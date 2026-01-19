National Police completed the investigation of the criminal case regarding the death of an Odesa businessman in the scandalous Odrex clinic

The Main Investigation Department of the National Police of Ukraine has completed the investigation into the criminal case concerning the death of Odesa businessman Adnan Kivan at the scandalous private clinic Odrex. This was reported by one of the accused doctors, Vitaliy Rusakov, UNN writes.

I was handed the indictment, and the case is returning to Odesa. A court hearing on the merits is ahead - Rusakov reported on his Facebook page.

The accused emphasized that the final decision in the case would be based on facts examined in court. Justifying himself, Rusakov also noted that he "did everything possible for the patient."

However, according to media reports, the accused surgeon did not prescribe antibiotics to the patient after the operation and ignored obvious symptoms of sepsis. In addition, according to journalists, the doctors performed a number of procedures that were contraindicated for the patient at that time. Among them, apparently, was chemotherapy, which was administered by oncologist Maryna Bielotserkovska.

According to the investigation, the violations committed during treatment caused the death of Adnan Kivan, who was treated at the Odrex clinic from May to October 2024. Following the patient's death, two doctors were notified of suspicion of improper performance of professional duties, which led to the patient's death (Part 1, Article 140 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine): Vitaliy Rusakov, head of the surgical department, and Maryna Bielotserkovska, an oncologist. It should be noted that almost immediately after the patient's death, Odrex dismissed Bielotserkovska.

The investigation is convinced that the actions of these two doctors led to the patient's death, as during the provision of medical care, the medics made significant errors, as a result of which the patient developed sepsis, which, against the background of the oncological process, led to the patient's death on October 28, 2024.

The suspected doctors provided him with medical care. As evidenced by the commission forensic medical examination, during the provision of medical care, there was no proper response to signs of complications and no necessary measures were taken for its timely treatment. Experts concluded that the medical error, improper performance of their professional duties by doctors due to negligent attitude towards them, are in a direct causal link with the patient's death - reported the Office of the Prosecutor General.

The court placed Rusakov and Bielotserkovska under night house arrest.

Recall

As part of the criminal investigation, the Ministry of Health conducted an inspection of one of the firms that owns the private clinic "Odrex". Due to the medical institution's refusal to provide medical documentation to the commission, the clinic was deprived of one of its licenses.

As UNN previously wrote, this refers to at least three limited liability companies connected by their founders and location of activity. It should be noted that these limited liability companies are involved in criminal cases opened based on statements from relatives of victims of treatment at "Odrex" and patients who consider themselves victims. Currently, the clinic is involved in 10 criminal proceedings.

Additionally

After Adnan Kivan's death, stories of patients from the Odesa clinic "Odrex" began to emerge one after another – people decided not to remain silent anymore. Those who had been afraid to speak publicly for years are now daring to tell stories about how treatment at "Odrex" turned into abuse, professional help into dangerous experiments, and medicine into a cold financial calculation to "extract the last" from the patient's family. In the documentary film "Wasp's Nest," relatives of affected and deceased patients share their experiences.

One of them is Svitlana Huk, whose husband died at "Odrex." While he was in intensive care, the clinic, according to her, was issuing bills for 80-90 thousand hryvnias daily. The woman suspects that her husband might have been kept on life support even after clinical death – but not for salvation, but to continue issuing bills. When the woman could no longer pay, she was directly offered to hand over the documents for her apartment so that the clinic's lawyers could quickly sell it. After her husband's death, the clinic did not stop and sued her, demanding an additional 900 thousand hryvnias.

Another patient, Volodymyr, came to "Odrex" for an operation during which he was likely infected with the Serratia Marcescens bacterium. This bacterium is transmitted through dirty hands or instruments. The clinic did not deny this, stating that "this is intensive care – you can catch anything here." Such a response may indicate that the staff understands that the intensive care unit in the clinic does not meet the stated standards, is not sterile, and that this is a systemic problem, not an isolated incident. The infection affected 85% of Volodymyr's lungs, he was put into a medical coma, and he lost 15 kg of weight. Volodymyr's wife still repeats that her husband "miraculously survived after this treatment."

Khrystyna Totkailo tells about her father, who, at the insistence of Odrex doctors, was prescribed aggressive chemotherapy, despite warnings from Kyiv specialists. She recalls promises that "they would save his voice and larynx," and how her father returned home with virtually no chance of survival. The aggressive treatment, in her opinion, not only did not help – it broke him.

Kateryna Boychuk recalls sending her mother to an "expensive clinic with a good reputation," and three weeks later, she picked up her body. Her mother underwent surgery, but the doctors, according to Kateryna, were never able to determine a diagnosis. Daily calls at night, confused explanations, endless sums in bills – and death. Kateryna says: "I trusted these doctors, and now I wouldn't even trust them with a cold prescription."

Former patients and families of the deceased have created the website Stop Odrex, where they publish their own stories and information about the progress of criminal proceedings. There, one can also anonymously or openly share their story about treatment at the Odesa private clinic Odrex. The medical institution tried to block this website, and also sued UNN, which actively covers stories about victims and affected individuals.