352670 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 177475 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 147565 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196779 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 125812 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+11°
1.5m/s
66%
111 combat engagements on the front line per day: the General Staff reported where it is hottest

April 3, 08:40 PM • 11233 views

April 3, 08:40 PM • 11233 views

Ukraine has solved the problem with manpower at the front - Commander-in-Chief of the Joint Armed Forces of NATO in Europe

April 3, 10:18 PM • 10477 views

April 3, 10:18 PM • 10477 views

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

02:06 AM • 14894 views

02:06 AM • 14894 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

03:29 AM • 22805 views

03:29 AM • 22805 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 16778 views

04:00 AM • 16778 views
How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 364 views

05:56 AM • 364 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 17297 views

04:00 AM • 17297 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 34999 views

April 3, 07:36 PM • 34999 views

"Mommy's achievements": The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 95741 views

April 3, 03:43 PM • 95741 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 03:18 PM • 139856 views
Exclusive

April 3, 03:18 PM • 139856 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 25746 views

April 3, 04:23 PM • 25746 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 28125 views

April 3, 03:47 PM • 28125 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 41763 views

April 3, 01:52 PM • 41763 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 50049 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 138484 views

April 3, 10:44 AM • 138484 views
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Referendum in Moldova: number of supporters of EU accession exceeds number of opponents

Kyiv • UNN

 • 12157 views

Moldova's CEC is finalizing the protocols of the referendum on EU accession. According to 98.3% of the protocols, 50.08% voted in favor of including the European vector in the Constitution, 49.92% voted against.

Referendum in Moldova: number of supporters of EU accession exceeds number of opponents

In Moldova, the number of those who voted in favor of including the European vector in the country's Constitution in the referendum on EU accession reached 50.08%, while 49.92% voted against, according to the processing of 98.3% of protocols, according to data of the country's CEC, UNN reports.

Details

Moldova's CEC is nearing the end of processing the protocols of the constitutional referendum on EU accession. According to the country's CEC, after processing 98.3% of the protocols, the number of supporters of the inclusion of the European vector in the Constitution of Moldova exceeded the number of those who oppose such a step.

According to the latest data, 49.92% of those who took part in the referendum voted against the introduction of the European vector into the Constitution of Moldova, and 50.08% voted in favor. The CEC still has 35 protocols to process, NewsMaker.md notes.

At the same time, according to preliminary estimates, after processing 97% of the protocols, Maia Sandu is leading in the presidential election in Moldova, having received 41.86% of the vote. The second place goes to Alexandru Stoianoglo, who received 26.32% of the vote.

Addendum

In recent years, Moldova, as Politico notes, has undergone a rapid turn to the West, with the war in Ukraine raging just across its border. Officials have warned that Russian intelligence has been actively trying to disrupt the referendum on EU membership, as well as the simultaneous elections in which President Maia Sandu is running for a second term.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World
Moldova
