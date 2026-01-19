Ukraine national team forward Dovbyk underwent surgery: how long will the striker be out?

$43.180.08
50.320.20
ukenru
05:12 PM • 3124 views
Trump urges Europe to focus on Russia's war against Ukraine, not Greenland
Exclusive
04:20 PM • 8704 views
"Shaheds" as a weapon of terror: how Ukrainian air defense works and whether it is possible to close cities 100%
Exclusive
03:17 PM • 11916 views
The price of energy insurance: what Ukraine pays for electricity imports from Europe
02:59 PM • 14102 views
Ukrainians spent UAH 11.3 billion on the "winter thousand": most often on utilities, groceries, medicines, and donations
02:58 PM • 16737 views
Trump opens a second front in Europe: the situation around Greenland escalates
Exclusive
01:29 PM • 14496 views
What should be the temperature and humidity in the home: doctor's answer
Exclusive
January 19, 11:57 AM • 32133 views
SBU to investigate possible harm to the state if Zelinsky is appointed head of the State Aviation Service
January 19, 11:54 AM • 32022 views
Trump's "personal yes," the "Prosperity Deal," and negotiations: what is being decided in Davos for Ukraine
January 19, 11:48 AM • 18048 views
National Police completed the investigation of the criminal case regarding the death of an Odesa businessman in the scandalous Odrex clinic
January 19, 07:52 AM • 23633 views
Enemy pulls reserves to Pokrovsk: Syrskyi reveals situation in Pokrovsk direction
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−16°
1m/s
84%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Tina Karol's new TikTok song about "light," "warmth," and "goodness" was ridiculed onlinePhotoJanuary 19, 08:40 AM • 27718 views
Why is the Ministry of Health delaying the decision on the licenses of the scandalous Odrex: the inspection was completed more than a week ago, but there are still no resultsJanuary 19, 09:09 AM • 48096 views
Due to new Russian attacks, power outages in 5 regions, emergency blackouts, situation in Kyiv and region remains difficult - Ministry of EnergyJanuary 19, 10:04 AM • 25241 views
Tymoshenko's property seizure: court announces adjournment until tomorrowJanuary 19, 11:20 AM • 18312 views
"Mom's copy": Inna Miroshnychenko touchingly congratulated her son on his birthdayPhoto02:12 PM • 8690 views
Publications
Trump opens a second front in Europe: the situation around Greenland escalates02:58 PM • 16737 views
SBU to investigate possible harm to the state if Zelinsky is appointed head of the State Aviation Service
Exclusive
January 19, 11:57 AM • 32133 views
Trump's "personal yes," the "Prosperity Deal," and negotiations: what is being decided in Davos for UkraineJanuary 19, 11:54 AM • 32021 views
Why is the Ministry of Health delaying the decision on the licenses of the scandalous Odrex: the inspection was completed more than a week ago, but there are still no resultsJanuary 19, 09:09 AM • 48110 views
World Pizza Day: How a simple dish became a global legendJanuary 17, 08:55 AM • 70847 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Mark Rutte
Denys Shmyhal
Oleh Syniehubov
Ihor Terekhov
Actual places
Ukraine
Greenland
United States
China
Denmark
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Mom's copy": Inna Miroshnychenko touchingly congratulated her son on his birthdayPhoto02:12 PM • 8710 views
Tina Karol's new TikTok song about "light," "warmth," and "goodness" was ridiculed onlinePhotoJanuary 19, 08:40 AM • 27731 views
Threads surpasses X in mobile app popularity - reportJanuary 19, 07:47 AM • 24437 views
Jennifer Lawrence said she lost a role in Tarantino's film because she "wasn't good enough"January 18, 03:14 AM • 29942 views
Macron appeared in sunglasses at a meeting at the Élysée PalaceVideoJanuary 17, 07:26 AM • 42189 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
Fox News
Shahed-136

Ukraine national team forward Dovbyk underwent surgery: how long will the striker be out?

Kyiv • UNN

 • 76 views

Ukraine national team forward Artem Dovbyk underwent surgery after an injury sustained in the match against Lecce. The recovery period is unknown, but his participation in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers is questionable.

Ukraine national team forward Dovbyk underwent surgery: how long will the striker be out?

Forward of the Ukrainian national team and Roman "Roma" Artem Dovbyk underwent an operation he sustained in the 19th round of Serie A against "Lecce". Currently, the recovery period for the striker is unknown, as is whether Dovbyk will be able to help the national team in the 2026 World Cup qualifier against Sweden. Dovbyk announced the operation on Instagram, UNN reports.

Injuries are part of the game. Focused on recovery and coming back stronger. Thank you for all the support – it means a lot. See you soon 

- Dovbyk wrote, posting a photo on crutches with Finnish surgeon Lasse Lempainen.

The Ukrainian Football Association reacted to the national team forward's operation, wishing him a speedy recovery and return to the field.

Addition

Artem Dovbyk was injured on January 6 in the 19th round match against "Lecce". Dovbyk came on in the 60th minute and managed to score a goal, but was replaced by Alessandro Romano in the 86th minute.

Insider Gianluca Di Marzio reported that Dovbyk will miss at least two months, which casts doubt on his participation in the Ukrainian national team's matches in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, which will be held in the USA, Canada, and Mexico.

At the same time, sports doctor Dmytro Babeliuk claims that "now the main thing for Artem is not to rush and recover properly."

"Traditionally, recovery from such an injury takes about 4-5 months, so we will see Artem in full combat readiness next season," Babeliuk wrote.

Recall

The Ukrainian national team will meet Sweden in the semi-finals of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. If they win, Ukraine will play in the final against the winner of the Poland – Albania pair.

The Ukrainian Football Association (UAF) decided on the venue for the potential two play-off matches of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. The Ukrainian national team will play its home matches in Valencia, Spain.

At the 2026 World Cup group stage draw, Ukraine learned potential opponents. If they pass the play-offs, the national team will play in Group F with the Netherlands, Japan, and Tunisia.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Sports
Social network
Valencia
Artem Dovbyk
Mexico
Albania
Tunisia
Canada
Sweden
Netherlands
Japan
United States
Poland