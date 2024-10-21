Referendum in Moldova: number of supporters of EU accession exceeds number of opponents
Kyiv • UNN
Moldova's CEC is finalizing the protocols of the referendum on EU accession. According to 98.3% of the protocols, 50.08% voted in favor of including the European vector in the Constitution, 49.92% voted against.
In Moldova, the number of those who voted in favor of including the European vector in the country's Constitution in the referendum on EU accession reached 50.08%, while 49.92% voted against, according to the processing of 98.3% of protocols, according to data of the country's CEC, UNN reports.
Details
Moldova's CEC is nearing the end of processing the protocols of the constitutional referendum on EU accession. According to the country's CEC, after processing 98.3% of the protocols, the number of supporters of the inclusion of the European vector in the Constitution of Moldova exceeded the number of those who oppose such a step.
According to the latest data, 49.92% of those who took part in the referendum voted against the introduction of the European vector into the Constitution of Moldova, and 50.08% voted in favor. The CEC still has 35 protocols to process, NewsMaker.md notes.
At the same time, according to preliminary estimates, after processing 97% of the protocols, Maia Sandu is leading in the presidential election in Moldova, having received 41.86% of the vote. The second place goes to Alexandru Stoianoglo, who received 26.32% of the vote.
Addendum
In recent years, Moldova, as Politico notes, has undergone a rapid turn to the West, with the war in Ukraine raging just across its border. Officials have warned that Russian intelligence has been actively trying to disrupt the referendum on EU membership, as well as the simultaneous elections in which President Maia Sandu is running for a second term.