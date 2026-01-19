Ukraine national team forward Dovbyk underwent surgery: how long will the striker be out?

Forward of the Ukrainian national team and Roman "Roma" Artem Dovbyk underwent an operation he sustained in the 19th round of Serie A against "Lecce". Currently, the recovery period for the striker is unknown, as is whether Dovbyk will be able to help the national team in the 2026 World Cup qualifier against Sweden. Dovbyk announced the operation on Instagram, UNN reports.

Injuries are part of the game. Focused on recovery and coming back stronger. Thank you for all the support – it means a lot. See you soon - Dovbyk wrote, posting a photo on crutches with Finnish surgeon Lasse Lempainen.

The Ukrainian Football Association reacted to the national team forward's operation, wishing him a speedy recovery and return to the field.

Artem Dovbyk was injured on January 6 in the 19th round match against "Lecce". Dovbyk came on in the 60th minute and managed to score a goal, but was replaced by Alessandro Romano in the 86th minute.

Insider Gianluca Di Marzio reported that Dovbyk will miss at least two months, which casts doubt on his participation in the Ukrainian national team's matches in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, which will be held in the USA, Canada, and Mexico.

At the same time, sports doctor Dmytro Babeliuk claims that "now the main thing for Artem is not to rush and recover properly."

"Traditionally, recovery from such an injury takes about 4-5 months, so we will see Artem in full combat readiness next season," Babeliuk wrote.

The Ukrainian national team will meet Sweden in the semi-finals of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. If they win, Ukraine will play in the final against the winner of the Poland – Albania pair.

The Ukrainian Football Association (UAF) decided on the venue for the potential two play-off matches of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. The Ukrainian national team will play its home matches in Valencia, Spain.

At the 2026 World Cup group stage draw, Ukraine learned potential opponents. If they pass the play-offs, the national team will play in Group F with the Netherlands, Japan, and Tunisia.